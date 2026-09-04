Carolina Panthers release the 2026 jersey schedule

CHARLOTTE – It's time to plan your outfits. The Carolina Panthers have officially released the 2026 jersey schedule.
The team will wear their alternate blue jerseys three times, including in the season opener at home Week 1. They'll don their black jerseys six times, and wear the traditional white jerseys eight times.
The season will see a good mix of the three jersey tops, with the blue, white, and black all making an appearance in the first four weeks. The black jersey will help set the tone for the Panthers first primetime game of the season, a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Lions in Week 4.
The black jerseys will then be hung up for a few weeks until the colder weather rolls in and will anchor the final two regular season games of the year. The team will be in blue for two divisional matches, against the Buccaneers in Week 7 and Saints in Week 14.
All of the road games will feature white jerseys. The white tops won't make an appearance at home this year.
Pants and sock colors will be announced closer to game days each week of the season.
Panthers 2026 jersey schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Jersey color
|Week 1
|vs. Bears
|Blue
|Week 2
|at Falcons
|White
|Week 3
|at Browns
|White
|Week 4
|vs Lions
|Black
|Week 5
|BYE
|Week 6
|at Eagles
|White
|Week 7
|vs Buccaneers
|Blue
|Week 8
|at Packers
|White
|Week 9
|vs Broncos
|Black
|Week 10
|at Saints
|White
|Week 11
|vs Ravens
|Black
|Week 12
|at Buccaneers
|White
|Week 13
|at Vikings
|White
|Week 14
|vs Saints
|Blue
|Week 15
|vs Bengals
|Black
|Week 16
|at Steelers
|White
|Week 17
|vs Seahawks
|Black
|Week 18
|vs Falcons
|Black
The Panthers have set their initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2026 season. View pictures of the current roster in numerical order.