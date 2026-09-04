Ask The Old Guy: Switching into regular season mode

CHARLOTTE — Two of the sweetest words in the English language are "regular season."
And that's as much about the first word of that phrase as the second.
Nothing about this preseason and training camp has been normal, from its length (too many weeks) to its intensity (a pair of season-ending injuries in the first week). Mix in our three-week AAA-baseball odyssey that took us from Canton to Buffalo to Jacksonville (with a whole bunch of Luke Kuechly along the way but not too much), with a couple of instructive joint practices mixed in. Then came cuts to 53, the establishment of a practice squad, and now we all exhale for a second.
When the Panthers return on Monday, it's on, an 18-week dash, starting with the Bears coming here for a welcome and rare home opener. But it's regular, at least. We know what to expect, at least in terms of the rhythms of a long season. We at least know what happens on a Monday, that the injury report comes out on Wednesday, and that there's a game that matters on Sunday.
There's a comfort in that, if only because it's easier to schedule the rest of your life around it (Tuesday is your day to do the things, unless there's a game on Monday or Thursday that week).
But it's at least regular, which remains the most underrated of all the flavors and sizes. Embrace the regular. It's time.
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I always get my hopes up for the season right about now. I'm getting a little older now and learning that this is a long season; there will be ups and downs, and I shouldn't allow a football team to dictate my overall mental health and well-being.
So, am I asking for too much to go 10-7 with the schedule we have this year? I know we're capable of it; it's just, can we stay fairly healthy, and can we keep building from the really good games we did play last year? #KeepPounding — Chase, Greensboro, NC
I bow to your Buddha nature, Chase. It's good to have perspective, and realizing it's a long season helps in areas other than football. "There will be a next ___(fill in the blank)___, behave accordingly," is just good life advice.
Picking records at the beginning of the year is always a dicey proposition, because one big bad or big good thing could happen that changes everything. Whether that's a season-ending injury like Derrick Brown suffered in the 2024 opener (Which helped lead to the Panthers setting an all-time record for points allowed in a season!), or a player coming out of nowhere the way Pat Jeffers did in December of 1999 (When a guy who had 21 catches in his previous three seasons, and 26 catches in the previous three months went for 35 catches for 717 yards and seven touchdowns in his final five games!). That's two stories with exclamation marks about how things can change in an instant, and it can go both ways. And I never use exclamation marks!
But I don't think 10-7 is unreasonable. For starters, I'm not a big proponent of strength of schedule because it's based on last year's stuff. So to me, "first-place schedule" is overblown. But mostly, it's because they went 8-9 last year, and I think they're better now.
For instance, they started four different guys in five different combinations at linebacker last year, with five unique combos in six weeks coming down the stretch. And only one of the linebackers is still here, and he's not starting. In their place are Devin Lloyd and Bobby Okereke, two absolute dudes who are, respectfully to everyone, better than the guys they replaced. But the roster's better in most places, and the coaches who have built this team from two wins to five to eight are still here building. This is approaching a program now, and that's a good thing. Stability is as helpful as perspective.
Health is a huge factor, of course. But this team is more stable and normal now than it's been in a minute, and that's why it's fair to think they're improving.
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Based on the preseason games and the joint practices, how concerned are you with our offensive line going into the year? — Grayson, St. Petersburg, FL
To cop a line from my previous answer, "health is a huge factor."
I mean, if no one gets hurt all year long, I think this could be a pretty good line. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis remain beasts inside, Rasheed Walker is a very good pass protector, Monroe Freeling is growing by the day (literally and figuratively), and Luke Fortner is steady in the way that's a compliment and not a backhanded one.
Does it get weird if one of them can't play (and math tells us that's likely to happen at some point)? Sure, it might. Of the four backup linemen on the active roster at the moment, only one of them has ever started an NFL game, and that's veteran swing tackle Stone Forsythe. Then you have two rookies and a guy who played 13 snaps of offense for the Ravens last year. So it's potentially complicated.
Brady Christensen being on IR is unfortunate, though he looked like a guy who needed another month to come back from last year's Achilles tear. We know he's capable because we've seen it with our own two eyes, and hopefully a month away will allow him to return to something more closely resembling that form. And there's Jake Curhan and Chandler Zavala (among others) on the practice squad, and they've started some games. There's also the possibility of a vet rolling in after Week 1, because there's always movement in the market after teams don't have to guarantee a full year's pay (which they basically do if a guy is on the roster in Week 1).
