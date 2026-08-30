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Panthers make moves to get to roster limit

Aug 30, 2026 at 07:34 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made a series of moves Sunday to get to a 53-man roster.

To get to the regular season allotment, the Panthers waived the following players: cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson, cornerback Cam Miller, safety Demani Richardson, outside linebacker Isaiah Smith, linebacker Maz Mwansa, defensive tackle Parker Petersen, offensive lineman Isaia Glass, cornerback Devonta Smith, linebacker Maema Njongmeta, center Nick Samac, running back Tre Tyus, cornerback Corey Thornton, wide receiver Casey Washington, wide receiver Ja'seem Reed, linebacker Trevin Wallace, and defensive tackle Jared Harrison-Hunte.

They also released 10 vested veterans, including wide receiver David Moore, defensive tackle Elijah Garcia, offensive lineman Jake Curhan, cornerback Robert Rochell, safety Isaiah Simmons, and outside linebacker Cam Gill, offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter, quarterback Kyle Trask, tight end James Mitchell, and outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon.

Running back Trevor Etienne and linebacker Bam Martin-Scott were placed on injured reserve, the two spots they can use for players who can be designated to return during the season.

Cornerback Tyrek Funderburk was waived-injured.

The team also placed right tackle Taylor Moton on the reserve/non-football illness list, and left tackle Ikem Ekwonu and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton on reserve/physically unable to perform.

That rules those three out for at least the first four games of the season, but players on those lists are eligible to return to practice after two weeks.

The Panthers also traded a 2028 sixth-round pick to the Chargers for defensive tackle TeRah Edwards.

With those moves, the Panthers are at the 53-man limit, and can establish a practice squad on Monday. That can be up to 16 players, plus an international player such as Mwansa, the English linebacker who spent last year on the practice squad as well.

PHOTOS: Panthers 2026 full 53-man roster in numerical order

The Panthers have set their initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2026 season. View pictures of the current roster in numerical order.

0 Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE
1 / 106

0 Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 in Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo by Cassie Baker//Carolina Panthers)
2 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 in Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo by Cassie Baker//Carolina Panthers)

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
2 Mike Jackson, CB
3 / 106

2 Mike Jackson, CB

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
4 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
3 Princely Umanmielen, LB
5 / 106

3 Princely Umanmielen, LB

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
6 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
4 Tetairoa McMillan, WR
7 / 106

4 Tetairoa McMillan, WR

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
8 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Lester Barnes/Carolina Panthers
5 Jaelan Phillips, LB
9 / 106

5 Jaelan Phillips, LB

FRE
Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
10 / 106

Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
6 Sam Martin, P
11 / 106

6 Sam Martin, P

FRE
Sam Martin is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
12 / 106

Sam Martin is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
7 Tre'von Moehrig, S
13 / 106

7 Tre'von Moehrig, S

FRE
trevon moehrig
14 / 106
8 Jaycee Horn, CB
15 / 106

8 Jaycee Horn, CB

FRE
The Carolina Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers)
16 / 106

The Carolina Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers)

Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers
9 Bryce Young, QB
17 / 106

9 Bryce Young, QB

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
18 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
10 Ryan Fitzgerald, K
19 / 106

10 Ryan Fitzgerald, K

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
20 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
12 Kenny Pickett, QB
21 / 106

12 Kenny Pickett, QB

FRE
QB Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
22 / 106

QB Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
13 John Metchie III, WR
23 / 106

13 John Metchie III, WR

FRE
James Mitchell is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC
24 / 106

James Mitchell is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
15 Jimmy Horn Jr., WR
25 / 106

15 Jimmy Horn Jr., WR

FRE
Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.
26 / 106

Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
16 Haynes King, QB
27 / 106

16 Haynes King, QB

FRE
Haynes King is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.
28 / 106

Haynes King is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
17 Xavier Legette, WR
29 / 106

17 Xavier Legette, WR

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
30 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
18 Jalen Coker, WR
31 / 106

18 Jalen Coker, WR

FRE
jalen coker
32 / 106
21 Nick Scott, S
33 / 106

21 Nick Scott, S

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.
34 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
22 Lathan Ransom, S
35 / 106

22 Lathan Ransom, S

FRE
lathan ransom
36 / 106
24 Will Lee III, CB
37 / 106

24 Will Lee III, CB

FRE
Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
38 / 106

Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
25 Jonathon Brooks, RB
39 / 106

25 Jonathon Brooks, RB

FRE
RB Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
40 / 106

RB Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
26 Chau Smith-Wade, CB
41 / 106

26 Chau Smith-Wade, CB

FRE
CB Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
42 / 106

CB Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
28 AJ Dillon, RB
43 / 106

28 AJ Dillon, RB

FRE
AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
44 / 106

AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
29 Akayleb Evans, CB
45 / 106

