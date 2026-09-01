Panthers make two more additions to practice squad

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added two more players to the practice squad Tuesday afternoon, leaving one available slot on the 17-man group.
They signed guard Torricelli Simpkins III and cornerback Zion Childress following practice.
The 6-foot-4, 312-pound Simpkins is a local product, playing at Olympic High School before he went to North Carolina Central and eventually South Carolina. He was a college teammate of center Corey Bullock, who was claimed off waivers from the Ravens on Monday.
Simpkins was undrafted last year and appeared in 15 games for the Saints, with two starts.
Childress was in camp with the Cowboys this year and also spent time on the Texans' active roster last season. He played three games for Dallas in 2025.
The 5-foot-11, 203-pounder played at Texas State and Kentucky.
Earlier in the day, the team signed veteran linebacker Tyrel Dodson and defensive tackle Anthony Goodlow.
On Monday, they filled the first 12 spots, with wide receiver David Moore, safety Isaiah Simmons, guard Jake Curhan, outside linebacker Cam Gill, wide receiver Ja'seem Reed, cornerback Corey Thornton, offensive lineman Isaia Glass, cornerback DeVonta Smith, wide receiver Casey Washington, defensive tackle Parker Petersen, running back Tre Tyus, and linebacker Maz Mwansa, the team's international exemption.
The Panthers have set their initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2026 season. View pictures of the current roster in numerical order.