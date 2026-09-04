Rookie Diaries, 2026: Zakee Wheatley

Being a competitor, being someone who's been in sports since I was five years old, obviously when that week came, I had a lot of nerves and tried my best to put whatever I needed in my head to just keep my spirits high and not worry about the outcome and just be grateful for the opportunity. But during those moments, each pick that goes by that's closer to your range that you've talked to with your agent, obviously, you know, your antennas come up; you're seeing people in your position go before you and seeing this is on the board, so it's definitely nerve-wracking.

Definitely was watching for my name on Mel Kiper's best available, or if I didn't, someone in my family would definitely tell me. I'm telling them like, man, it don't matter, but deep down I'm looking at it, trying to see what's going on, trying to stay in touch with my agent.

But really, just not having too high expectations, too low expectations, I feel that's kind of where you can lose sight of the true meaning of what's really going on, when you try to put it into a box, and if it's not in that specific box, then you may feel a certain way. But at the end of the day, it's a blessing to even have the opportunity to have your name called.

Everyone in the house, we're obviously watching it, but once you get to Day 3, everyone's focus is a little less. Like they're on the TV, but it's people doing more side chatter, so everyone's not this locked in on the TV.