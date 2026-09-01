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New Panthers LB Bobby Okereke already feels at home here, and in this defense

Sep 01, 2026 at 07:10 AM
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Darin Gantt
The Carolina Panthers sign Bobby Okereke on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign Bobby Okereke on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE — Bobby Okereke hasn't been here long, but he's been here long enough to know the lay of the land.

Sitting across the hall from a mural of Sam Mills, he talked about the legacy of Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis, and about playing for a GM in Dan Morgan, who was part of that chain and signed Devin Lloyd earlier this offseason.

He's already figured out that his next game of chess is probably going to be with cornerback Mike Jackson.

He talked about the time he hosted outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips on a recruiting visit to Stanford, a deal it only took him 12 years to close in reverse.

And he talked about his old college position coach, Peter Hansen, who now gets to teach him all over again.

"Just an incredible opportunity," Okereke said with a grin after signing his one-year contract with the Panthers Monday afternoon and getting right back to work. "So this is a cool full circle moment."​

The Carolina Panthers sign Bobby Okereke on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

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The fact that a newcomer can say that speaks to the fit the team saw in the 30-year-old linebacker, the latest piece in their plan to beef up the defense this offseason.

But these people have been part of his journey from the start, before Okereke was even a linebacker. When he talks about Hansen, now the Panthers assistant defensive coordinator, there's a sincere gratitude in his voice.

Sydney, Australia - August 27, 2017: The Stanford Cardinal defeats the Rice Owls 62-7 in the 2017 Sydney Cup at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia.
Don Feria/Stanford University

"To reunite with Peter Hansen, my linebacker coach from Stanford who really taught me the ropes and got me started on this journey," Okereke said. "He coached me for all five years. Really coached me up through my journey and helped me get drafted and got me started."

Now that Okereke's going into his eighth NFL season and has 805 career tackles, along with 7.5 sacks, seven interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, and eight fumble recoveries, it appears the instruction paid off.

But Hansen remembers Okereke from when he wasn't a linebacker at all, just a big, strong athlete from Foothill High in Santa Ana, California.

"He had almost not played any linebacker in 2014, and he brought it up this week," Hansen said. "He was a wildcat quarterback. He was a receiver, played a little linebacker, but we were starting from scratch with just a big block of clay.

"So very different now with seven years' experience in this league."

Los Angeles, Ca - September 9, 2017: The Stanford Cardinal loses to the USC Trojans 24-42 at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
Don Feria/Stanford University

As Hansen recalled the process of molding that clay into something greater, he had to remind himself that it was all new to him as Okereke redshirted in 2014.

"It was about '15 or '16 when it started clicking as far as just applying the classroom to the field," Hansen recalled. "But the arm length was always there. The big hands were always there. The no-fear was always there. So that is evident in '14, but learning the game took probably more time for him than a couple of the other guys who played linebacker for three or four years in high school.

"But then we're just like, well, when he figures it out, he's going to be a good one."

San Diego State quarterback Christian Chapman, right, is tackled in the end zone for a safety by Stanford linebacker Bobby Okereke (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/AP

That proved true, as the former third-round pick by the Colts developed into one of the most productive linebackers in the league, with at least 132 tackles in four of the last five seasons, including a team-high 143 last year for the Giants.

And because he had some success, he was willing to wait for the right fit this offseason (and being 30 and not having to go through a training camp has its own advantages).

"Training, training extremely hard, playing a lot of chess," Okereke said with a laugh when asked how he spent the previous four months, when most of the rest of the NFL world was in camp. "I've been locked in, just priming my body, priming my mind to get ready to have a great season.

"At this point in my career, just making sure I was in a really good fit, in a really good situation. And when this popped up, and I was talking to Dan, just expressing the opportunity here and the high-level talent that's going to be all around me, that's something that's very exciting for me."​

New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) reacts after intercepting a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/AP

Finally getting to play as teammates with Phillips is one thing, but being next to a player like Lloyd, who was also signed the first day of free agency as a statement of intent, means Okerke doesn't have to be a focal point, just another playmaker. Having a Derrick Brown in front of him, and a Jaycee Horn and Jackson out on the edges and a Tre'von Moehrig behind him, allows him to fit in.

"With the experience that I've had in this league, the plays that I've made, I know the type of player I am," he said. "So I just wanted to make sure I was going to a really right fit, a situation where I felt extremely supported and that there was a great opportunity for me to go out there and make a lot of splash plays. Yeah, it's a linebacker's dream to play, with a D-line as stout as this and to play with a secondary that's as talented as this one, really get to come in and focus and do my job."

