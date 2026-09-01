New Panthers LB Bobby Okereke already feels at home here, and in this defense

CHARLOTTE — Bobby Okereke hasn't been here long, but he's been here long enough to know the lay of the land.
Sitting across the hall from a mural of Sam Mills, he talked about the legacy of Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis, and about playing for a GM in Dan Morgan, who was part of that chain and signed Devin Lloyd earlier this offseason.
He's already figured out that his next game of chess is probably going to be with cornerback Mike Jackson.
He talked about the time he hosted outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips on a recruiting visit to Stanford, a deal it only took him 12 years to close in reverse.
And he talked about his old college position coach, Peter Hansen, who now gets to teach him all over again.
"Just an incredible opportunity," Okereke said with a grin after signing his one-year contract with the Panthers Monday afternoon and getting right back to work. "So this is a cool full circle moment."
The fact that a newcomer can say that speaks to the fit the team saw in the 30-year-old linebacker, the latest piece in their plan to beef up the defense this offseason.
But these people have been part of his journey from the start, before Okereke was even a linebacker. When he talks about Hansen, now the Panthers assistant defensive coordinator, there's a sincere gratitude in his voice.
"To reunite with Peter Hansen, my linebacker coach from Stanford who really taught me the ropes and got me started on this journey," Okereke said. "He coached me for all five years. Really coached me up through my journey and helped me get drafted and got me started."
Now that Okereke's going into his eighth NFL season and has 805 career tackles, along with 7.5 sacks, seven interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, and eight fumble recoveries, it appears the instruction paid off.
But Hansen remembers Okereke from when he wasn't a linebacker at all, just a big, strong athlete from Foothill High in Santa Ana, California.
"He had almost not played any linebacker in 2014, and he brought it up this week," Hansen said. "He was a wildcat quarterback. He was a receiver, played a little linebacker, but we were starting from scratch with just a big block of clay.
"So very different now with seven years' experience in this league."
As Hansen recalled the process of molding that clay into something greater, he had to remind himself that it was all new to him as Okereke redshirted in 2014.
"It was about '15 or '16 when it started clicking as far as just applying the classroom to the field," Hansen recalled. "But the arm length was always there. The big hands were always there. The no-fear was always there. So that is evident in '14, but learning the game took probably more time for him than a couple of the other guys who played linebacker for three or four years in high school.
"But then we're just like, well, when he figures it out, he's going to be a good one."
That proved true, as the former third-round pick by the Colts developed into one of the most productive linebackers in the league, with at least 132 tackles in four of the last five seasons, including a team-high 143 last year for the Giants.
And because he had some success, he was willing to wait for the right fit this offseason (and being 30 and not having to go through a training camp has its own advantages).
"Training, training extremely hard, playing a lot of chess," Okereke said with a laugh when asked how he spent the previous four months, when most of the rest of the NFL world was in camp. "I've been locked in, just priming my body, priming my mind to get ready to have a great season.
"At this point in my career, just making sure I was in a really good fit, in a really good situation. And when this popped up, and I was talking to Dan, just expressing the opportunity here and the high-level talent that's going to be all around me, that's something that's very exciting for me."
Finally getting to play as teammates with Phillips is one thing, but being next to a player like Lloyd, who was also signed the first day of free agency as a statement of intent, means Okerke doesn't have to be a focal point, just another playmaker. Having a Derrick Brown in front of him, and a Jaycee Horn and Jackson out on the edges and a Tre'von Moehrig behind him, allows him to fit in.
"With the experience that I've had in this league, the plays that I've made, I know the type of player I am," he said. "So I just wanted to make sure I was going to a really right fit, a situation where I felt extremely supported and that there was a great opportunity for me to go out there and make a lot of splash plays. Yeah, it's a linebacker's dream to play, with a D-line as stout as this and to play with a secondary that's as talented as this one, really get to come in and focus and do my job."
And all those things combined have made him feel at home, and ready to get to work today on the practice field for the first time.
"One hundred percent, from Day 1," Okereke said late on Day 1. "Honestly, I think it just speaks to the people in this building, speaks to ownership. Everyone's been extremely hospitable, super kind, very welcoming, and just been getting up to speed as fast as I can."
Check out some of the best shots of the newest Panther, linebacker Bobby Okereke. Okereke played college ball at Stanford and spent time with the Giants and Colts before coming to Carolina.