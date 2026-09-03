Panthers players choose five captains for the 2026 season

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers announced team captains on Thursday, and it's a mix of familiar faces and new ones who have demonstrated their leadership here.
In a player vote earlier this week, five season-long captains were elected: Quarterback Bryce Young, running back Chuba Hubbard defensive tackle Derrick Brown, linebacker Devin Lloyd, and long snapper JJ Jansen.
It's the fourth time Young and Jansen have been chosen captains, which puts them in select company in franchise history.
Only 20 players have been named season-long captains at least four times, and they represent Hall of Famers, MVPs, and members of the team's Hall of Honor.
|Years captain
|Players
|7
|Luke Kuechly, Cam Newton, Thomas Davis
|6
|Mike Minter, Jake Delhomme, Jordan Gross, Greg Olsen, Ryan Kalil
|5
|Muhsin Muhammad, Karl Hankton, Steve Smith, Jon Beason, Julius Peppers, Shaq Thompson
|4
|Dan Morgan, John Kasay, Charles Johnson, Christian McCaffrey, JJ Jansen, Bryce Young
Brown is a captain for the third year for the obvious reasons, as the Pro Bowl defensive tackle has the torch from players like Shaq Thompson, who greeted him here and served as an everyday example.
Hubbard and Lloyd earned the honor for the first time each, and if you want to see why, show up an hour before practice, as they're usually the first two on the field.
Panthers head coach Dave Canales will also choose a weekly captain, as he did last season.
The Panthers have set their initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2026 season. View pictures of the current roster in numerical order.