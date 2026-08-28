Ask The Old Guy: Wrapping up the preseason, heading into cut weekend

CHARLOTTE — One more game, gang. And then a long weekend, and then it will be real. Six weeks of preseason (which is too many weeks of preseason) will be behind us.
This is a weird weekend all the way around. A final game in which the starters don't play, a handful of guys are fighting for their careers (whether they know it or not), and you mainly hope to escape without injury.
But to draw the focus back a little wider, this has still been a productive preseason for the Panthers in several ways. They found a few contributors they might not have expected, got a better understanding of what they still need, and learned a few lessons in a blessedly controlled environment.
Say what you want about rookie right tackle Monroe Freeling having his lunch eaten by the Texans' pass-rushers on Wednesday (and plenty has been said). But at least it happened with quarterback Bryce Young in a contrasting jersey so he couldn't be hit in the process.
(Also, when we get to the regular season, Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson aren't on the schedule, Chicago doesn't have two of those, the Falcons don't either after a problematic offseason, and Myles Garrett doesn't play for the Browns anymore. That's a long way of saying that's as hard as it gets, and when the Panthers begin to game-plan opponents, Freeling won't be left on an island the way he was Wednesday.)
And as Derrick Brown pointed out a few times this summer, the burden is greater for the defense to take some of the pressure off too. When Brown was injured in the 2024 opener, the Panthers proceeded to set all the wrong kinds of records, then moved to the middle of the pack last year, and then added two premier free agents in Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd.
"The expectations are higher," Brown said, in that matter-of-fact way Brown says things.
That's true of the team as a whole, which is why what happens this weekend will set the stage for a fascinating season.
Which is thankfully, and finally, upon us.
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Also, we'd really be remiss if we didn't mention the great sadness that fell over the land with the passing of Dolly Parton earlier this week.
Even if you didn't know her music (and a lot of Panthers players got their first taste of it in a team meeting this week), her impact on the world was undeniable.
The cool thing about Dolly was that you never had to wonder what she believed based on words she said, because she was always out there showing you. Whether that was standing by the poor or marginalized communities or providing more than 300 million books for kids to instill the kind of curiosity she had, she was doing it rather than talking about it. And she did it with grace and humor and kindness and compassion. There could only be one Dolly, but every single one of us has the chance to act like her. How cool would it be if we did?
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Do you think the Panthers will ask David Moore to start the season on the practice squad to enable them to carry another wideout on the 53? Or, maybe, put Xavier Legette on IR designated for return since he was in a boot early in the week? — John, Kannapolis, NC
For starters, I don't think XL's foot issue is nearly that bad. Canales said the other day the goal was to get him rested and treated in hopes of having him back to practice next week.
Walking boots have also become the most misleading piece of medical equipment in the athletic training room. People see a guy with a large plastic device on his leg and assume the worst. Realistically, it's one of the first lines of defense in treatment. They put a boot on a guy to take the weight off the area. It's not a sign of anything worse, even though it looks dramatic.
Moore's an interesting case.
There's an argument to be made that if you had to play any game right now, he's among the best six receivers on the team, and possibly the top four. He knows the system, he can still move, and is great for the room. On the other hand, he's 31 years old, and they have a lot of younger players they really like.
Once you start at the top of the depth chart with Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, and Legette, then you have a group of younger receivers behind them which includes Jimmy Horn Jr., Brycen Tremayne, Ja'seem Reed, and John Metchie III, along with guys including Roc Taylor and Casey Washington who have had good camps.
Moore's probably better able to play right now and contribute in multiple areas than most, if not all, of them. But roster construction can't ever be a right-now thing. Even if he isn't on the roster Sunday night when they get to a final 53, I won't ever believe that Moore is finished here. They know him well enough that he could come in on short notice and help them immediately, whether that's in the opener against the Bears or in the playoffs. He's done that before for Canales, in Seattle, Tampa, and here. So until five or six years go by without him playing a game for the Panthers, I'm just going to assume he's coming back at some point.
So for the position as a whole, you can keep six or maybe stretch it to seven, but that costs you a spot at another position (and we know from last week a lot of people want to keep rookie quarterback Haynes King as a third who wouldn't play this year unless things got really sideways). It's not just about any one position, because each decision impacts the whole roster.
I also don't know if Moore would be interested in such an arrangement, because I haven't asked him. But again, even if he leaves, I imagine he'll be back at some point, in some capacity. He's always got a herd to look after, whether it's cows in Texas or receivers in Charlotte.
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I am looking forward to this Friday night's game. I am taking my sons to their first NFL game. Neither of them is a Panthers fan, but I'm trying to change that!
