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Panthers players choose five captains for the 2026 season

Sep 03, 2026 at 04:53 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers announced team captains on Thursday, and it's a mix of familiar faces and new ones who have demonstrated their leadership here.

In a player vote earlier this week, five season-long captains were elected: Quarterback Bryce Young, running back Chuba Hubbard defensive tackle Derrick Brown, linebacker Devin Lloyd, and long snapper JJ Jansen.

It's the fourth time Young and Jansen have been chosen captains, which puts them in select company in franchise history.

Only 20 players have been named season-long captains at least four times, and they represent Hall of Famers, MVPs, and members of the team's Hall of Honor.

Years captainPlayers
7Luke Kuechly, Cam Newton, Thomas Davis
6Mike Minter, Jake Delhomme, Jordan Gross, Greg Olsen, Ryan Kalil
5Muhsin Muhammad, Karl Hankton, Steve Smith, Jon Beason, Julius Peppers, Shaq Thompson
4Dan Morgan, John Kasay, Charles Johnson, Christian McCaffrey, JJ Jansen, Bryce Young

Brown is a captain for the third year for the obvious reasons, as the Pro Bowl defensive tackle has the torch from players like Shaq Thompson, who greeted him here and served as an everyday example.

Hubbard and Lloyd earned the honor for the first time each, and if you want to see why, show up an hour before practice, as they're usually the first two on the field.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales will also choose a weekly captain, as he did last season.

PHOTOS: Panthers 2026 full 53-man roster in numerical order

The Panthers have set their initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2026 season. View pictures of the current roster in numerical order.

0 Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE
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0 Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE

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The Carolina Panthers face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 in Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo by Cassie Baker//Carolina Panthers)
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The Carolina Panthers face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 in Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo by Cassie Baker//Carolina Panthers)

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
2 Mike Jackson, CB
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2 Mike Jackson, CB

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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
3 Princely Umanmielen, LB
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3 Princely Umanmielen, LB

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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
4 Tetairoa McMillan, WR
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4 Tetairoa McMillan, WR

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The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Lester Barnes/Carolina Panthers
5 Jaelan Phillips, LB
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5 Jaelan Phillips, LB

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Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
6 Sam Martin, P
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6 Sam Martin, P

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Sam Martin is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
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Sam Martin is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
7 Tre'von Moehrig, S
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7 Tre'von Moehrig, S

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trevon moehrig
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8 Jaycee Horn, CB
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8 Jaycee Horn, CB

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The Carolina Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers)
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The Carolina Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers)

Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers
9 Bryce Young, QB
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9 Bryce Young, QB

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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
10 Ryan Fitzgerald, K
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10 Ryan Fitzgerald, K

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The Carolina Panthers face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
12 Kenny Pickett, QB
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12 Kenny Pickett, QB

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QB Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
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QB Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
13 John Metchie III, WR
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13 John Metchie III, WR

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James Mitchell is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC
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James Mitchell is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
15 Jimmy Horn Jr., WR
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15 Jimmy Horn Jr., WR

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Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.
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Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
16 Haynes King, QB
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16 Haynes King, QB

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Haynes King is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.
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Haynes King is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
17 Xavier Legette, WR
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17 Xavier Legette, WR

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The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
18 Jalen Coker, WR
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18 Jalen Coker, WR

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jalen coker
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20 Zakee Wheatley, S
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20 Zakee Wheatley, S

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Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
21 Nick Scott, S
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21 Nick Scott, S

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The Carolina Panthers face the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
22 Lathan Ransom, S
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22 Lathan Ransom, S

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lathan ransom
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24 Will Lee III, CB
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24 Will Lee III, CB

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Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
25 Jonathon Brooks, RB
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25 Jonathon Brooks, RB

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RB Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
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RB Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
26 Chau Smith-Wade, CB
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26 Chau Smith-Wade, CB

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CB Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
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CB Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
28 AJ Dillon, RB
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28 AJ Dillon, RB

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AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
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AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
29 Akayleb Evans, CB
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29 Akayleb Evans, CB

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The Carolina Panthers face the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
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The Carolina Panthers face the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
30 Chuba Hubbard, RB
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30 Chuba Hubbard, RB

