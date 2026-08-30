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Panthers initial 53-man roster analysis

Aug 30, 2026 at 07:53 PM
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Darin Gantt
Bryce Young and John Metchie III are seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 5 on Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young and John Metchie III are seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 5 on Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers got to the regular season roster limit of 53 on Sunday night, and while this is not necessarily a final roster, it's close to the team they'll put on the field in two weeks against the Bears.

If there was a surprise, it might have been at linebacker and wide receiver, where they waived former starter Trevin Wallace and kept John Metchie III over veteran David Moore and former practice squader Ja'seem Reed, who were released on Sunday.

Wallace was caught in a numbers game after the reported addition of veteran linebacker Bobby Okereke, whose deal has not been made official.

Metchie led the team in receiving in the preseason and has a background with quarterback Bryce Young, which gave him chemistry that was obviously helpful.

Plus, there was a trade, and that's always exciting.

With the moves made to this point, here's a position-by-position look at the 53-man roster.

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QUARTERBACKS (3)Bryce Young, Kenny Pickett, Haynes King.

The first two were secure, but King, the undrafted rookie, showed enough promise through the preseason to earn a spot.

His Hall of Fame Game heroics were eye-catching (and would have likely been to other teams in the waiver process if they let him go). Still, he showed impressive development as a passer through the summer, after coming to the team as a run-around quarterback from Georgia Tech.

With Pickett on a one-year deal, they have a path to groom a future backup, and keeping King in this system with familiar people should accelerate his growth.

Dave Canales and Haynes King are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

RUNNING BACKS (3)Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks, AJ Dillon.

This became an easier position to project when Trevor Etienne was placed on injured reserve/designated to return.

Dillon had a strong preseason and gives the Panthers the kind of power back that can be helpful, especially for a team that wants to run the way this one does. Of course, Hubbard and Brooks are going to get the bulk of the work, but Dillon has shown he deserves a spot throughout the preseason.

AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

TIGHT ENDS (5)Darren Waller, Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans, Feleipe Franks, Ja'Tavion Sanders.

Hanging onto all five reflected how much they value this position and how much they think Waller can add, despite not participating in the preseason. He only practiced with the team twice, so they kept extras on hand as insurance.

Otherwise, it's a very familiar group, and having Franks back helps keep the stable of special teams players well-stocked.

Darren Waller is seen during a preseason game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

WIDE RECEIVERS (6)Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, Jimmy Horn Jr., Brycen Tremayne, John Metchie III.

One of the tougher cuts for head coach Dave Canales had to be Moore, who has been with him on three teams now (Seattle, Tampa Bay, and here). There's always a chance Moore could occupy one of the veteran practice squad spots, because they know he can step in at a moment's notice and do a job.

Metchie was steady throughout the preseason, which you likely should have expected considering his background with the quarterback from their days together at Alabama.

Horn could be the primary return option early in the year with Etienne on IR for at least the first four weeks, while Tremayne is one of the core special teamers on the roster who has also shown the ability to step in and make a play on offense.

John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (10)Rasheed Walker, Damien Lewis, Luke Fortner, Robert Hunt, Monroe Freeling, Albert Reese, Brady Christensen, Sam Hecht, Chandler Zavala, Stone Forsythe.

They went heavy here early, at least in terms of numbers. But there are still questions about what this group looks like over the coming days and weeks.

There may still be concerns about the interior depth, but it's remarkable that we're not saying that about the tackles. In any other world, a team that placed both starting tackles on reserve lists today would be up the creek, but having free agent Walker and first-rounder Freeling to step in for Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton is a blessing.

Christensen is the kind of versatile backup who can and has started at every position on the line. But he's also coming back from a torn Achilles last October, and seemed a little rusty at times in the preseason games, when he worked at both guard and tackle.

Forsythe and Zavala are experienced backups, while Hecht and Reese (one of three undrafted rookies to make the initial 53) are players to develop for the future. Reese had a hard time in the finale with some of the Texans' undersized pass-rushers, but his massive frame and ability to move make him a player they want to continue to work with.

