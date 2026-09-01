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Six takeaways from GM Dan Morgan after roster cuts

Sep 01, 2026 at 05:28 PM
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Darin Gantt
Dan Morgan is seen during during Carolina Panthers Training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Dan Morgan is seen during during Carolina Panthers Training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — Panthers general manager Dan Morgan likes the roster they've put together at the moment.

In part, that's because other people wanted his discards.

When the Jets claimed linebacker Trevin Wallace and the Vikings claimed center Nick Samac, it was the first time in four years another team wanted a player the Panthers released at the cuts to 53.

"I mean, I think we're getting better as a team," Morgan said Tuesday. "I think the type of players we're bringing in, I think we're bringing in the type of players that appeal to a lot of teams around the NFL. Both those guys that got claimed, they fit their systems, they fit what they're looking for, and I think it's a testament even to those guys that can play, and those teams saw something about them on tape that they really liked."

The Panthers haven't had a player claimed off waivers by another team after cuts to 53 since 2022, when the Seahawks claimed defensive end Darryl Johnson.

In 2023, the Patriots claimed quarterback Matt Corral off waivers the day after, when the Panthers released him to make room for their three waiver claims (Calvin Throckmorton, D'Shawn Jamison, and Claudin Cherelus).

None of the players the Panthers released in 2024 or 2025 were claimed by other teams, and the Panthers claimed six off waivers in 2024 (Jon Rhattigan, Jarrett Kingston, Jamie Sheriff, Tariq Castro-Fields, Shemar Bartholomew, and Keenan Isaac) and two last year (Dalevon Campbell and Damarri Mathis). None remain.

That speaks to the competitiveness of the roster, and the increasing difficulty of the decisions.

"I think they're getting harder every year," Morgan said of cuts to 53. "And that was the goal when I first took over: to keep building the depth, keep building the competition, and just get better in every single area.

"And I think we're headed in that direction. I don't know that I'll ever feel like we're there. I think we just have that type of mentality where we're going to leave no stone unturned. We're going to be looking for players, even today, all through the season. We're going to be looking to churn the roster and find players that could potentially help us."

Tough decisions at linebacker

Morgan admitted it was hard to cut Wallace. The two of them shared a position, so Morgan watched film with Wallace often. But after signing veteran Bobby Okereke, and looking at a group of players with more of a gift for special teams, they decided to part ways with a member of Morgan's first draft class as GM.

They kept Cherelus and rookie Jackson Kuwatch on the 53 along with Devin Lloyd, and then added veteran Tyrel Dodson to the practice squad.

"Yeah, it's difficult; me and Trevin, we developed a really close relationship," Morgan said. "He's been in my office multiple times, us watching tape together. I really wish him the best, obviously getting claimed by the Jets, really happy for him and his family, and a new start for him, a new direction, and I know he's excited about it. But again, those decisions, they don't come easy. But I think bringing linebackers in like Bobby Okereke, bringing Tyrell Dodson onto the practice squad. And then having two young guys that we're really excited about, we feel good about our linebacking corps."

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Dan Morgan is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

Of course, Morgan, a former Pro Bowl linebacker in his own right, made Lloyd a priority signing this offseason for a reason, and added the 30-year-old Okereke late to stabilize the position.

"He's a veteran guy that he's been productive in this league," Morgan said of Okereke. "He's super smart, high football IQ, really fits with what we do schematically on the defensive side. So putting him next to Devin Lloyd, we felt we're two big, long, rangy guys that can cover, they can blitz, they can do a lot of things, so we felt like he was a really good fit for what we do."

As for Dodson, he's a guy with 43 career starts, who Morgan also has background with. He was the assistant GM in Buffalo when Dodson was signed as an undrafted rookie.

"I know he had other opportunities, and I think mine and his relationship definitely helped out, and he's excited to be here," Morgan said. "He wants to, he wants to help be a leader, and he wants to play too. So again, I told him there'll be opportunity potentially down the road. You never know, barring injuries. So he's all in, and he's excited to be here."

T Rasheed Walker, Monroe Freeling, QB Bryce Young and RB Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers Training camp on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers

Continuing to look at the offensive line

The Panthers placed starting tackles Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton on reserve lists Sunday, which will keep them out at least four games. And with their other moves, including waiving Chandler Zavala (who was signed back to the practice squad) and putting Brady Christensen on IR, they don't have much depth at all on the line.

In fact, backup left tackle Stone Forsythe (27 starts in 70 career appearances) is the only backup lineman to have started a game. Sam Hecht and Albert Reese are rookies, and waiver pickup Corey Bullock didn't start a game and only played 13 snaps of offense in 16 appearances for the Ravens last year.

"I feel good about our O-line, and we made some moves the other day, bringing Corey Bullock in," Morgan said. "He was with the Ravens in the preseason, a guy we identified, center/guard flexibility on the inside there. He's really firm. Tough, tough guy. He has all the things that we're looking for in linemen."

