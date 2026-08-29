Defense caps preseason by forcing four turnovers, emphasizing Panthers motto: "It's all about the ball."

"Oh, I loved it," smiled linebacker Claudin Cherelus of all the turnovers. "I mean, that's been a point of emphasis in this offseason, and going into the game, you're like, we got to take the ball away. The odds — it changes the game when you can take the ball away, when the offense knows you got their back."

In total, the Panthers won the turnover battle 4-1, which — as Dave Canales likes to remind his team all the time — means 78 percent of the time, you win the game. That was the case Friday night, and the defense came through once more on the final drive. The Texans, trailing by three points, were driving, looking for a walk-off touchdown (there is no overtime in the preseason).