And all those things combined have made him feel at home, and ready to get to work today on the practice field for the first time.

"One hundred percent, from Day 1," Okereke said late on Day 1. "Honestly, I think it just speaks to the people in this building, speaks to ownership. Everyone's been extremely hospitable, super kind, very welcoming, and just been getting up to speed as fast as I can."

PHOTOS | Best of Bobby Okereke through the years

Check out some of the best shots of the newest Panther, linebacker Bobby Okereke. Okereke played college ball at Stanford and spent time with the Giants and Colts before coming to Carolina.

New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke lines up against the Houston Texans during first quarter of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug 17, 2024 in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke lines up against the Houston Texans during first quarter of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug 17, 2024 in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Maria Lysaker/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) attempts to run the ball past New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
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Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) attempts to run the ball past New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
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New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball under pressure from New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball under pressure from New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) runs against New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
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Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) runs against New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) lines up against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
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New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) lines up against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs with the ball past New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
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Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs with the ball past New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) pursues a play against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) pursues a play against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, left, tries to elude the grasp of New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke, right, in the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
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New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, left, tries to elude the grasp of New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke, right, in the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) puts pressure on Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) puts pressure on Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger
New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) tackles Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones (33) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin)
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New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) tackles Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones (33) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin)

Frank Franklin/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates his interception with cornerback Deonte Banks (2) and linebacker Darius Muasau (53) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates his interception with cornerback Deonte Banks (2) and linebacker Darius Muasau (53) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) returns an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) returns an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

David Becker/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) stands for the national anthem before playing against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) stands for the national anthem before playing against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) reacts after intercepting a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) reacts after intercepting a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Frank Franklin II/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) defends during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) defends during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke defends during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Oct. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
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FILE - New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke defends during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Oct. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

Chris Szagola/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) at the snap during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 26-11. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) at the snap during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 26-11. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) pressures Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on a pass play during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) pressures Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on a pass play during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (84) gets tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) after making a catch during an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (84) gets tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) after making a catch during an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) tries to get by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
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Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) tries to get by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
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Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke greets fans as he walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 19-10. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
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Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke greets fans as he walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 19-10. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
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Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) pressures Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) on a fourth down play in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
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Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) pressures Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) on a fourth down play in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
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Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs from Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during overtime in an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 39-36. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
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Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs from Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during overtime in an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 39-36. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indianapolis Colts linebackers Zaire Franklin (44) and Bobby Okereke (58) celebrate after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
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Indianapolis Colts linebackers Zaire Franklin (44) and Bobby Okereke (58) celebrate after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) runs onto the field before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
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Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) runs onto the field before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) lines up against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) lines up against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) reacts during player introductions before playing against the Washington Commanders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) reacts during player introductions before playing against the Washington Commanders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) greets fans after an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) greets fans after an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) reacts against the Washington Commanders during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) reacts against the Washington Commanders during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Patrick Taylor (27) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Patrick Taylor (27) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell is tackled by New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
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Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell is tackled by New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) fumbles while being tackled by New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) and linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) fumbles while being tackled by New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) and linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants' Bobby Okereke talks to reporters after an NFL football practice in East Rutherford, N.J., Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
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New York Giants' Bobby Okereke talks to reporters after an NFL football practice in East Rutherford, N.J., Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
This is a 2025 photo of Bobby Okereke of the New York Giants NFL football team. This image reflects the New York Giants active roster as of Monday, June 16, 2025 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
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This is a 2025 photo of Bobby Okereke of the New York Giants NFL football team. This image reflects the New York Giants active roster as of Monday, June 16, 2025 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

New York Giants
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) looks on after an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) looks on after an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)

Jerome Miron/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
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New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
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New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) exits the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
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New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) exits the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is tackled by New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is tackled by New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs with the ball past New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
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Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs with the ball past New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke runs off the field during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke runs off the field during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Giants line backer Bobby Okereke speaks to the media, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kena Betancur)
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New York Giants line backer Bobby Okereke speaks to the media, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kena Betancur)

kena betancur/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) warms up with his Walter Payton Man of the Year deal visible before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) warms up with his Walter Payton Man of the Year deal visible before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) reacts before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) reacts before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates his interception with cornerback Deonte Banks (2) and linebacker Darius Muasau (53) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates his interception with cornerback Deonte Banks (2) and linebacker Darius Muasau (53) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) stands for the national anthem before playing against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) stands for the national anthem before playing against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) defends during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) defends during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke defends during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Oct. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
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FILE - New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke defends during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Oct. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

Chris Szagola/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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