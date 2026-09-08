Know Your Foe: Week 1, Chicago Bears

Ballhawk defense experienced its own turnover

The Bears defense established its identity as ballhawks last season. While the overall defense was near the bottom of the league in 2025, giving up an average of 361.8 yards a game, fourth-worst in the league, the defense became very adept at taking away opponents' chances with turnovers. The Bears defense was boom-or-bust against deep passes last season, allowing 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions, both tied for the second-most in the league.

Three Bears players were in the Top 10 of the league in interceptions: Kevin Byard was first with seven INTs, Nahshon Wright was tied for second with five picks, and Tremaine Edmunds was tied for eighth with four interceptions.

All three of those players now suit up for different teams. Chicago hoped to replenish their secondary with Super Bowl-winning safety Coby Bryant, a free agent out of Seattle. But Bryant suffered a knee injury during training camp and will be sidelined for four to six months, ensuring he will not play Week 1. The group did add standout rookie safety Dillon Thieneman in the first round of April's draft.