Panthers sign two more to practice squad

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added two more players to the practice squad Tuesday morning.
The team signed veteran linebacker Tyrel Dodson and defensive tackle Anthony Goodlow.
Dodson was signed by the Bills as an undrafted rookie when Panthers general manager Dan Morgan was still working there.
He's also spent time with the Dolphins and Seahawks and has appeared in 92 career games with 43 starts, adding another experienced linebacker to the room following the addition of Bobby Okereke.
Goodlow has spent time with the Rams, Cardinals, and Steelers, appearing in three games last year with Arizona.
The Panthers have three remaining spaces on the practice squad.
The Panthers have set their initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2026 season. View pictures of the current roster in numerical order.