Albert Reese IV is seen during a preseason game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (6)Derrick Brown, Lee Hunter, Bobby Brown III, Cam Jackson, Aaron Hall, TeRah Edwards

Any group with Derrick Brown in the middle of it will be pretty good, but it is very young around him until Tershawn Wharton returns from neck surgery, which will be Week 5 at the soonest after he was placed on reserve/PUP. With second-rounder Hunter and veteran Bobby Brown likely to start, the Panthers have 2025 fifth-rounder Jackson, an undrafted rookie, and a deadline-day trade acquisition behind them.

They sent a 2028 sixth-rounder to the Chargers for Edwards, a big run-stopper. And since you know how much general manager Dan Morgan loves to give up picks (not at all), you realize the value they put on the position and the player.

And with as much emphasis as has been put on beefing up both lines, that work could continue in the coming days.

Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (5)Jaelan Phillips, Patrick Jones II, Princely Umanmielen, Trevis Gipson, Thomas Incoom.

For a group that was rocked early by the loss of Nic Scourton to a season-ending knee injury on the first day of training camp, they showed consistent pressure throughout the preseason.

Like Brown, Phillips makes any defense immediately better. Jones is a solid player on the edge who can rush from inside on passing downs, and Umanmielen had a strong camp. Gipson is a veteran who holds up against the run well, and Incoom is one of the top special teams players on the roster.

Patrick Jones II and Jaelan Phillips are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

LINEBACKERS (3)Devin Lloyd, Claudin Cherelus, Jackson Kuwatch.

There's room here for Bobby Okereke, who is expected to sign soon, adding another veteran presence to the group. He's an experienced player who is good in coverage, and along with Lloyd (five interceptions during his All-Pro season last year in Jacksonville), he should help solidify one of last year's issues.

Wallace had started 20 games the last two years, but the former third-rounder had to compete for his job this summer, and then saw Okereke come in the door late. He also wasn't as much of a special teams contributor as Cherelus, which Dave Canales consistently said made the difference in determining the roster.

Kuwatch, this year's seventh-rounder, made the team over Maema Njongmeta, and there was a spot there with Bam Martin-Scott going on injured reserve.

While it looks thin today, this will be a group with a lot of experience.

Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

CORNERBACKS (5)Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Will Lee III, Akayleb Evans.

Another mild surprise was cornerback Corey Thornton, who made the team as an undrafted rookie a year ago but was lost to a broken leg in San Francisco. There were times this camp when it looked like he was still working his way back from that. But waiving him Sunday also speaks to the depth and talent at the position.

And with the drafting of fourth-rounder Lee, the Panthers added to a group with the versatile Smith-Wade and Evans, who is a top gunner on special teams and reliable outside. Of course, Horn and Jackson remain one of the league's top cornerback tandems, giving them a good place to start.

CB Mike Jackson, Dave Canales and CB Jaycee Horn are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Center in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers

SAFETIES (4)Tre'von Moehrig, Nick Scott, Lathan Ransom, Zakee Wheatley.

Going with four here is a little thin, since one of them is a rookie.

Wheatley has time to grow, and has already shown that he can run and make plays. The same is true of Ransom, who would likely be pushing for more playing time if he didn't have a player like Moehrig in front of him.

Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

SPECIAL TEAMS (3) — K Ryan Fitzgerald, P Sam Martin, LS JJ Jansen.

Last year's group, which was good then and unchallenged in training camp, gets to run it back again.

The 40-year-old Jansen is back for his 18th season with the Panthers, and a chance to add to his franchise-record 277 games played. He's 27th on the all-time list in that category, and could break into the top 20 if he stays healthy this season.

They'll still be looking for a returner, though someone from the committee, which includes Jimmy Horn, Legette, Metchie, and others, will have to hold that down until Etienne is ready to return.

PHOTOS: Panthers 2026 full 53-man roster in numerical order

The Panthers have set their initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2026 season. View pictures of the current roster in numerical order.