29 Akayleb Evans, CB

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
46 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
30 Chuba Hubbard, RB
47 / 106

30 Chuba Hubbard, RB

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.
48 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
35 Darren Waller, TE
49 / 106

35 Darren Waller, TE

Darren Waller is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
50 / 106

Darren Waller is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
38 Zakee Wheatley, S
51 / 106

38 Zakee Wheatley, S

FRE
Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
52 / 106

Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
44 JJ Jansen, LS
53 / 106

44 JJ Jansen, LS

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.
54 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
46 Jackson Kuwatch, LB
55 / 106

46 Jackson Kuwatch, LB

FRE
LB Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
56 / 106

LB Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
48 Thomas Incoom, OLB
57 / 106

48 Thomas Incoom, OLB

OLB Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
58 / 106

OLB Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
50 Robert Hunt, G
59 / 106

50 Robert Hunt, G

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
60 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
52 Trevis Gipson, OLB
61 / 106

52 Trevis Gipson, OLB

FRE
Trevis Gipson is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
62 / 106

Trevis Gipson is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
53 Claudin Cherelus, LB
63 / 106

53 Claudin Cherelus, LB

FRE
LB Claudin Cherelus is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
64 / 106

LB Claudin Cherelus is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
55 Devin Lloyd, LB
65 / 106

55 Devin Lloyd, LB

FRE
LB Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
66 / 106

LB Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
57 Monroe Freeling, T
67 / 106

57 Monroe Freeling, T

FRE
T Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
68 / 106

T Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
61 Aaron Hall, DT
69 / 106

61 Aaron Hall, DT

FRE
Chau Smith-Wade and Aaron Hall are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
70 / 106

Chau Smith-Wade and Aaron Hall are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
62 Chandler Zavala, G
71 / 106

62 Chandler Zavala, G

FRE
Chandler Zavala is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
72 / 106

Chandler Zavala is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
63 Rasheed Walker, T
73 / 106

63 Rasheed Walker, T

FRE
Rasheed Walker is seen during Carolina Panthers Fan Fest on Friday, Jul. 31, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
74 / 106

Rasheed Walker is seen during Carolina Panthers Fan Fest on Friday, Jul. 31, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers
68 Damien Lewis, G
75 / 106

68 Damien Lewis, G

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
76 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
70 Brady Christensen, OL
77 / 106

70 Brady Christensen, OL

Brady Christensen is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
78 / 106

Brady Christensen is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
73 Stone Forsythe, T
79 / 106

73 Stone Forsythe, T

FRE
Robert Rochell, Miles Davis, Kyle Trask and Stone Forsythe are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
80 / 106

Robert Rochell, Miles Davis, Kyle Trask and Stone Forsythe are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
75 Sam Hecht, C
81 / 106

75 Sam Hecht, C

FRE
Kenny Pickett and C Sam Hecht are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
82 / 106

Kenny Pickett and C Sam Hecht are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
76 Albert Reese, T
83 / 106

76 Albert Reese, T

FRE
Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
84 / 106

Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
77 Luke Fortner, C
85 / 106

77 Luke Fortner, C

FRE
Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
86 / 106

Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
81 Feleipe Franks, TE
87 / 106

81 Feleipe Franks, TE

FRE
Feleipe Franks is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC
88 / 106

Feleipe Franks is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
82 Tommy Tremble, TE
89 / 106

82 Tommy Tremble, TE

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
90 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers
84 Mitchell Evans, TE
91 / 106

84 Mitchell Evans, TE

FRE
The Carolina Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers)
92 / 106

The Carolina Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers)

Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers
87 Brycen Tremayne, WR
93 / 106

87 Brycen Tremayne, WR

FRE
The Carolina Panthers play the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sep. 14, 2025 in Glendale, AZ.
94 / 106

The Carolina Panthers play the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sep. 14, 2025 in Glendale, AZ.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
91 Patrick Jones II, OLB
95 / 106

91 Patrick Jones II, OLB

FRE
The Carolina Panthers play the Cleveland Browns in a preseason game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
96 / 106

The Carolina Panthers play the Cleveland Browns in a preseason game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
92 Lee Hunter, DT
97 / 106

92 Lee Hunter, DT

Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
98 / 106

Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
95 Derrick Brown, DT
99 / 106

95 Derrick Brown, DT

FRE
derrick-brown-12-17
100 / 106
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
97 Bobby Brown III, DT
101 / 106

97 Bobby Brown III, DT

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
102 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
99 Cam Jackson, DT
103 / 106

99 Cam Jackson, DT

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
104 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Lester Barnes/Carolina Panthers
TeRah Edwards, DT
105 / 106

TeRah Edwards, DT

terah
106 / 106
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