And considering how the joint practice with the Texans went (poorly), there's reasonable concern about how tackles Monroe Freeling and Rasheed Walker will hold up.

"The Houston practice, absolutely, it was rough," Morgan said. "But I thought it was also a really good learning experience, and being able to go against Jacksonville and their edge rushers and then go against Houston and their edge rushers. That's why we do these practices. We do these practices to get our guys prepared for the season and know what we have.

"Monroe continues to get better and better every single day, as does Rasheed on the left side, and they're still kind of gelling in our system, in our scheme, and I think you'll see them continue to grow as time goes on.

TeRah Edwards is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

Creating depth up front on defense

Morgan is very protective over draft picks, but gave up a 2028 sixth-rounder to acquire former Chargers defensive tackle TeRah Edwards Sunday. He said that was an obvious call, considering where they were.

Once you get past Derrick Brown, Bobby Brown III, and second-round pick Lee Hunter, the Panthers had 2025 fifth-rounder Cam Jackson and undrafted rookie Aaron Hall on the roster.

"I think first and foremost, I felt like we needed some depth there," Morgan said. "And I think since I took over, you guys have seen we're going to attack areas that we feel like are areas of need. And we identified him in the preseason, and he stuck out on tape. His motor, he's strong, he's physical, he plays the style that we're looking for here. So giving away a pick for somebody like that, it was really an easy decision for me.

Darren Waller is seen during a preseason game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

On the surplus of tight ends

As Panthers head coach Dave Canales said during his press conference, Morgan said the decision to keep five tight ends came down to each of them having unique talents.

But as they think down the line about veteran Darren Waller, who continues to work on the side as he ramps back up to football activity, they understand he's different. He's the only one of this bunch with a 1,000-yard receiving season, and last year with the Dolphins, he had six touchdowns in just nine games.

"I think keeping five tight ends, I think it really comes down to each of those guys having a specific skill set that we like," Morgan said. "Darren Waller, I think he has a unique skill set that I think we can utilize. And I know coach Canales and his staff are really excited about having him and what he can bring to our offense, a different dimension to our offense. All went into keeping Darren."

Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

Three more undrafted rookies on roster

Canales talked at length Tuesday about keeping rookie Haynes King to develop, but they also kept two other undrafted rookies — Hall and Reese. They also kept three last year (including kicker Ryan Fitzgerald) and found Jalen Coker that way two years ago.

The 6-foot-7, 330-pound Reese got some work at guard as well in training camp, though he projects as a right tackle.

"I think it's hard to find big tackles like Albert Reese," Morgan said. "He's big, right tackle only, a guy that can anchor. Obviously, he's a rookie; he's going to have some rough reps here and there, but he's big, he's athletic, he can move people in the run game. He's a guy that we're excited about for the future.

"Same thing goes with Aaron Hall; he was really impressive out there. A guy that kind of blew us away with how he's playing out there, how strong he is against double teams. He showed pass rush. His motor's high; he can get up and down the line of scrimmage.

"So those guys, they earned it. They went out there every day, they competed, they attacked it, and they made our team because of that."

PHOTOS | Panthers practice | September 1, 2026

Check out the top photos of the Panthers from practice on Tuesday.

Patrick Jones II is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Patrick Jones II is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
LB Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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LB Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
OLB Bobby Okereke is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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OLB Bobby Okereke is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
CB Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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CB Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
OLB Bobby Okereke and Ejiro Evero are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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OLB Bobby Okereke and Ejiro Evero are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
OLB Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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OLB Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
OLB Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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OLB Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
S Isaiah Simmons is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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S Isaiah Simmons is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
S Isaiah Simmons is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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S Isaiah Simmons is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Parker Petersen is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Parker Petersen is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Parker Petersen is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Parker Petersen is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
WR Brycen Tremayne is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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WR Brycen Tremayne is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
AJ Dillon, Cam Jackson and Luke Fortner are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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AJ Dillon, Cam Jackson and Luke Fortner are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Jalen Coker is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jalen Coker is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
OLB Bobby Okereke is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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OLB Bobby Okereke is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
OLB Bobby Okereke is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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OLB Bobby Okereke is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
TeRah Edwards is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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TeRah Edwards is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Anthony Goodlow is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Anthony Goodlow is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Anthony Goodlow is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Anthony Goodlow is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Brycen Tremayne is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Brycen Tremayne is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Parker Petersen, Tyrel Dodson, Jaelan Phillips and Emily Gerdes are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Parker Petersen, Tyrel Dodson, Jaelan Phillips and Emily Gerdes are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Xavier Legette is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Xavier Legette is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
CB Mike Jackson and Jalen Coker are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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CB Mike Jackson and Jalen Coker are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
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