For the Panthers, that offseason wide receiver depth now creates a complicated weekend

But Friday night, he was part of a lot of coverage units as they take a last look at how he fits into the big picture.

"David Moore has been just consistent throughout the whole time," Canales said. "He was able to play some special teams today, to kind of show what he can do in that regard. We hadn't given him a lot of opps, but we wanted him to get out there because we just want to see. We think of him in that realm like Brycen Tremayne, an impact player on special teams who we also trust offensively, and we wanted to get him out there and give him one more opportunity."

Moore laughed when asked about that, because as a former seventh-round pick from Division II East Central (Oklahoma), there is no job that's beneath his background.