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Four takeaways from Wednesday, including AJ Dillon finding his role, and more

Sep 02, 2026 at 03:49 PM
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Kassidy Hill
AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthrs/Carolina Panthers
AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — AJ Dillon has seen a lot during seven training camps. He's come in as a highly-drafted guy in 2020, dealt with COVID regulations, high expectations, learning to be a depth player, injuries, and free agency.

But this training camp, 2026 in Charlotte, dealt Dillon something he hasn't had to deal with in Green Bay and Philadelphia: intense humidity and heat.

"Oh, hottest by far," laughed Dillon Wednesday afternoon after a practice in which the feels-like temperature did in fact reach triple digits. "Hottest by far. I'm from the north. I went to Boston College, been in Green Bay, and then Philly. So, yeah, definitely the hottest. Today was a hot one.

"We had a little break this last week and after that last preseason game, and I brought my son to Discovery Place Science, and we walked from the garage to the front of the thing. It was probably not even a block. And we get into that sun, 'He's like, Dad, I can't walk, it's too hot.'

"And I know he's fine, and we're about to go to AC. I'm like, no, you're walking. So today I was out there, and I'm just sitting there. I'm like, you know what, it's hot. I hear what he's saying. But what kind of man would I be if I asked him to do something I wouldn't do?

"So for me, whatever they talk about your why, today, that was my why."

AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers

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Dillon has another why that arrived this offseason, a baby girl, born one day after the Hall of Fame Game. It's made for one of the busier and more interesting offseason of the running back's career. But each one since being drafted has demanded something different of him.

In 2020, as a second-rounder, he expected to come in and play immediately. Instead, he got buried on a depth chart behind veterans Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones.

"I'm like, man, I just got drafted in the second round, this is going to be my show and the nature of the NFL, man, is you got to make the most of every opportunity you get," recalled Dillon. "I remember, there were some games where I'd get seven carries or some I didn't touch the ball for two games, and I remember learning then, every time I'm on that field, I got to make the most of it."

After Williams' departure to Detroit the following season, Dillon and Jones settled into a true two-running-back system, splitting snaps based on situations.  Then, right as Dillon was set to become that bell cow, RB1 in Green Bay with Jones' departure, a neck injury ended his season before it began.

A year later, he was signing with the Eagles as a free agent on a one-year deal, where a certain running back by the name of Saquon Barkley was taking a lion's share of the snaps.

This offseason, he came to Carolina, where Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks, and Trevor Etienne had a solid corps. But the big-bodied Dillon provided a downhill attack that set him apart. Even understanding what the room already had, Dillon knew he could add something different.

"I think I'm a great football player," he said with the confidence that comes from six years already in the league, playing with perennial contenders. "I think I can do everything on the field. I think I've done it in the past as well. I've started games. I've played in playoff games. I've been asked to catch, pass protect, run the ball.

"It's in no shot to anybody else; it's just anytime I step on the field, whatever the depth chart is, if I'm in there at running back, I'm in the RB1 mindset, and that's always how it's going to be and always how you got to be.

"This game, you got to go out there and be confident in your play, and so that's just kind of what I try to do in every aspect of my game."

Brooks and Hubbard, who have missed time this camp with various soreness or injuries, are both expected to be ready for Week 1. Etienne is on injured reserve and, as a result, will have to miss at least the first four games of the season. As for what that means for Dillon and the running back group moving forward is yet to be seen. But coach Dave Canales isn't ready to whittle down his group yet.

RB AJ Dillon is seen during a preseason game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

"I think across the league and in history, you need all your backs," Canales said Wednesday. "You need them all, and that's why AJ's here. Trevor will come back to us at some point, and then we have Trey Tyus on the practice squad. So guys have got to be ready to go, and they have to prepare that way.

"We try to warn them of that, but it becomes a reality when you're out there, you're taking those reps. So really valuable time for AJ."