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The Carolina Panthers face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.
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The Carolina Panthers face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
44 JJ Jansen, LS
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44 JJ Jansen, LS

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The Carolina Panthers face the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
46 Jackson Kuwatch, LB
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46 Jackson Kuwatch, LB

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LB Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
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LB Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
48 Thomas Incoom, OLB
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48 Thomas Incoom, OLB

OLB Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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OLB Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
50 Robert Hunt, G
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50 Robert Hunt, G

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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
52 Trevis Gipson, OLB
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52 Trevis Gipson, OLB

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Trevis Gipson is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Trevis Gipson is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
53 Claudin Cherelus, LB
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53 Claudin Cherelus, LB

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LB Claudin Cherelus is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
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LB Claudin Cherelus is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
55 Devin Lloyd, LB
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55 Devin Lloyd, LB

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LB Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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LB Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
57 Monroe Freeling, T
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57 Monroe Freeling, T

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T Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
66 / 106

T Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
26_Headshot_BobbyOkereke
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Indianapolis Colts' Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates his interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
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Indianapolis Colts' Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates his interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
63 Rasheed Walker, T
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63 Rasheed Walker, T

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Rasheed Walker is seen during Carolina Panthers Fan Fest on Friday, Jul. 31, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Rasheed Walker is seen during Carolina Panthers Fan Fest on Friday, Jul. 31, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers
67 Corey Bullock, C
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67 Corey Bullock, C

Baltimore Ravens center Corey Bullock (67) in action during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders in Baltimore, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
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Baltimore Ravens center Corey Bullock (67) in action during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders in Baltimore, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
68 Damien Lewis, G
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68 Damien Lewis, G

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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
73 Stone Forsythe, T
75 / 106

73 Stone Forsythe, T

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Robert Rochell, Miles Davis, Kyle Trask and Stone Forsythe are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
76 / 106

Robert Rochell, Miles Davis, Kyle Trask and Stone Forsythe are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
75 Sam Hecht, C
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75 Sam Hecht, C

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Kenny Pickett and C Sam Hecht are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
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Kenny Pickett and C Sam Hecht are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
76 Albert Reese, T
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76 Albert Reese, T

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Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
80 / 106

Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
77 Luke Fortner, C
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77 Luke Fortner, C

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Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
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Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
81 Feleipe Franks, TE
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81 Feleipe Franks, TE

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Feleipe Franks is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC
84 / 106

Feleipe Franks is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
82 Tommy Tremble, TE
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82 Tommy Tremble, TE

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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers
84 Mitchell Evans, TE
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84 Mitchell Evans, TE

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The Carolina Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers)
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The Carolina Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers)

Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers
87 Brycen Tremayne, WR
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87 Brycen Tremayne, WR

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The Carolina Panthers play the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sep. 14, 2025 in Glendale, AZ.
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The Carolina Panthers play the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sep. 14, 2025 in Glendale, AZ.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
88 Darren Waller, TE
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88 Darren Waller, TE

Darren Waller is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
92 / 106

Darren Waller is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
91 Patrick Jones II, OLB
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91 Patrick Jones II, OLB

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The Carolina Panthers play the Cleveland Browns in a preseason game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
94 / 106

The Carolina Panthers play the Cleveland Browns in a preseason game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
92 Lee Hunter, DT
95 / 106

92 Lee Hunter, DT

Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
96 / 106

Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
93 TeRah Edwards, DT
97 / 106

93 TeRah Edwards, DT

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle TeRah Edwards (94) runs onto the field before an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
98 / 106

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle TeRah Edwards (94) runs onto the field before an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
94 Aaron Hall, DT
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94 Aaron Hall, DT

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Chau Smith-Wade and Aaron Hall are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Chau Smith-Wade and Aaron Hall are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
95 Derrick Brown, DT
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95 Derrick Brown, DT

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derrick-brown-12-17
102 / 106
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
97 Bobby Brown III, DT
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97 Bobby Brown III, DT

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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
104 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
99 Cam Jackson, DT
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99 Cam Jackson, DT

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
106 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Lester Barnes/Carolina Panthers
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