Panthers sign Bobby Okereke, place Brady Christensen on IR

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made it official Monday afternoon, adding experience and productivity to the linebacker position.
Bobby Okereke signed his one-year deal Monday, beginning a quick ramp-up to the regular season.
The 30-year-old Okereke spent the last three years with the Giants (all as a team captain), after his first four with the Colts. Originally a third-round pick from Stanford, he's appeared in 110 games and started 95.
He's become one of the more productive inside linebackers in the league, with at least 132 tackles in four of the last five seasons, including a team-high 143 last year.
He has 805 career tackles, along with 7.5 sacks, seven interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, and eight fumble recoveries.
Here, he joins Devin Lloyd in the middle of an improved defense, which also saw the acquisition of pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips.
To make room for him on the roster, the Panthers placed offensive lineman Brady Christensen on injured reserve with a hamstring issue.
Christensen was coming back from a torn Achilles tendon from last season, but had played throughout the preseason, including Friday's finale.
He'll now have to miss at least the first four games.
Check out some of the best shots of the newest Panther, linebacker Bobby Okereke. Okereke played college ball at Stanford and spent time with the Giants and Colts before coming to Carolina.