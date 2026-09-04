Ask The Old Guy: Switching into regular season mode

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Hi Darin, thanks for the tribute to Dolly. She is not only a legend already, but will always be, as the song said, "We will always love you." I remember seeing her first debut; I believe it was in 1967 on the Porter Wagoner Show on a Saturday Night. RIP Dolly.

Let's get this season on the road. I am not a fan of the preseason games, as too many times a starter is lost for the season with an injury in a game that doesn't count; however, I understand the coaches get a look at the twos and threes to determine the 53-man roster. You can't put too much into wins or losses in the preseason; however, I do feel that Dave and Dan have done a superb job of building this team so far, so kudos.

Also, as a faithful Panthers fan since 1994, I would like to welcome Bobby Okereke to the Panthers Family. As an Eagle Scout, Bronze Palm, Order of the Arrow/Brotherhood myself, I know what an achievement it is to earn that honor. To have reached that rank in the Boy Scouts required leadership and dedication; alongside his proven football ability and leadership on and off the field, he will be a welcome addition to our team. Another positive upgrade by Dave and Dan to boost our chances of having a successful season. Go Panthers, Keep on Pounding. — Kenneth, Stuttgart, Germany

As much as we all miss her, the cool thing about a week of Dolly Parton tributes has been how little of the focus has been on her career as a singer and songwriter and actress, and how much of it has been on the impact she had on the world because of the person she was. Dare to dream.

Likewise, having another Eagle Scout in the building is always a value-add. Even with Kyle Trask and Maema Njongmeta leaving last week, there are at least four of us around the team on a daily basis — Okereke, Dr. Durham Weeks (one of the team orthopedists), team photographer Andrew Stein, and myself. Two of those are far more important than the others.

I've always believed that if you were looking for linebackers or doctors or photographers or writers or friends to surround yourself with, finding people who are trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent is probably a good place to start.

I grew up in a Scouting family and remain a huge proponent of the program, for both the character and leadership development aspects and for the simple fact that it's a tremendous job-training tool for young people. You can learn about every imaginable profession, in addition to becoming self-reliant, accountable, comfortable working among people, and maybe knowing how to tie cool knots and pitch a tent and build a fire. Any young man or woman who can participate should come out better for the experience, whether they reach Eagle Scout or not.

So when Okereke and I met the other day, we talked about our Scouting backgrounds, and after his press conference Tuesday, when he said he kept himself "mentally strong" during his offseason, I checked him later.

"I know, I know: 'Physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight,'" he laughed.