I'm not as freaked out about the beating Freeling took in the Houston joint practices, because he won't see a pair of pass-rushers like Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson for a while (if ever), and certainly not for the first month of the season. Better to get that out of the way early, when your quarterback isn't in danger of getting hit.
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Hey Darin and the rest of my 'Bag friends, I've slowly but surely immersed myself in Panthers fandom over the past decade and have slowly been learning more and more about the intricacies of the game, and this feels like a very timely question to be asking.
What happens during this interim week? We don't play until September 13, so the tradition is to believe we wouldn't start practicing until September 9, but this just feels like an extra week after the preseason to game prep. How does the league view this week? — John, Matthews, NC
This week was kind of a hybrid bonus week. They put on pads and got after it pretty good for a couple of days, but when they finished a short practice Thursday, dudes were racing to the door with their luggage because this is the last weekend off until the actual bye.
Dave Canales said earlier this week that they were splitting their time between competitive periods (ones vs. ones) to work on their own game and "card periods," when the scout team mimics Bears stuff for the Panthers starters.
But mostly, they need a weekend off.
They have been going for six weeks, with three straight road trips. So guys have been practicing hard, and also away from home, and all that entails. So all the suitcases in the hallway Thursday were so the guys could get that last time in.
"The guys will have a chance to talk to family, to connect, to kind of gather their wits for what's going to be a really long season," Canales said. "And, I love just encouraging them and challenging them to make sure you connect with the people that are important to you in these windows.
"Because you need high ground for hard days, and to me that just looks like connection, that looks like having your support system around you."
"High ground for hard days" is nice. I will likely steal that.
When they roll back in next week, they've got another month of work before their Week 5 bye, so the rest is essential, and so is being grounded.
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Hi Darin, long-time follower of yours, since your Herald blog days and before.
I've recently started buying sports cards of my favorite Panthers players. In my travels, I've discovered a travesty of epic proportions. JJ Jansen does not have a single NFL card.
What's up with that? The long snapper disrespect will not stand. — Derek, Winston-Salem, NC
That is jacked up, so I went straight to the source.
"If there is one, I've never seen it," Jansen said, looking not just a little disappointed. And deservedly so.
This aggression will not stand. This man has played 277 games of professional football without missing one. Only 26 people in the history of football have ever played more. When he started playing here, blogs were new, Twitter was fun, houses were still affordable in Charlotte, and only 15 percent of Buffalo's population lived here.
Also, I've been talking to him since I had short hair and worked at a newspaper (that's how long ago it was). We've experienced a lot of things together. If there were ever a round of bar trivia about JJ Jansen, I would win easily.
For instance, with Thursday's announcement that he's a team captain for the fourth time, he joins a distinguished list of players in franchise history to be honored that many times. He's in the top 20 on that list and has worn the C as many times as Dan Morgan and John Kasay (they didn't start recognizing season-long captains until 2000, or Kasay would likely have had more).
So this lack of recognition is undeserved, but feels like something we can remedy. I've got a few ideas. If we end up with JJ Jansen trading cards, you're going to get the third one, after JJ and me.
In the interim, I'll make a long-time reader a Friend Of The Mailbag, and get the appropriate honorarium on the way. That way you'll have something else in common with me and JJ Jansen, a proud member of the FOTM family.
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I love preseason football for a lot of reasons: cheap Panthers tickets, low-stress spectating since the games don't count, a reprieve from the terrible withdrawals I experience every February to August. Mostly, though, I love watching guys get an opportunity to make a roster. If the regular season is for the stars, the preseason is for the dreamers. Shout-out to the guys that put it all on the line to get on a roster, even the ones that didn't quite make it. Much respect.
Also, this year's cutdowns were 10/10, no notes. I like to pretend I have a say around here, and my roster build (both 53 and practice squad) looked pretty much identical to the one that the people who get paid to do it came up with. I would've guessed Ja'seem Reed over John Metchie III on the active roster, but the Bryce Young familiarity and the years of league experience make sense. The Trevin Wallace cut stung, but feels proactive once you go back and watch the tape.
