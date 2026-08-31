Panthers claim Corey Bullock from Ravens, waive Chandler Zavala

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added another offensive lineman Monday, claiming former Ravens center Corey Bullock off waivers.
The 24-year-old Bullock, an undrafted rookie from North Carolina Central and Maryland, spent the 2024 season on the Ravens practice squad.
Last year, the 6-foot-3, 325-pounder appeared in 16 games, playing 13 snaps of offense and 55 on special teams.
To make room for him on the roster, they waived guard Chandler Zavala.
Zavala, a 2023 fourth-round pick, had started 14 games over three seasons here.
Two players the players waived Sunday were claimed by other teams.
Center Nick Samac was claimed by the Vikings, and linebacker Trevin Wallace was claimed by the Jets.
Take a look at some of the best action shots from the Panthers final preseason game against the Texans.