0 Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE
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0 Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 in Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo by Cassie Baker//Carolina Panthers)
2 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 in Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo by Cassie Baker//Carolina Panthers)

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
2 Mike Jackson, CB
3 / 106

2 Mike Jackson, CB

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
4 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
3 Princely Umanmielen, LB
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3 Princely Umanmielen, LB

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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
6 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
4 Tetairoa McMillan, WR
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4 Tetairoa McMillan, WR

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The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
8 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Lester Barnes/Carolina Panthers
5 Jaelan Phillips, LB
9 / 106

5 Jaelan Phillips, LB

FRE
Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
10 / 106

Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
6 Sam Martin, P
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6 Sam Martin, P

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Sam Martin is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
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Sam Martin is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
7 Tre'von Moehrig, S
13 / 106

7 Tre'von Moehrig, S

FRE
trevon moehrig
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8 Jaycee Horn, CB
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8 Jaycee Horn, CB

FRE
The Carolina Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers)
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The Carolina Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers)

Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers
9 Bryce Young, QB
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9 Bryce Young, QB

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
10 Ryan Fitzgerald, K
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10 Ryan Fitzgerald, K

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
12 Kenny Pickett, QB
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12 Kenny Pickett, QB

FRE
QB Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
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QB Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
13 John Metchie III, WR
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13 John Metchie III, WR

FRE
James Mitchell is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC
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James Mitchell is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
15 Jimmy Horn Jr., WR
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15 Jimmy Horn Jr., WR

FRE
Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.
26 / 106

Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
16 Haynes King, QB
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16 Haynes King, QB

FRE
Haynes King is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.
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Haynes King is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
17 Xavier Legette, WR
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17 Xavier Legette, WR

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
18 Jalen Coker, WR
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18 Jalen Coker, WR

FRE
jalen coker
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21 Nick Scott, S
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21 Nick Scott, S

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
22 Lathan Ransom, S
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22 Lathan Ransom, S

FRE
lathan ransom
36 / 106
24 Will Lee III, CB
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24 Will Lee III, CB

FRE
Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
25 Jonathon Brooks, RB
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25 Jonathon Brooks, RB

FRE
RB Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
40 / 106

RB Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
26 Chau Smith-Wade, CB
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26 Chau Smith-Wade, CB

FRE
CB Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
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CB Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
28 AJ Dillon, RB
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28 AJ Dillon, RB

FRE
AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
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AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
29 Akayleb Evans, CB
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29 Akayleb Evans, CB

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
46 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
30 Chuba Hubbard, RB
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30 Chuba Hubbard, RB

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.
48 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
35 Darren Waller, TE
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35 Darren Waller, TE

Darren Waller is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
50 / 106

Darren Waller is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
38 Zakee Wheatley, S
51 / 106

38 Zakee Wheatley, S

FRE
Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
52 / 106

Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
44 JJ Jansen, LS
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44 JJ Jansen, LS

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.
54 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
46 Jackson Kuwatch, LB
55 / 106

46 Jackson Kuwatch, LB

FRE
LB Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
56 / 106

LB Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
48 Thomas Incoom, OLB
57 / 106

48 Thomas Incoom, OLB

OLB Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
58 / 106

OLB Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
50 Robert Hunt, G
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50 Robert Hunt, G

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
52 Trevis Gipson, OLB
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52 Trevis Gipson, OLB

FRE
Trevis Gipson is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
62 / 106

Trevis Gipson is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
53 Claudin Cherelus, LB
63 / 106

53 Claudin Cherelus, LB

FRE
LB Claudin Cherelus is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
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LB Claudin Cherelus is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
55 Devin Lloyd, LB
65 / 106

55 Devin Lloyd, LB

FRE
LB Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
66 / 106

LB Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
57 Monroe Freeling, T
67 / 106

57 Monroe Freeling, T

FRE
T Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
68 / 106

T Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
61 Aaron Hall, DT
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61 Aaron Hall, DT

FRE
Chau Smith-Wade and Aaron Hall are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
70 / 106

Chau Smith-Wade and Aaron Hall are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
62 Chandler Zavala, G
71 / 106

62 Chandler Zavala, G

FRE
Chandler Zavala is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
72 / 106

Chandler Zavala is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
63 Rasheed Walker, T
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63 Rasheed Walker, T

FRE
Rasheed Walker is seen during Carolina Panthers Fan Fest on Friday, Jul. 31, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Rasheed Walker is seen during Carolina Panthers Fan Fest on Friday, Jul. 31, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers
68 Damien Lewis, G
75 / 106

68 Damien Lewis, G

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
76 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
70 Brady Christensen, OL
77 / 106

70 Brady Christensen, OL

Brady Christensen is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
78 / 106

Brady Christensen is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
73 Stone Forsythe, T
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73 Stone Forsythe, T

