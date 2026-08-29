Defense caps preseason by forcing four turnovers, emphasizing Panthers motto: "It's all about the ball."

CHARLOTTE — If the preseason is about establishing foundations and creating habits to carry a team throughout the season, the Carolina Panthers saw one of their most important identities come to life Friday night: it's all about the ball. It's a motto, a reminder to protect the ball at all costs on offense, and go after it as hard as possible on defense.
During the Panthers' preseason finale, a 16-13 win over the Houston Texans, the defense did just that with four turnovers: two interceptions and two fumbles.
"It's just what we pride ourselves on, from (coach Dave) Canales to (defensive coordinator Ejiro) Evero; this team's motto was ball first," preached outside linebacker Cam Gill Friday night after the win. "So, any time you got an opportunity to pick one off and knock one out and jump on one, it's almost just like a race to the football.
"So, we just have fun out there attacking the ball."
Attacking the ball started well before the turnovers, though. On the Texans' first passing attempt of the night, outside linebacker Trevis Gipson blew into the backfield for a 7-yard sack on Houston quarterback Davis Mills.
Linebacker Trevin Wallace did the same on the very next play, knocking Mills back for another 7-yard loss. The pressure never let up all night, forcing Mills and later Brett Rypien into errant throws.
"It really all starts with the pass rush," bragged Canales of why the defense was able to swarm all night. "From start to finish (outside linebacker coach) AC Carter's done a great job with those guys connecting the group on their stunts, the OLBs with the defensive tackles and then guys just working on their finish, getting their hands off, getting the offensive tackles' hands off of them and finishing at the quarterback.
"It forces the ball to come out before they want it to. They sailed a couple of high balls. Guys are in position to make plays, and I was really proud of the fact that the whole thing ties in, starts with the rush and then the tight coverage."
That was evident on the second defensive drive as well, when Gipson landed a hit on Mills as he threw, and the ball sailed high, where Lathan Ransom was waiting for the pick. After forcing punts on the next two drives and holding Houston to a field goal after a Panthers turnover, the defense helped the offense once again.
A fumbled handoff between Rypien and running back Deuce Vaughn put the ball on the ground. As Cam Gill came running through, his eye immediately found it.
The resulting field goal looked like it would be enough to send both teams to halftime. But the defense, full of guys fighting for a roster spot with starters on the sideline for the night, wasn't done yet.
Cam Miller stayed focused on Rypien's eyes and curled around the receiver he was covering for the easy pick. He returned it 21 yards, putting the offense in good position for another field goal before halftime.
"Oh, I loved it," smiled linebacker Claudin Cherelus of all the turnovers. "I mean, that's been a point of emphasis in this offseason, and going into the game, you're like, we got to take the ball away. The odds — it changes the game when you can take the ball away, when the offense knows you got their back."
In total, the Panthers won the turnover battle 4-1, which — as Dave Canales likes to remind his team all the time — means 78 percent of the time, you win the game. That was the case Friday night, and the defense came through once more on the final drive. The Texans, trailing by three points, were driving, looking for a walk-off touchdown (there is no overtime in the preseason).
Linebacker Jeremiah Moon had been knocking on the pocket all night, chipping away at coverage to get in there. On third and 17 from the Texans' 34-yard line, Rypien had to take a big drop back. Moon took advantage, finally making it home for the strip-sack, which Gill recovered.
"I knew it was a pass; I just tried to make something happen, honestly, and then that happened," shrugged Moon. "I really don't have any words. I just tried to throw my best; I go as hard as I can.
"I felt like I settled in as the game kept going, and eventually, it worked out. You want to get a sack every play, but you can't get a sack every replay. So I just trusted my game, trusted the process, and it ended up happening at the end of the game. You never know when it's going to happen, but I'm glad it happened when it happened."
Carolina uses the preseason as an opportunity for position coaches to call games. On Friday night, assistant defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Pete Hansen had the headset. Perhaps that's why the linebackers were blitzing most of the night — "I don't know. I'm happy about it though," laughed Cherelus — or maybe that had something to do with it being the last opportunity for some guys to audition for the Panthers and other teams.
Regardless, the aggressive nature meant a lot of fun moments for those on the field.
"I loved it. He dialed it up," bragged Cherelus. "I was like, just expecting, being in the room with him, I kind of already — before he even called, I'm like, 'Oh yeah, he's going to call this,' depending on the down and the distance."
Added Gill, "It was great. He put us in a great position to obviously win the game, one, and get some takeaways. What did we finish with, four? So, yeah, shout out to Pete. Hats off to him. He did a great job."
Now, most of these guys will wait to learn their fate. The Panthers have to cut down their roster to 53 players by Sunday evening. But as the locker room emptied Friday night, those on defense left knowing they had made their mark on one of the team's most important mottos.
"That's just a credit to Canales and his whole staff," said Gill. "We pride ourselves on finishing no matter who's out there- ones, twos and threes. We practice these situations to get the job done."
Take a look at some of the best action shots from the Panthers final preseason game against the Texans.