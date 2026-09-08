Know Your Foe: Week 1, Chicago Bears

CHARLOTTE — It's finally here: the Carolina Panthers 2026 season. We've spent a lot of time this offseason diving into every facet of the Panthers roster, evaluating depth, strengths, areas of growth, and more. But with Week 1 on deck, it'stime to learn about another team.
The Panthers' first opponent this season is the Chicago Bears. The Panthers are 3-9 all-time against the Bears. Carolina is 3-2 at home and 0-7 on the road. The Panthers are 1-0 against the Bears all-time in the playoffs on the road. The last meeting between the two teams was a Panthers loss in 2024. The last time Carolina defeated Chicago was in Charlotte during the 2014 season.
Get to know the current Bears team ahead of Sunday's season opener.
The Ben Johnson-Caleb Williams connection
The Bears' first season under head coach Ben Johnson produced an 11-6 record, an NFC North division title, and marked improvement for quarterback Caleb Williams in almost every major statistical category.
The biggest jump Williams took, though, came from the offensive line. After being sacked 68 times in his rookie season, the Bears actually took a page out of the Panthers' book and heavily invested in their guards, trading for All-Pro Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. The formula paid off, dropping Williams' sack numbers to 24 for the 2025 season. Thuney didn't allow a single sack, and overall, Williams was sacked on just 12 percent of his pressured dropbacks last season, fifth-lowest in the league.
In Johnson's first year with Williams, the Bears' offense utilized play action on more than a third of their dropbacks (second-highest in the NFL), and played Williams under center much more, a tactic that seems sure to continue.
By season's end, Williams had 3,942 passing yards (seventh-highest in the NFL) with a 58.1 completion percentage, 27 touchdowns (sixth-highest) to seven interceptions, and another three touchdowns on the ground.
Tons of weapons, but injuries to watch
Caleb Williams has ample weapons at his disposal in this offense. His tight end, Colston Loveland, is huge, coming off a rookie season in which he was the teams leading receiver and pulled in 70 receptions over the course of the regular season and playoffs, for 906 yards, and six touchdowns. D'Andre Swift was a thousand-yard rusher last season, and was a pass-catching weapon out of the backfield as well. And of course, there's Rome Odunze, who averaged 55 yards a game and brought in six touchdowns over 12 matches.
But the Panthers will have to keep an eye on Odunze this week. The receiver left last Thursday's practice with what appeared to be a "right ankle or foot" injury. He was not on the field Monday for the Bears short practice either. The first injury report of the week will be released on Wednesday.
Running back Kyle Monangai had not practiced since Aug. 16, when he suffered a hyperextended knee, but he was back on the field Monday.
Ballhawk defense experienced its own turnover
The Bears defense established its identity as ballhawks last season. While the overall defense was near the bottom of the league in 2025, giving up an average of 361.8 yards a game, fourth-worst in the league, the defense became very adept at taking away opponents' chances with turnovers. The Bears defense was boom-or-bust against deep passes last season, allowing 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions, both tied for the second-most in the league.
Three Bears players were in the Top 10 of the league in interceptions: Kevin Byard was first with seven INTs, Nahshon Wright was tied for second with five picks, and Tremaine Edmunds was tied for eighth with four interceptions.
All three of those players now suit up for different teams. Chicago hoped to replenish their secondary with Super Bowl-winning safety Coby Bryant, a free agent out of Seattle. But Bryant suffered a knee injury during training camp and will be sidelined for four to six months, ensuring he will not play Week 1. The group did add standout rookie safety Dillon Thieneman in the first round of April's draft.
Defensive coordinator and former Saints coach Dennis Allen still leads the group. Chicago will also return Pro Bowl corner Jaylon Johnson. He only appeared in seven games last season due to a core muscle injury.
View photos of Panthers matchups with the Chicago Bears.