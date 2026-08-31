 Skip to main content
Advertising

Panthers claim Corey Bullock from Ravens, waive Chandler Zavala

Aug 31, 2026 at 03:28 PM
Author Image
Darin Gantt
Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Corey Bullock looks on during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Friday, August. 9, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/AP
Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Corey Bullock looks on during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Friday, August. 9, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added another offensive lineman Monday, claiming former Ravens center Corey Bullock off waivers.

The 24-year-old Bullock, an undrafted rookie from North Carolina Central and Maryland, spent the 2024 season on the Ravens practice squad.​

Baltimore Ravens center Corey Bullock (67) in action during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders in Baltimore, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Terrance Williams/AP

Last year, the 6-foot-3, 325-pounder appeared in 16 games, playing 13 snaps of offense and 55 on special teams.

To make room for him on the roster, they waived guard Chandler Zavala.

Zavala, a 2023 fourth-round pick, had started 14 games over three seasons here. ​

Related Links

Baltimore Ravens center Corey Bullock looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders in Baltimore, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Terrance Williams/AP

Two players the players waived Sunday were claimed by other teams.

Center Nick Samac was claimed by the Vikings, and linebacker Trevin Wallace was claimed by the Jets.

PHOTOS | Panthers vs Texans | Action Gallery | August 28, 2026

Take a look at some of the best action shots from the Panthers final preseason game against the Texans.

082826_HOUvsCAR_DSC09892
1 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_CB304863
2 / 94
Cassie Baker
082826_HOUvsCAR_CB304892
3 / 94
Cassie Baker
082826_HOUvsCAR_CB304699
4 / 94
Cassie Baker
082826_HOUvsCAR_CB304811
5 / 94
Cassie Baker
082826_HOUvsCAR_CB304885
6 / 94
Cassie Baker
082826_HOUvsCAR_DSC00101
7 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_DSC09996
8 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_SB200154
9 / 94
Sarah Boeke
082826_HOUvsCAR_SB200186
10 / 94
Sarah Boeke
082826_HOUvsCAR_SB200200
11 / 94
Sarah Boeke
082826_HOUvsCAR_SB200219
12 / 94
Sarah Boeke
082826_HOUvsCAR_SB302676
13 / 94
Sarah Boeke
082826_HOUvsCAR_SB302680
14 / 94
Sarah Boeke
082826_HOUvsCAR_SB302871
15 / 94
Sarah Boeke
082826_HOUvsCAR_SB302874
16 / 94
Sarah Boeke
082826_HOUvsCAR_SB302890
17 / 94
Sarah Boeke
082826_HOUvsCAR_DSC00012
18 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_DSC09792
19 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_DSC09797
20 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_DSC09814
21 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_DSC09877
22 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_DSC09985
23 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_SB108369
24 / 94
Sarah Boeke
082826_HOUvsCAR_SB108531
25 / 94
Sarah Boeke
082826_HOUvsCAR_DSC00150
26 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_DSC00196
27 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_CB109751
28 / 94
Cassie Baker
082826_HOUvsCAR_DSC00030
29 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_DSC00218
30 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_DSC00405
31 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_DSC00504
32 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_DSC00535
33 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_DSC00601
34 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_DSC00629
35 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_DSC09700
36 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_SB108499
37 / 94
Sarah Boeke
082826_HOUvsCAR_SB108554
38 / 94
Sarah Boeke
082826_HOUvsCAR_SB108699
39 / 94
Sarah Boeke
082826_HOUvsCAR_ZT304869
40 / 94
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
082826_HOUvsCAR_DSC00106-2
41 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_DSC00736
42 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_DSC00795
43 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_SB200341
44 / 94
Sarah Boeke
082826_HOUvsCAR_SB200407
45 / 94
Sarah Boeke
082826_HOUvsCAR_ZT105467
46 / 94
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
082826_HOUvsCAR_ZT305031
47 / 94
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
082826_HOUvsCAR_ZT305042
48 / 94
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
082826_HOUvsCAR_ZT305048
49 / 94
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
082826_HOUvsCAR_ZT305056
50 / 94
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
082826_HOUvsCAR_ZT305061
51 / 94
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
082826_HOUvsCAR_ZT305115
52 / 94
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
082826_HOUvsCAR_ZT305120
53 / 94
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
082826_HOUvsCAR_ZT305138
54 / 94
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
082826_HOUvsCAR_ZT305169
55 / 94
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
082826_HOUvsCAR_ZT305182
56 / 94
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
082826_HOUvsCAR_ZT305236
57 / 94
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
082826_HOUvsCAR_ZT305389
58 / 94
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
082826_HOUvsCAR_ZT305394
59 / 94
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
082826_HOUvsCAR_ZT305399
60 / 94
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
082826_HOUvsCAR_ZT305450
61 / 94
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
082826_HOUvsCAR_DSC00974
62 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_SB109725
63 / 94
Sarah Boeke
082826_HOUvsCAR_SB109768
64 / 94
Sarah Boeke
082826_HOUvsCAR_SB200730
65 / 94
Sarah Boeke
082826_HOUvsCAR_SB200749
66 / 94
Sarah Boeke
082826_HOUvsCAR_SB200859
67 / 94
Sarah Boeke
082826_HOUvsCAR_CB100168
68 / 94
Cassie Baker
082826_HOUvsCAR_CB109828
69 / 94
Cassie Baker
082826_HOUvsCAR_CB300960
70 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_CB300975
71 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_CB300993
72 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_CB301342
73 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_DSC01515
74 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_DSC01703
75 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_SB109973
76 / 94
Sarah Boeke
082826_HOUvsCAR_SB201083
77 / 94
Sarah Boeke
082826_HOUvsCAR_ZT305477
78 / 94
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
082826_HOUvsCAR_ZT305508
79 / 94
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
082826_HOUvsCAR_ZT305651
80 / 94
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
082826_HOUvsCAR_ZT305679
81 / 94
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
082826_HOUvsCAR_ZT306095
82 / 94
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
082826_HOUvsCAR_ZT106425
83 / 94
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
082826_HOUvsCAR_ZT106375
84 / 94
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
082826_HOUvsCAR_ZT306047
85 / 94
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
082826_HOUvsCAR_CB100500
86 / 94
Cassie Baker
082826_HOUvsCAR_CB100509
87 / 94
Cassie Baker
082826_HOUvsCAR_CB100555
88 / 94
Cassie Baker
082826_HOUvsCAR_DSC03718
89 / 94
082826_HOUvsCAR_SB100507
90 / 94
Sarah Boeke
082826_HOUvsCAR_SB100685
91 / 94
Sarah Boeke
082826_HOUvsCAR_ZT106011
92 / 94
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
082826_HOUvsCAR_ZT306107
93 / 94
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
082826_HOUvsCAR_CB100524
94 / 94
Cassie Baker
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers sign Bobby Okereke, place Brady Christensen on IR