The best part about this past Friday night was seeing the Panthers finally being able to control the line of scrimmage. Every week I watch hoping to get a clue who will make the team. Jimmy Horn and John Metchie have been good each week, along with Ja'Seem Reed. It's going to be tough to see some of these guys that have played well in preseason not make the team. With roster cuts coming this weekend, everyone is talking about WR, TE, or RB. Outside of these three positions, in your opinion, what is the most intriguing position group battle ahead of final roster cuts? — Dustin, Albemarle, NC
I have a simple rule about attending live events: Always go see the show. I've seldom left a game or a concert thinking about what I spent on tickets, but I've often thought back on the good times I've had. And if you're taking your kids to their first game, it will be a special memory for all of you.
Outside the skill positions, I think there's some fascinating business about to happen on both lines. Since taking over as GM, Dan Morgan has put a premium on keeping both sides of the line of scrimmage strong. So if that means trading for a guard or a defensive tackle, or claiming one off waivers, I don't think you can count anything out. Particularly on defense, you've got a handful of cool young players in Derrick Brown's room (like Jared Harrison-Hunte and Aaron Hall), but it's important enough you'd rather have more experience up front. And on the offensive line, I can absolutely see guys like center Sam Hecht and tackle Albert Reese playing for this team in a year or two, even if they'd have a lot of game-day inactives in their immediate futures. But those lines are the places I'd be looking.
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I know we as fans like to give our opinions on what may be best for the team in terms of who to keep, and what plays to call. What is the biggest surprise with the roster cut down in your opinion?
I really liked your bit on "feeling like a AAA baseball player." As a non-local fan, I've traveled many places to support the Panthers over the years. Is there any team/city that you'd say is an underrated location to catch the Panthers, aside from Uptown? — Trey, Mountlake Terrace, WA
The biggest surprise would be cutting Derrick Brown. That would really make some waves. (For the humorless, that's a joke. Man I hate having to say that out loud.)
For all the attention paid to this topic, big surprises are few and far between. We're talking about four or five spots on the 53 which are truly up in the air.
There are likely a small handful of young players who were on last year's roster who might not make this year's, for one reason or another, but true surprises aren't all that common. I mean, if they keep AJ Dillon as a fourth running back, or even a third, is that a gigantic surprise? Or if adding a Darren Waller means there's not a spot for someone you know, should that be a shock? Or if one of the answers at linebacker or one of the lines is on another roster at the moment? Most people who pay even a little attention could probably get 46 or 47 of the 53 answers right without trying hard, so it's not that complicated.
As for favorite cities on the road, that list starts in New Orleans and goes from there. It's walkable, colorful, and you have to work hard to find a bad meal — at least if you can avoid the tourist temptation of Bourbon Street. But that's easy to do. Spent an entire week there for a Super Bowl once, never set foot on Rue Bourbon, and had an amazing time. Whether it's dive bars or Michelin-starred restaurants, they have it all there. Last year, I met a buddy for a High Life at the Chart Room, and then sat at the bar for an amazing meal of Creole curried goat at Compere Lapin. It's unlike any other place in America.
Otherwise, it can depend on the time of year. I like Green Bay and Cleveland and Pittsburgh — all really cool venues to see a game — much more in September than December. Minneapolis is lovely, even after they closed Nye's Polonaise, the late home of Ruth Adams and the World's Most Dangerous Polka Band. Singing "In Heaven There is No Beer" with the band back in the 2000s remains a career highlight. San Francisco, Seattle, and New York are amazing any time of year, as long as you don't stay out in the suburbs. Phoenix is underrated, and not just because I have dear friends there. They also have the Dirty Drummer and Jimbo's, the kind of place where if you buy a morning cocktail, they'll throw in a free plate of eggs.
That's a long list, but I like to travel and see and do new things. Life's boring if you stay at the airport hotel and eat at the attached TGI Friday's. But no matter where you go, there's probably something cool out there you'd definitely enjoy, as long as you go look for it.
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Isaiah Simmons is an intriguing player. I know his career has not lived up to his draft position, but he certainly looks the part, and he made a huge play in the playoff game. Given his physical attributes and more time with the team, do you see him getting an opportunity to make plays on defense this year? I hope so. — Willy, Birmingham, AL
Potentially, but there's also a real question about where you'd put him.
If you think about the safety group, Nick Scott and Tre'von Moehrig are the starters for obvious reasons. Second-year safety Lathan Ransom has had a good camp, showing more in coverage to make himself more useful. He already has a Moehrig-like willingness to come downhill and make plays in the box, and if you weren't convinced, seeing him bloodied in the Hall of Fame Game and continuing to run around with his hair on fire should be all the evidence you need. I'm not sure you'd take any of them off the field to put Simmons on it right now. And rookie Zakee Wheatley is a big player with range, who has room to develop.
Simmons is also 28 years old and going into his seventh season (and this is his fourth team), and coaches are naturally going to lean toward younger players to groom for future roles.
The good news is that Simmons can be impactful enough on special teams that it might not matter. His blocked punt in the playoffs was just one sign. People with his size and speed can make a huge difference in the itinerant world of special teams, and he can justify his spot that way easily.
