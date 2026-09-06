Rookie Diaries, 2026: Will Lee III

Making it to the NFL is a lifelong dream for thousands upon thousands of football players. But few make it. For the Panthers 2026 rookie class, the last four months have been a blur; a culmination of a dream years, even decades in the making. And a crash course in all it takes to become a player at the highest level of the sport.
Six of the Panthers seven draft picks from this year's class recently sat down to reflect on their draft day, the time since, the nerves of training camp, the excitement leading into the season opener, and more in their rookie diaries.
Next up is Will Lee III. The Texas A&M corner was drafted in the fourth round (129th overall) in the 2026 NFL draft.