FRE
Robert Rochell, Miles Davis, Kyle Trask and Stone Forsythe are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
80 / 106

Robert Rochell, Miles Davis, Kyle Trask and Stone Forsythe are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
75 Sam Hecht, C
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75 Sam Hecht, C

FRE
Kenny Pickett and C Sam Hecht are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
82 / 106

Kenny Pickett and C Sam Hecht are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
76 Albert Reese, T
83 / 106

76 Albert Reese, T

FRE
Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
84 / 106

Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
77 Luke Fortner, C
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77 Luke Fortner, C

FRE
Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
86 / 106

Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
81 Feleipe Franks, TE
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81 Feleipe Franks, TE

FRE
Feleipe Franks is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC
88 / 106

Feleipe Franks is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
82 Tommy Tremble, TE
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82 Tommy Tremble, TE

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers
84 Mitchell Evans, TE
91 / 106

84 Mitchell Evans, TE

FRE
The Carolina Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers)
92 / 106

The Carolina Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers)

Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers
87 Brycen Tremayne, WR
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87 Brycen Tremayne, WR

FRE
The Carolina Panthers play the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sep. 14, 2025 in Glendale, AZ.
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The Carolina Panthers play the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sep. 14, 2025 in Glendale, AZ.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
91 Patrick Jones II, OLB
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91 Patrick Jones II, OLB

FRE
The Carolina Panthers play the Cleveland Browns in a preseason game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers play the Cleveland Browns in a preseason game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
92 Lee Hunter, DT
97 / 106

92 Lee Hunter, DT

Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
95 Derrick Brown, DT
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95 Derrick Brown, DT

FRE
derrick-brown-12-17
100 / 106
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
97 Bobby Brown III, DT
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97 Bobby Brown III, DT

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
102 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
99 Cam Jackson, DT
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99 Cam Jackson, DT

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
104 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Lester Barnes/Carolina Panthers
TeRah Edwards, DT
105 / 106

TeRah Edwards, DT

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Panthers make moves to get to roster limit

The team made 32 moves and a trade Sunday to get to the 53-man roster limit for the regular season, including placing several players on IR and other reserve lists.

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Panthers trade for Chargers defensive tackle TeRah Edwards

Carolina added young depth to their defensive line in a trade with the Chargers on Sunday.

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Cut week FAQ: What you need to know as teams make roster moves

The Panthers and the rest of the teams in the league have to take rosters from 90 to 53 this weekend. Here's what you need to know as teams prepare to make a lot of transactions to get to the regular-season limit.

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5 things to know about linebacker Bobby Okereke

From an Eagle Scout background, his work with American football in Nigeria, and more, get to know Panthers new linebacker Bobby Okereke.

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Panthers part ways with seven players in advance of roster deadline

The team released seven players on Saturday in advance of Sunday's 6 p.m. deadline to get to the 53-man roster limit. They still have 31 more moves to make to get to that number.

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Reports: Panthers agree to terms with linebacker Bobby Okereke

According to multiple reports, the Panthers have agreed to terms with veteran linebacker Bobby Okereke on a one-year deal.

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Defense caps preseason by forcing four turnovers, emphasizing Panthers motto: "It's all about the ball."

Carolina wrapped up the preseason with a dominant defensive performance, called by Pete Hanson, thanks to multiple turnovers.

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For the Panthers, that offseason wide receiver depth now creates a complicated weekend

The Panthers have at least eight options for what could be six or seven spots, as they try to turn a talented receivers room into the unit they'll carry into the season after this weekend's cuts.

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Rapid Reactions: Panthers finish the preseason 3-1 after win over the Texans

The Panthers turned in a win for their 2026 preseason finale, with a 16-13 victory over the Houston Texans. It was a nice reprieve following a "lopsided" joint practice, and ahead of roster cuts this weekend.

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Panthers won't dress 30 for final preseason game

After a long joint practice on Wednesday, neither the Panthers nor Texans will play starters in the preseason finale. Here's a look at who will suit up and start in tonight's game against Houston.

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Ask The Old Guy: Wrapping up the preseason, heading into cut weekend

The Panthers have one more preseason game to play (and it's finally at home), before cutting down to a 53-man roster. What have we learned in the last six weeks? A lot. But you had plenty of questions.

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