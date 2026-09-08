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Know Your Foe: Week 1, Chicago Bears

Sep 08, 2026 at 02:07 PM
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Kassidy Hill
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CHARLOTTE — It's finally here: the Carolina Panthers 2026 season. We've spent a lot of time this offseason diving into every facet of the Panthers roster, evaluating depth, strengths, areas of growth, and more. But with Week 1 on deck, it'stime to learn about another team.

The Panthers' first opponent this season is the Chicago Bears. The Panthers are 3-9 all-time against the Bears. Carolina is 3-2 at home and 0-7 on the road. The Panthers are 1-0 against the Bears all-time in the playoffs on the road. The last meeting between the two teams was a Panthers loss in 2024. The last time Carolina defeated Chicago was in Charlotte during the 2014 season.

Get to know the current Bears team ahead of Sunday's season opener.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, right, talks to quarterback Caleb Williams, left, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

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The Ben Johnson-Caleb Williams connection

The Bears' first season under head coach Ben Johnson produced an 11-6 record, an NFC North division title, and marked improvement for quarterback Caleb Williams in almost every major statistical category.

The biggest jump Williams took, though, came from the offensive line. After being sacked 68 times in his rookie season, the Bears actually took a page out of the Panthers' book and heavily invested in their guards, trading for All-Pro Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. The formula paid off, dropping Williams' sack numbers to 24 for the 2025 season. Thuney didn't allow a single sack, and overall, Williams was sacked on just 12 percent of his pressured dropbacks last season, fifth-lowest in the league.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws during an wild-card football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Jan.10, 2026, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

In Johnson's first year with Williams, the Bears' offense utilized play action on more than a third of their dropbacks (second-highest in the NFL), and played Williams under center much more, a tactic that seems sure to continue.

By season's end, Williams had 3,942 passing yards (seventh-highest in the NFL) with a 58.1 completion percentage, 27 touchdowns (sixth-highest) to seven interceptions, and another three touchdowns on the ground.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) goes airborne after taking a hit from Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) as linebacker Nate Landman, back, looks on during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tons of weapons, but injuries to watch

Caleb Williams has ample weapons at his disposal in this offense. His tight end, Colston Loveland, is huge, coming off a rookie season in which he was the teams leading receiver and pulled in 70 receptions over the course of the regular season and playoffs, for 906 yards, and six touchdowns. D'Andre Swift was a thousand-yard rusher last season, and was a pass-catching weapon out of the backfield as well. And of course, there's Rome Odunze, who averaged 55 yards a game and brought in six touchdowns over 12 matches.

But the Panthers will have to keep an eye on Odunze this week. The receiver left last Thursday's practice with what appeared to be a "right ankle or foot" injury. He was not on the field Monday for the Bears short practice either. The first injury report of the week will be released on Wednesday.

Running back Kyle Monangai had not practiced since Aug. 16, when he suffered a hyperextended knee, but he was back on the field Monday.

Chicago Bears defensive back Coby Bryant speaks during news conference at the team's NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Lake Forest, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Ballhawk defense experienced its own turnover

The Bears defense established its identity as ballhawks last season. While the overall defense was near the bottom of the league in 2025, giving up an average of 361.8 yards a game, fourth-worst in the league, the defense became very adept at taking away opponents' chances with turnovers. The Bears defense was boom-or-bust against deep passes last season, allowing 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions, both tied for the second-most in the league.

Three Bears players were in the Top 10 of the league in interceptions: Kevin Byard was first with seven INTs, Nahshon Wright was tied for second with five picks, and Tremaine Edmunds was tied for eighth with four interceptions.

All three of those players now suit up for different teams. Chicago hoped to replenish their secondary with Super Bowl-winning safety Coby Bryant, a free agent out of Seattle. But Bryant suffered a knee injury during training camp and will be sidelined for four to six months, ensuring he will not play Week 1.  The group did add standout rookie safety Dillon Thieneman in the first round of April's draft.