Added Dillon, "I feel like just understanding how important the opportunity is, how blessed we are to be able to play this game, how blessed I am to continue to play this game, it's one of those things where when you consistently are trying to make the most of it, you get a lot of gratitude, and that's where I feel that I am, that's where I feel like I can play with the confidence I do because football is meant to be fun."

Bryce Young and RB AJ Dillon are seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

Waller ramping up,  Brooks on track for Week 1

Veteran tight end Darren Waller was back in pads (and his new 88 jersey) for practice on Wednesday and taking part in team drills with the first team. It was another step towards the season as the Panthers work to fold in the Pro Bowler who arrived late in camp.

"It was good," Canales said of Waller's practice. "Just backed him off a little bit (Tuesday), let him go today. Got RVAs (routes versus air) in, had a couple of nice targets out there on the field, made one catch; another one, Bryce progressed to somebody else. But he looked fast. He looked huge. So it was good to see his big frame out there moving around."

Brooks was held out of practice again on Wednesday with soreness, but Canales isn't too concerned with his progress.

"We'll give you guys all the updates when we come back next week," promised Canales. "I'm very optimistic he'll be available for Week 1."

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and Tight end Darren Waller are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

Game planning has begun for Bears, but weekend is about relaxing

With a home opener just around the corner and the season's first opponent on deck, the Panthers have used time throughout training camp to begin game prep for the Chicago Bears. That preparation went up a notch this week, during what will amount to three bonus practices.

"We've been looking at Chicago a little bit in the offseason, over the summer, just kind of peeking at some of the different things and introducing a couple of concepts and things and walkthroughs throughout camp," shared Canales.

"With this week, we get to actually put the scout team to work, get it carded, get some live reps against different looks that we think we can see. But it's also an opportunity this week to make sure you hit some different situations, different parts of your offense, different parts of your defense, your end-of-game plays, hitting those things."

The team worked on two-minute and end-of-half scenarios on Tuesday, end-of-game on Wednesday, and will highlight hurry-up field goal on Thursday.

"We've repped things like that, and that's the benefit of having this week," added Canales.

The team will be back on the field Monday for another bonus practice, but their coach wants them to unplug as much as possible this holiday weekend, the last free weekend before the season begins. Doing so is crucial for the season.

"The guys that are on IR, they'll be with us here working all the way through the weekend. We can take advantage of all those days. But for the rest of the group, we practice tomorrow, and they'll get Friday, Saturday, Sunday off," Canales shared.

"The guys will have a chance to talk to family, to connect, to kind of gather their wits for what's going to be a really long season. I love just encouraging them and challenging them to make sure you connect with the people that are important to you in these windows, because you need high ground for hard days and to me that just looks like connection, that looks like having your support system around you."

Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

One move on Wednesday

After making a flurry of moves over the weekend, going from 90 to 53, with a trade and a waiver claim and 17 practice squad signings, the Panthers have stabilized with their 70 guys.

The made one transaction Wednesday, waiving cornerback Tyrek Funderburk, who was waived-injured as part of Sunday's cuts.

PHOTOS | Panthers practice | September 2, 2026

View some of the best shots of Panthers practice on Wednesday.

Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Anthony Goodlow is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Defensive tackle Anthony Goodlow is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Parker Petersen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Defensive tackle Parker Petersen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Xavier Legette is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Wide receiver Xavier Legette is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Tre'von Moehrig is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Safety Tre'von Moehrig is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Corey Thornton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Cornerback Corey Thornton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Tommy Tremble and Tight end Feleipe Franks are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Tight end Tommy Tremble and Tight end Feleipe Franks are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
TJ Rushing, Safety Isaiah Simmons and Cornerback Jaycee Horn are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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TJ Rushing, Safety Isaiah Simmons and Cornerback Jaycee Horn are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Mitchell Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Tight end Mitchell Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Tackle Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and Tight end Darren Waller are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and Tight end Darren Waller are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Safety Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III and Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Cornerback Will Lee III and Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Cornerback Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Quarterback Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Lathan Ransom is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Safety Lathan Ransom is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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