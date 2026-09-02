Four takeaways from Wednesday, including AJ Dillon finding his role, and more

"I think I'm a great football player," he said with the confidence that comes from six years already in the league, playing with perennial contenders. "I think I can do everything on the field. I think I've done it in the past as well. I've started games. I've played in playoff games. I've been asked to catch, pass protect, run the ball.

"It's in no shot to anybody else; it's just anytime I step on the field, whatever the depth chart is, if I'm in there at running back, I'm in the RB1 mindset, and that's always how it's going to be and always how you got to be.

"This game, you got to go out there and be confident in your play, and so that's just kind of what I try to do in every aspect of my game."