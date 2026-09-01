Five takeaways from Tuesday's practice following roster cuts

But keeping him on the 53-man roster meant going short a position elsewhere, and Canales was sensitive to that. But ultimately, they saw enough in King to keep him.

"That was a hard one for me; I've been in the world where we keep two on the roster, we have one on the practice squad that gives you roster flexibility," Canales said. "There's a linebacker you can keep, a safety, a special teams player you can keep if you go with two quarterbacks. And then he didn't play in any game except for the Hall of Fame game. So that was a hard decision for me.

"He showed enough to us in practice, in the way he prepares, the way he speaks the language, calls, plays, makes adjustments. This isn't a 22-year-old rookie. This is a 25-year-old grown man, and with a real process for how he does it. Dad's a coach, loves the game, all the things you would hope for from your third quarterback, and then on top of it, the physical ability, the possibility of using him in different ways, Just because he's a, he's a true 4.47(-second 40-yard dash) guy, and has a lot of speed, which is also important we make sure we remember he's that type of athlete. Even just a soft tissue injury like a hamstring happens when you're that fast, and making sure that we're continuing to build him up the right way, not just as this pocket quarterback, but as an athlete in general.