Since I know you won't have any Haynes King questions this week and you're probably dying for one, I figured I'd help a buddy out. Morgan seemed set in his presser on keeping King on the 53 this season (again, ditto), but three QBs feels heavy. What are the odds they explore a trade for Kenny Pickett or bump him to the squad? Sure, I know King only has one HOF game under his belt, but that performance was a masterclass on why I watch in August. As always, Keep Pounding! — Jake, Candler, NC
The heart wants what the heart wants. I'd never harsh another man's mellow. So if you like preseason football, or oddball college games like Thursday which are contested by people who lack skill and seem unfamiliar with the rules, then go with god.
And I think you may be getting a little too excited about one half of the worst preseason game of the year. Sure, Haynes King is cool and good, and they want to develop him, but I don't think you want an undrafted rookie who played in a foreign offense to be your primary security blanket for an entire season. (Although King got some high praise last week from Hall of Fame cornerback and Colorado coach Deion Sanders, who said of the former Georgia Tech QB prior to Thursday's bonkers game in Atlanta: "Thank God that quarterback is gone. That kid, that kid refused to lose a year ago, and he was definitely a difference maker."
Besides, Pickett got better as the preseason went along, which is the direction you want a player to go.
As for cuts, a co-worker asked me last week what the biggest surprise move was this time of year. And I struggled to think of a good one, because these moves generally aren't as dramatic as you think.
So I consulted with team historian and old friend David Monroe, and the best we could come up with was 1998, when they cut original long snapper Mark Rodenhauser so they could give that job to fifth-round linebacker Jerry Jensen, hoping to double dip with a guy who could play defense too. It didn't really work; Jensen started flinging snaps over the punter's head in the opener, and they had hired the third long snapper in franchise history, former chimney sweep Danny Villa, midway through the 1998 season. He begat Brian Kinchen, who begat Jason Kyle, who begat Jansen.
So yeah, true surprises are few and far between.
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I saw you mention this briefly in an article, but wondered if you could go into a little more depth about it: why did Corey Thornton not make the 53-man roster? I believe you've said that he won the nickel job last year from Chau Smith-Wade. Was Thornton just not able to recover all the way from his injury, did his play regress any, or did Smith-Wade really get that much better? To me, it seems like Thornton plays with the kind of aggressive, physical mindset the coaching staff has put emphasis on, even if he isn't a top-three cover guy on the team. Our coaching staff has done a great job, and I trust them to keep the best players, but I was just curious if you had any more insight on his situation? — Grant, Columbus, OH
I think the injury was part of it, because Corey didn't look quite as explosive as he did a year ago. Broken legs are a big deal, so that's to be expected. I think because we're inundated with injury news in our phones now, we're desensitized to the real-life impacts. It takes time.
But also, Smith-Wade had a good camp, and rookie Will Lee III did not look out of place when he was running around with the ones when Jaycee Horn or Mike Jackson got a day off. Depth and competition are a good thing, not a bad thing, and Corey's still around on the practice squad, bringing his unique brand of energy to the group.
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I learned a long time ago that when something looks too good to be true, it isn't. Okereke sounds like a top-tier, dream-come-true linebacker with stats, accolades, experience, age - everything. He has been a free agent since March, so why wasn't he signed earlier by another team? Why was he let go? What is it that left him available to the Panthers until the last minute? The phrase "Something rotten in Denmark" comes to mind. Can you share with us the story behind all this? There seems to be more to this story than meets the eye/Panthers got lucky. As always, thanks for your insight. — Wally, Charlotte, NC
I could go for a Danish right now. There's a difference between not being in a training camp because no one wants you, and choosing not to be in a training camp because you have that liberty.
Okereke was let go for salary cap reasons by the Giants, not because he was a bad player. So there's no shame in that (same as with former Panthers defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson).
And once he was a free agent, he did what every free agent has the right to do — find the best fit for himself. He could have been here earlier, certainly. But he's established in the league and knows this defense well enough that getting caught up to speed shouldn't be a problem.
As mentioned above, with Okereke and Lloyd in the middle, the Panthers have gone from having the latest in a string of rent-a-linebackers to a couple of dudes there, which should continue to stabilize the defense.
