Panthers initial 53-man roster analysis

They went heavy here early, at least in terms of numbers. But there are still questions about what this group looks like over the coming days and weeks.

There may still be concerns about the interior depth, but it's remarkable that we're not saying that about the tackles. In any other world, a team that placed both starting tackles on reserve lists today would be up the creek, but having free agent Walker and first-rounder Freeling to step in for Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton is a blessing.

Christensen is the kind of versatile backup who can and has started at every position on the line. But he's also coming back from a torn Achilles last October, and seemed a little rusty at times in the preseason games, when he worked at both guard and tackle.