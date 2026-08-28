Ask The Old Guy: Wrapping up the preseason, heading into cut weekend

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I know we as fans like to give our opinions on what may be best for the team in terms of who to keep, and what plays to call. What is the biggest surprise with the roster cut down in your opinion?

I really liked your bit on "feeling like a AAA baseball player." As a non-local fan, I've traveled many places to support the Panthers over the years. Is there any team/city that you'd say is an underrated location to catch the Panthers, aside from Uptown? — Trey, Mountlake Terrace, WA

The biggest surprise would be cutting Derrick Brown. That would really make some waves. (For the humorless, that's a joke. Man I hate having to say that out loud.)

For all the attention paid to this topic, big surprises are few and far between. We're talking about four or five spots on the 53 which are truly up in the air.

There are likely a small handful of young players who were on last year's roster who might not make this year's, for one reason or another, but true surprises aren't all that common. I mean, if they keep AJ Dillon as a fourth running back, or even a third, is that a gigantic surprise? Or if adding a Darren Waller means there's not a spot for someone you know, should that be a shock? Or if one of the answers at linebacker or one of the lines is on another roster at the moment? Most people who pay even a little attention could probably get 46 or 47 of the 53 answers right without trying hard, so it's not that complicated.

As for favorite cities on the road, that list starts in New Orleans and goes from there. It's walkable, colorful, and you have to work hard to find a bad meal — at least if you can avoid the tourist temptation of Bourbon Street. But that's easy to do. Spent an entire week there for a Super Bowl once, never set foot on Rue Bourbon, and had an amazing time. Whether it's dive bars or Michelin-starred restaurants, they have it all there. Last year, I met a buddy for a High Life at the Chart Room, and then sat at the bar for an amazing meal of Creole curried goat at Compere Lapin. It's unlike any other place in America.

Otherwise, it can depend on the time of year. I like Green Bay and Cleveland and Pittsburgh — all really cool venues to see a game — much more in September than December. Minneapolis is lovely, even after they closed Nye's Polonaise, the late home of Ruth Adams and the World's Most Dangerous Polka Band. Singing "In Heaven There is No Beer" with the band back in the 2000s remains a career highlight. San Francisco, Seattle, and New York are amazing any time of year, as long as you don't stay out in the suburbs. Phoenix is underrated, and not just because I have dear friends there. They also have the Dirty Drummer and Jimbo's, the kind of place where if you buy a morning cocktail, they'll throw in a free plate of eggs.