Defensive coordinator and former Saints coach Dennis Allen still leads the group. Chicago will also return Pro Bowl corner Jaylon Johnson. He only appeared in seven games last season due to a core muscle injury.

Panthers vs. Bears through the years

View photos of Panthers matchups with the Chicago Bears.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith runs into the end zone after catching a 58-yard pass by Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme to score a touch down in the first quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
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Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith runs into the end zone after catching a 58-yard pass by Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme to score a touch down in the first quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Kelvin Benjamin carries the football The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.
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Kelvin Benjamin carries the football The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.

Kawann Short The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.
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Kawann Short The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.

Shaq Thompson makes a tackle The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.
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Shaq Thompson makes a tackle The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.

Cam Newton The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.
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Cam Newton The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.

Cam Newton rushes The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.
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Cam Newton rushes The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.

Chicago Bears quarterback Chris Chandler (12) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Mike Rucker (93) in the second quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 22, 2002. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
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Chicago Bears quarterback Chris Chandler (12) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Mike Rucker (93) in the second quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 22, 2002. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Dee Brown (22) runs past several Chicago Bears players for a two yard touchdown in the second quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 22, 2002. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
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Carolina Panthers' Dee Brown (22) runs past several Chicago Bears players for a two yard touchdown in the second quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 22, 2002. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers defensive Julius Peppers (90) works against Chicago Bears offensive tackle Fred Miller during their NFL football divisional playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006, in Chicago. Peppers was one of seven players to miss practice Wednesday as the Panthers prepared to play the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship game on Sunday, Jan. 22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
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Carolina Panthers defensive Julius Peppers (90) works against Chicago Bears offensive tackle Fred Miller during their NFL football divisional playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006, in Chicago. Peppers was one of seven players to miss practice Wednesday as the Panthers prepared to play the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship game on Sunday, Jan. 22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher (55) sits on the bench with teammate Lance Briggs following their NFC divisional playoff football game against the Carolina Panthers in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. The Panthers' defeated the Bears 29-21 and will play the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC conference championship. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
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Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher (55) sits on the bench with teammate Lance Briggs following their NFC divisional playoff football game against the Carolina Panthers in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. The Panthers' defeated the Bears 29-21 and will play the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC conference championship. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) gets away from Chicago Bears' linebacker Lance Briggs during the fourth quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football game in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. The Panthers defeated the Bears, 29-21, and will play the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC conference championship. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
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Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) gets away from Chicago Bears' linebacker Lance Briggs during the fourth quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football game in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. The Panthers defeated the Bears, 29-21, and will play the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC conference championship. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Carolina Panthers' Kris Mangum makes the catch on a one-yard pass from Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme for a touch down in the fourth quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
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Carolina Panthers' Kris Mangum makes the catch on a one-yard pass from Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme for a touch down in the fourth quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme celebrates with a few seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21 and will play the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC conference championship. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme celebrates with a few seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21 and will play the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC conference championship. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in their NFC Divisional Playoff game on January 15, 2006 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21. (AP Photo/David Stluka)
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Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in their NFC Divisional Playoff game on January 15, 2006 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21. (AP Photo/David Stluka)

Wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad #87 of the Chicago Bears reaches out for a pass against the Carolina Panthers in their NFC Divisional Playoff game on January 15, 2006 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21. (AP Photo/David Stluka)
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Wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad #87 of the Chicago Bears reaches out for a pass against the Carolina Panthers in their NFC Divisional Playoff game on January 15, 2006 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21. (AP Photo/David Stluka)

