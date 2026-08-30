Panthers trade for Chargers defensive tackle TeRah Edwards

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have added some young depth to their defensive line after a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers.
The team has traded for defensive tackle TeRah Edwards. The move came just ahead of final roster cutdowns. As part of the trade, the Panthers sent Los Angeles a 2028 sixth-round pick.
Edwards was an undrafted free agent who signed with the Chargers ahead of the 2025 season, after five years with Illinois.
The defensive tackle didn't appear in a regular-season game in 2025, but had an interception in the '25 preseason.
He played in all three games during the 2026 preseason and finished with 10 tackles.
Take a look at some of the best action shots from the Panthers final preseason game against the Texans.