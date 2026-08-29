Panthers part ways with seven players in advance of roster deadline

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers parted ways with seven players on Saturday, the first of the moves to get to the 53-man limit by Sunday evening.
The team still has to reduce the roster by 31 more names before 6 p.m. Sunday to be at the limit.
Saturday, the team waived defensive tackle Kyon Barrs, wide receiver Elijah Cooks, running back Miles Davis, defensive tackle Tywone Malone, tight end Caden Prieskorn, and wide receiver Roc Taylor.
They also waived-injured veteran tackle Ryan Hayes, who didn't play in Friday's preseason finale.
They also released wide receiver Dan Chisena from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Take a look at some of the best action shots from the Panthers final preseason game against the Texans.