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How much of an impact do you think Bobby Okereke will make? Do you think he is better, the same level, or worse than Christian Rozeboom was for the team last year? — Nate, Asheville, NC
Again, respectfully to Rozeboom, who is a fine player and a great dude, this guy has been better over the course of his career. If you put a lot of stock in PFF rankings, Okereke was ranked 55th among all inside linebackers in the league last year (after what was considered a down year), and Rozeboom was 74th. Third on that list was Lloyd, which should make everyone around him better.
We talk about the Panthers linebacker lineage a lot around here, because it's been defining for the franchise. And while we don't know yet where Lloyd and Okereke will fall on the Sam Mills-Dan Morgan-Jon Beason-Luke Kuechly spectrum, it feels reasonable to suggest they're better off than cycling through some of the temps who filled those spots since Kuechly retired. Morgan keeps building a roster that reminds him of the one he played on, and even if this isn't him and Will Witherspoon, it's closer than it's been in a minute.
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Hi Darin, thanks for the tribute to Dolly. She is not only a legend already, but will always be, as the song said, "We will always love you." I remember seeing her first debut; I believe it was in 1967 on the Porter Wagoner Show on a Saturday Night. RIP Dolly.
Let's get this season on the road. I am not a fan of the preseason games, as too many times a starter is lost for the season with an injury in a game that doesn't count; however, I understand the coaches get a look at the twos and threes to determine the 53-man roster. You can't put too much into wins or losses in the preseason; however, I do feel that Dave and Dan have done a superb job of building this team so far, so kudos.
Also, as a faithful Panthers fan since 1994, I would like to welcome Bobby Okereke to the Panthers Family. As an Eagle Scout, Bronze Palm, Order of the Arrow/Brotherhood myself, I know what an achievement it is to earn that honor. To have reached that rank in the Boy Scouts required leadership and dedication; alongside his proven football ability and leadership on and off the field, he will be a welcome addition to our team. Another positive upgrade by Dave and Dan to boost our chances of having a successful season. Go Panthers, Keep on Pounding. — Kenneth, Stuttgart, Germany
As much as we all miss her, the cool thing about a week of Dolly Parton tributes has been how little of the focus has been on her career as a singer and songwriter and actress, and how much of it has been on the impact she had on the world because of the person she was. Dare to dream.
Likewise, having another Eagle Scout in the building is always a value-add. Even with Kyle Trask and Maema Njongmeta leaving last week, there are at least four of us around the team on a daily basis — Okereke, Dr. Durham Weeks (one of the team orthopedists), team photographer Andrew Stein, and myself. Two of those are far more important than the others.
I've always believed that if you were looking for linebackers or doctors or photographers or writers or friends to surround yourself with, finding people who are trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent is probably a good place to start.
I grew up in a Scouting family and remain a huge proponent of the program, for both the character and leadership development aspects and for the simple fact that it's a tremendous job-training tool for young people. You can learn about every imaginable profession, in addition to becoming self-reliant, accountable, comfortable working among people, and maybe knowing how to tie cool knots and pitch a tent and build a fire. Any young man or woman who can participate should come out better for the experience, whether they reach Eagle Scout or not.
So when Okereke and I met the other day, we talked about our Scouting backgrounds, and after his press conference Tuesday, when he said he kept himself "mentally strong" during his offseason, I checked him later.
"I know, I know: 'Physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight,'" he laughed.
Once a Scout, always a Scout. Be prepared isn't just a motto, it's a lifestyle.
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Hi Darin. I hope you are doing well. I have enjoyed the preseason and am looking forward to the regular season. However, I hate this in-between time of roster cuts. I'm a very sentimental and loyal person, and it hurts my heart to see anyone let go or traded, even though I know there are a limited number of spaces available and the cuts are necessary.
My question is about the Dan Chisnea injury settlement. Is this situation similar to a workers' comp settlement where the parties part ways? Usually, neither party is happy with the other when the employee and company part ways. I hope that is not the case with Chisnea and the Panthers. Thank you, and thank Ms. Hill for all you do to keep us fans informed with all things Panthers. — LeeAnne, Lincolnton, NC
Yeah, this time of year stinks, for sure, because people you've gotten to know are leaving, some of whom you may never see again. So it's always a bittersweet time for everyone involved.
Canales acknowledged that when they came back to work this week, because during a long offseason and training camp (and it was longer than usual this year), people build bonds.