The veteran linebacker signed his one-year deal on Monday afternoon. To make room for him on the roster, they placed the veteran offensive lineman on injured reserve.

news

Panthers sign 12 players to practice squad

The Panthers signed 12 players back to the practice squad on Monday, with a lot of familiar faces walking back into the building, including four veteran players.

news

Panthers initial 53-man roster analysis

After 32 moves and a trade to get to the regular-season limit before Sunday's deadline, here's a position-by-position look at what remains on the roster as they prepare for the regular season.

news

Panthers make moves to get to roster limit

The team made 32 moves and a trade Sunday to get to the 53-man roster limit for the regular season, including placing several players on IR and other reserve lists.

news

Panthers trade for Chargers defensive tackle TeRah Edwards

Carolina added young depth to their defensive line in a trade with the Chargers on Sunday.

news

Cut week FAQ: What you need to know as teams make roster moves

The Panthers and the rest of the teams in the league have to take rosters from 90 to 53 this weekend. Here's what you need to know as teams prepare to make a lot of transactions to get to the regular-season limit.

news

5 things to know about linebacker Bobby Okereke

From an Eagle Scout background, his work with American football in Nigeria, and more, get to know Panthers new linebacker Bobby Okereke.

news

Panthers part ways with seven players in advance of roster deadline

The team released seven players on Saturday in advance of Sunday's 6 p.m. deadline to get to the 53-man roster limit. They still have 31 more moves to make to get to that number.

news

Reports: Panthers agree to terms with linebacker Bobby Okereke

According to multiple reports, the Panthers have agreed to terms with veteran linebacker Bobby Okereke on a one-year deal.

news

Defense caps preseason by forcing four turnovers, emphasizing Panthers motto: "It's all about the ball."

Carolina wrapped up the preseason with a dominant defensive performance, called by Pete Hanson, thanks to multiple turnovers.

news

For the Panthers, that offseason wide receiver depth now creates a complicated weekend

The Panthers have at least eight options for what could be six or seven spots, as they try to turn a talented receivers room into the unit they'll carry into the season after this weekend's cuts.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising