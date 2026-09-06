Rookie Diaries, 2026: Will Lee III

So, really, draft day, I feel like I was more just anxious. I just wanted to hear my name being called. I was looking throughout the media, looking up, and having people in my ear; nobody could have told me I wasn't a Day 2 guy. So that was just in my mind, and then after the last pick of the third round, and I wasn't called, it kind of upset me, honestly. Hearing some of the guys that went before me, it was like, I know they ain't work harder than me.

But then the next day, when I got called, and it was Carolina, I was like, oh yeah, the fit was perfect already. I've been watching Jaycee since I was in junior college, and then having him and seeing what Mike Jack did last year, then having Nic Scourton on the team and all the other Aggie guys here, and just knowing what they did for them, I knew I was in a good situation. So it was amazing.