Panthers initial 53-man roster analysis

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers got to the regular season roster limit of 53 on Sunday night, and while this is not necessarily a final roster, it's close to the team they'll put on the field in two weeks against the Bears.
If there was a surprise, it might have been at linebacker and wide receiver, where they waived former starter Trevin Wallace and kept John Metchie III over veteran David Moore and former practice squader Ja'seem Reed, who were released on Sunday.
Wallace was caught in a numbers game after the reported addition of veteran linebacker Bobby Okereke, whose deal has not been made official.
Metchie led the team in receiving in the preseason and has a background with quarterback Bryce Young, which gave him chemistry that was obviously helpful.
With the moves made to this point, here's a position-by-position look at the 53-man roster.
QUARTERBACKS (3) — Bryce Young, Kenny Pickett, Haynes King.
The first two were secure, but King, the undrafted rookie, showed enough promise through the preseason to earn a spot.
His Hall of Fame Game heroics were eye-catching (and would have likely been to other teams in the waiver process if they let him go). Still, he showed impressive development as a passer through the summer, after coming to the team as a run-around quarterback from Georgia Tech.
With Pickett on a one-year deal, they have a path to groom a future backup, and keeping King in this system with familiar people should accelerate his growth.
RUNNING BACKS (3) — Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks, AJ Dillon.
This became an easier position to project when Trevor Etienne was placed on injured reserve/designated to return.
Dillon had a strong preseason and gives the Panthers the kind of power back that can be helpful, especially for a team that wants to run the way this one does. Of course, Hubbard and Brooks are going to get the bulk of the work, but Dillon has shown he deserves a spot throughout the preseason.
TIGHT ENDS (5) — Darren Waller, Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans, Feleipe Franks, Ja'Tavion Sanders.
Hanging onto all five reflected how much they value this position and how much they think Waller can add, despite not participating in the preseason. He only practiced with the team twice, so they kept extras on hand as insurance.
Otherwise, it's a very familiar group, and having Franks back helps keep the stable of special teams players well-stocked.
WIDE RECEIVERS (6) — Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, Jimmy Horn Jr., Brycen Tremayne, John Metchie III.
One of the tougher cuts for head coach Dave Canales had to be Moore, who has been with him on three teams now (Seattle, Tampa Bay, and here). There's always a chance Moore could occupy one of the veteran practice squad spots, because they know he can step in at a moment's notice and do a job.
Metchie was steady throughout the preseason, which you likely should have expected considering his background with the quarterback from their days together at Alabama.
Horn could be the primary return option early in the year with Etienne on IR for at least the first four weeks, while Tremayne is one of the core special teamers on the roster who has also shown the ability to step in and make a play on offense.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (10) — Rasheed Walker, Damien Lewis, Luke Fortner, Robert Hunt, Monroe Freeling, Albert Reese, Brady Christensen, Sam Hecht, Chandler Zavala, Stone Forsythe.
They went heavy here early, at least in terms of numbers. But there are still questions about what this group looks like over the coming days and weeks.
There may still be concerns about the interior depth, but it's remarkable that we're not saying that about the tackles. In any other world, a team that placed both starting tackles on reserve lists today would be up the creek, but having free agent Walker and first-rounder Freeling to step in for Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton is a blessing.
Christensen is the kind of versatile backup who can and has started at every position on the line. But he's also coming back from a torn Achilles last October, and seemed a little rusty at times in the preseason games, when he worked at both guard and tackle.
Forsythe and Zavala are experienced backups, while Hecht and Reese (one of three undrafted rookies to make the initial 53) are players to develop for the future. Reese had a hard time in the finale with some of the Texans' undersized pass-rushers, but his massive frame and ability to move make him a player they want to continue to work with.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (6) — Derrick Brown, Lee Hunter, Bobby Brown III, Cam Jackson, Aaron Hall, TeRah Edwards
Any group with Derrick Brown in the middle of it will be pretty good, but it is very young around him until Tershawn Wharton returns from neck surgery, which will be Week 5 at the soonest after he was placed on reserve/PUP. With second-rounder Hunter and veteran Bobby Brown likely to start, the Panthers have 2025 fifth-rounder Jackson, an undrafted rookie, and a deadline-day trade acquisition behind them.
They sent a 2028 sixth-rounder to the Chargers for Edwards, a big run-stopper. And since you know how much general manager Dan Morgan loves to give up picks (not at all), you realize the value they put on the position and the player.
And with as much emphasis as has been put on beefing up both lines, that work could continue in the coming days.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (5) — Jaelan Phillips, Patrick Jones II, Princely Umanmielen, Trevis Gipson, Thomas Incoom.
For a group that was rocked early by the loss of Nic Scourton to a season-ending knee injury on the first day of training camp, they showed consistent pressure throughout the preseason.
Like Brown, Phillips makes any defense immediately better. Jones is a solid player on the edge who can rush from inside on passing downs, and Umanmielen had a strong camp. Gipson is a veteran who holds up against the run well, and Incoom is one of the top special teams players on the roster.
LINEBACKERS (3) — Devin Lloyd, Claudin Cherelus, Jackson Kuwatch.
There's room here for Bobby Okereke, who is expected to sign soon, adding another veteran presence to the group. He's an experienced player who is good in coverage, and along with Lloyd (five interceptions during his All-Pro season last year in Jacksonville), he should help solidify one of last year's issues.
Wallace had started 20 games the last two years, but the former third-rounder had to compete for his job this summer, and then saw Okereke come in the door late. He also wasn't as much of a special teams contributor as Cherelus, which Dave Canales consistently said made the difference in determining the roster.
Kuwatch, this year's seventh-rounder, made the team over Maema Njongmeta, and there was a spot there with Bam Martin-Scott going on injured reserve.
While it looks thin today, this will be a group with a lot of experience.
CORNERBACKS (5) — Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Will Lee III, Akayleb Evans.
Another mild surprise was cornerback Corey Thornton, who made the team as an undrafted rookie a year ago but was lost to a broken leg in San Francisco. There were times this camp when it looked like he was still working his way back from that. But waiving him Sunday also speaks to the depth and talent at the position.
And with the drafting of fourth-rounder Lee, the Panthers added to a group with the versatile Smith-Wade and Evans, who is a top gunner on special teams and reliable outside. Of course, Horn and Jackson remain one of the league's top cornerback tandems, giving them a good place to start.
SAFETIES (4) — Tre'von Moehrig, Nick Scott, Lathan Ransom, Zakee Wheatley.
Going with four here is a little thin, since one of them is a rookie.
Wheatley has time to grow, and has already shown that he can run and make plays. The same is true of Ransom, who would likely be pushing for more playing time if he didn't have a player like Moehrig in front of him.
SPECIAL TEAMS (3) — K Ryan Fitzgerald, P Sam Martin, LS JJ Jansen.
Last year's group, which was good then and unchallenged in training camp, gets to run it back again.
The 40-year-old Jansen is back for his 18th season with the Panthers, and a chance to add to his franchise-record 277 games played. He's 27th on the all-time list in that category, and could break into the top 20 if he stays healthy this season.
They'll still be looking for a returner, though someone from the committee, which includes Jimmy Horn, Legette, Metchie, and others, will have to hold that down until Etienne is ready to return.
The Panthers have set their initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2026 season. View pictures of the current roster in numerical order.