One of the smartest things former GM Marty Hurney ever told me was that as soon as a guy walked through the stadium door, his draft position no longer matters. Evaluating Simmons on his draft spot is unfair to him and you. Recognizing how he can impact a team doesn't change whether he's a top-10 pick or an undrafted career special teamer like Karl Hankton or Sam Franklin.
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Hey Darin, past FOTM here and devoted follower. Question about Chris Brazzell II our third-round pick. With his injury, what type of contractual arrangement can or did the Panthers make with him in order to retain and secure him for next season, assuming that they want to do so because of his potential? — Scott, Charlotte, NC
All draft picks sign a four-year contract, and with first-rounders, there's an option for a fifth.
So yes, they have Brazzell under contract for another three years, giving him time to recover and potentially earn a role. He's back in the building, and keeping injured players engaged is something they take seriously. It's easy for those guys to feel isolated because they don't keep the same schedule as all their teammates, but the staff here is intentional about keeping injured players looped in.
Nic Scourton was on the practice field on his own two feet the other day, and you can tell how good that was for him and for his teammates. The energy they bring and receive is real.
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Given all the endless knee injuries (ACL, MCL, etc) that sideline players for an entire season, has the NFL done a study as to the reasons for all these injuries? If they haven't, I can't help but wonder, well, why not? Every time you turn around, yet another player is lost for the season due to a knee injury.
I became a fan in 1960, and until modern times, I don't remember hardly any player being lost for the season. Joe Namath was the first player that I remember who had serious knee issues (I'm sure there were others, but nothing like the ridiculous number of severe knee injuries that occur now).
The NFL needs to find answers for these constant knee injuries in today's game and then implement some changes. Far too many players are being lost for the entire season. — Ernie, Boone, NC
Ernie has hit the Friend Of The Mailbag exacta — he's older than me and lives in Boone. Man, your shirt is on the way.
The easy answer (and probably the true one) is that players are bigger and stronger and faster now, and ligaments and tendons haven't kept pace with muscle growth.
But I think a lot of it is also the reporting. Back in the old days, you didn't have a device in your pocket that buzzed every time a guy on your fantasy team tweaked something. We're more aware of it now in a way that we weren't when Ernie and I grew up, when there weren't as many traumatic injuries, pocket-sized computers, or fantasy sports.
(Not going to lie, Ernie, not sure we didn't get the better end of this particular deal.)
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First question in a while. Still been reading every 'Bag, though!
First things first: Was Shaq Thompson actually an FOTM at one point?
Now for my real question: I heard a lot of people saying we shouldn't put too much meaning into beating the Jags since they didn't play their starters. Thoughts? — Micah, Gastonia, NC
I've never told a lie in these pages.
Also, I don't think people should put too much meaning into anything that happens in the preseason.
The combination of being out there with unusual combinations of players, against unusual combinations of players, vanilla game plans, and differing motivations of coaching staffs makes it impossible to fairly judge.
That does not keep people from judging.
I think it's fair to acknowledge that their best offensive drive of the preseason came against the Jacksonville twos. I think it's also fair to acknowledge the other four drives weren't much to look at. That doesn't mean I think the starters should play more.
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And on that note, let's go lightning round, brought to you by the patron saint of the lightning round Jeff from Fuquay-Varina, to close it out this week.
This final preseason game, why is the list of TV stations not the ones usually coming out of the Charlotte market? I have had to listen on the radio! I really wanted to see the new Buffalo stadium. Where can I turn this evening to see the game? — Renee, Catawba, SC
What TV station is broadcasting the Carolina games this year? — Daniel, Buffalo, NY
We've got you covered. The full list of local affiliates is in our weekly How To Watch post, which is on Panthers.com every week. Locally, our partners at WSOC (with the lovely and talented DaShawn Brown and Television's Phil Orban) have the preseason.
The best news is tonight's game is here, so the NFL Network replays for a national audience will include the Steve Smith/Jake Delhomme commentary.
Once the regular season starts, it changes week-to-week, so stay tuned, and we'll keep you posted.
What uniforms are the Panthers wearing Week 1 vs Chicago? — Kareem, Fort Mill, SC
If I told you now, it would ruin the suspense. Tune into Panthers.com and our socials the Friday before each game. And on game days, you can always check my Instagram and BlueSky for the official JJ Jansen jerseys-and-britches updates.
Hi Darin, when the practice facility is finished and they open training camp for fans next year, will there be as much space for fans as we had when camp was in Spartanburg (my hometown)? Used to spend about a week down there visiting family and going to practice every day! — Thomas, Winston-Salem, NC
Maybe not as much as in Spartanburg because the practice facility is in the middle of a city and we're not blessed with a large grassy hill in the middle of downtown, but it will be good to have fans back around. The energy they bring is tangible.
But man, I can't start thinking about training camp next year; I just finished six weeks of this one. That's too many weeks of training camp, but we're almost to the good stuff now.