Chicago Bears' Olin Kreutz (57) tries to push off Carolina Panthers' Jordan Carstens (67) as Carstens sacks Bears quarterback Rex Grossman during the fourth quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
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Chicago Bears' Olin Kreutz (57) tries to push off Carolina Panthers' Jordan Carstens (67) as Carstens sacks Bears quarterback Rex Grossman during the fourth quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A pass intended for Chicago Bears Justin Gage (12) goes through his fingers and those of Carolina Panthers defenders Chris Gamble (20) and Mike Minter during the second quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
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A pass intended for Chicago Bears Justin Gage (12) goes through his fingers and those of Carolina Panthers defenders Chris Gamble (20) and Mike Minter during the second quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Chicago Bears' Greg Olsen (82) loses the ball after being hit by Carolina Panthers' Chris Harris (43) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 20-17 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. The Panthers recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
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Chicago Bears' Greg Olsen (82) loses the ball after being hit by Carolina Panthers' Chris Harris (43) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 20-17 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. The Panthers recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) and Nate Salley (25) celebrate as head coach John Fox, right, looks on in the closing minutes of the Panthers' 20-17 win over the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
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Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) and Nate Salley (25) celebrate as head coach John Fox, right, looks on in the closing minutes of the Panthers' 20-17 win over the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
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Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers tight end Jeff King (47) holds onto the ball after a tackle during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
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Carolina Panthers tight end Jeff King (47) holds onto the ball after a tackle during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chicago Bears quarterback Kyle Orton (18) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
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Chicago Bears quarterback Kyle Orton (18) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) calls out a play during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) calls out a play during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers fullback Brad Hoover (45) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
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Carolina Panthers fullback Brad Hoover (45) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Maake Kemoeatu (99) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
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Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Maake Kemoeatu (99) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Rookie running back Jonathan Stewart #28 of the Carolina Panthers scores the go ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on September 14, 2008 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers defeated the Bears 20-17. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
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Rookie running back Jonathan Stewart #28 of the Carolina Panthers scores the go ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on September 14, 2008 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers defeated the Bears 20-17. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) is tackled by Chicago Bears safety Major Wright (27) in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. The Bears won 34-29. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
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Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) is tackled by Chicago Bears safety Major Wright (27) in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. The Bears won 34-29. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) reaches for the end zone on a touchdown, as Chicago Bears safety Brandon Meriweather (31) and cornerback Tim Jennings close in during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) reaches for the end zone on a touchdown, as Chicago Bears safety Brandon Meriweather (31) and cornerback Tim Jennings close in during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Bears defensive end Julius Peppers (90) reaches in to block a field goal attempt by Carolina Panthers' Olindo Mare (10) in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. The holder is Jason Baker (7). (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
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Chicago Bears defensive end Julius Peppers (90) reaches in to block a field goal attempt by Carolina Panthers' Olindo Mare (10) in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. The holder is Jason Baker (7). (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) hands off the ball to running back Matt Forte (22) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. The Bears won 34-29. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
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Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) hands off the ball to running back Matt Forte (22) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. The Bears won 34-29. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) is tackled from behind by Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman (33) in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
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Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) is tackled from behind by Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman (33) in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Bears' Devin Hester (23) races past Carolina Panthers' Sean Considine (37) on his way to a 69-yard punt return in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
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Chicago Bears' Devin Hester (23) races past Carolina Panthers' Sean Considine (37) on his way to a 69-yard punt return in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) scrambles for a gain during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday October 28, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago won 23-22. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) scrambles for a gain during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday October 28, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago won 23-22. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

CHICAGO - JANUARY 15: Running back DeShaun Foster #26 of the Carolina Panthers runs with the football against the Chicago Bears in their NFC Divisional Playoff game on January 15, 2006 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21 (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
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CHICAGO - JANUARY 15: Running back DeShaun Foster #26 of the Carolina Panthers runs with the football against the Chicago Bears in their NFC Divisional Playoff game on January 15, 2006 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21 (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

CHICAGO - JANUARY 15: Players line up at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears in their NFC Divisional Playoff game on January 15, 2006 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21 (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
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CHICAGO - JANUARY 15: Players line up at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears in their NFC Divisional Playoff game on January 15, 2006 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21 (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
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