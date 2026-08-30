Panthers make moves to get to roster limit

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made a series of moves Sunday to get to a 53-man roster.

To get to the regular season allotment, the Panthers waived the following players: cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson, cornerback Cam Miller, safety Demani Richardson, outside linebacker Isaiah Smith, linebacker Maz Mwansa, defensive tackle Parker Petersen, offensive lineman Isaia Glass, cornerback Devonta Smith, linebacker Maema Njongmeta, center Nick Samac, running back Tre Tyus, cornerback Corey Thornton, wide receiver Casey Washington, wide receiver Ja'seem Reed, linebacker Trevin Wallace, and defensive tackle Jared Harrison-Hunte.

They also released 10 vested veterans, including wide receiver David Moore, defensive tackle Elijah Garcia, offensive lineman Jake Curhan, cornerback Robert Rochell, safety Isaiah Simmons, and outside linebacker Cam Gill, offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter, quarterback Kyle Trask, tight end James Mitchell, and outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon.

Running back Trevor Etienne and linebacker Bam Martin-Scott were placed on injured reserve, the two spots they can use for players who can be designated to return during the season.

Cornerback Tyrek Funderburk was waived-injured.

The team also placed right tackle Taylor Moton on the reserve/non-football illness list, and left tackle Ikem Ekwonu and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton on reserve/physically unable to perform.

That rules those three out for at least the first four games of the season, but players on those lists are eligible to return to practice after two weeks.

The Panthers also traded a 2028 sixth-round pick to the Chargers for defensive tackle TeRah Edwards.