"One of the just amazing things is that I can feel from the guys is there also is a lot of respect for the guys that aren't here," Canales said. "And I can feel that from the guys also. While there's an excitement for where we're headed, there's also just a sadness for the guys that we've been working with and that aren't here with us anymore.
"So, I try to balance both of those things and just remind them, we've got work to do. And we've got an amazing opponent in the first game against the Bears, and we're after this division. And so that's where our focus has to be, and we've got to be ready to take the next steps forward."
As for the guys who leave with injury settlements, it's not always a hard-feelings deal. In a case like Chisena's, players are generally paid for the number of weeks it would take to reasonably recover from their injury. And whatever that number of weeks is, they can then sign with another team, or three weeks after that point, they can return to the team they settled with. So there's always a chance we see Chisena again, as he's one of those big, fast guys who excel on special teams and have a way of making themselves useful. Plus, he's a good human being, which makes those kinds of transactions easier for everyone.
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Darin, now that we're in September, have you been able to step back and breathe after the whirlwind training camp, Hall of Fame festivities, and preseason? Take some time during Labor Day weekend to relax! Did you happen to see the Detroit Lions Rivalries unis? If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, consider the Panthers flattered! — Jan, Flat Rock, NC
Yes, ma'am, I will do my best this weekend to take a break and be around my people, as Canales instructed.
Yeah, those Lions uniforms did look familiar, for sure. You were not the only one who noticed that.
Then again, the Panthers did their best Lions impersonation last week against the Texans with the gray britches and blue jerseys. I kept waiting for Lions and Panthers legend Rodney Peete to walk through the door.
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I went to the Lincoln Park Zoo today. What's your favorite animal? I like the Setaceous Hebrew Character! — Zach, Evanston, IL
I thought that was a Mel Brooks joke for a second, but maybe our man Zach is taking entomology this semester because he's out here talking about moths.
Anyway, the correct answer is the monkey, because the first law of comedy is Monkey = Funny.
Monkeys riding dogs is the greatest of all the halftime shows (with a basketball exception for Red Panda), and it's not close. Curious George is my role model. I have a painting of a monkey in a cowboy hat riding a beagle in our den, and it is, empirically speaking, hilarious — even funnier than my signed and numbered vintage Dogs Playing Poker print. (My wife may or may not agree.) But I could easily create a power ranking of the top five animals and not get down to moths, but each man to his own interests.
Either way, it's time for you to quit monkeying around and GET BACK TO CLASS, ZACH.
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And on that note, let's go lightning round, brought to you by the patron saint of the lightning round Jeff from Fuquay-Varina, to close it out this week.
Should I take Tetairoa McMillan or DJ Moore in my fantasy draft? — Cliff, Cornelius, NC
I'm sure there's a gulf between those two dudes on your AI-generated draft cheat sheet, so why not both? McMillan's still the focal point of this offense, and DJ is going to get a lot of traffic in Buffalo. Also, if you use AI in your fantasy draft, you are a goober and deserve to lose.
But why are you asking me? I'm terrible at fantasy football, and only participate in the banter of the church men's group league by promising to donate money for every team that beats me. I can't win money, but I can sure lose it, and I boy do I.
Caden Prieskorn reminded me a lot of Greg Olsen, with decent speed, size, and good hands. Any insight into why he was cut, especially when Ja'Tavion Sanders has not lived up to his draft number (fourth round), in my opinion? — John, Tampa, FL
This is why we leave comparisons to the professionals. Caden had a fine summer, but respectfully, the fact that he's not on a practice squad at the moment suggests that he may not turn out to be the next Greg Olsen, who is seventh in league history in catches and receiving yards by tight ends.
I forgot to ask this earlier, but what color jerseys are the guys wearing, and when can we expect the jersey schedule? And please do not use my name. Put Harold or Jasper or Darin or something in there because there are not many "(Redacted)" in Winston-Salem, and everyone will know exactly who it is. — (Redacted), Winston-Salem, NC
Well, somebody thinks an awful lot of him or herself. And get out of here with being ashamed to be identified hanging around here. I can promise you, having seen the name, we're not talking about a Winston-Salem celebrity like Pam Grier or Ben Folds or Texas Pete here.
We've got jersey updates for you right here, and we'll have full uniform combos (with socks and britches) as we get into regular season mode next week.
There's that word again: regular. See you next Tuesday, on our regular Mailbag day, as we get fully into regular season mode.