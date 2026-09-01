Panthers bring back Chandler Zavala to the practice squad

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers finalized their practice squad Tuesday by bringing back one of their own.
They filled the 17th and final spot by signing guard Chandler Zavala after he cleared waivers on Tuesday.
Zavala was released Monday after they claimed Ravens center-guard Corey Bullock off waivers. The 2023 fourth-round pick started 14 games over three seasons.
Earlier Tuesday, they signed guard Torricelli Simpkins, cornerback Zion Childress, veteran linebacker Tyrel Dodson, and defensive tackle Anthony Goodlow.
On Monday, they filled the first 12 spots, with wide receiver David Moore, safety Isaiah Simmons, guard Jake Curhan, outside linebacker Cam Gill, wide receiver Ja'seem Reed, cornerback Corey Thornton, offensive lineman Isaia Glass, cornerback DeVonta Smith, wide receiver Casey Washington, defensive tackle Parker Petersen, running back Tre Tyus, and linebacker Maz Mwansa, the team's international exemption.
The Panthers have set their initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2026 season. View pictures of the current roster in numerical order.