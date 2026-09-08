Rookie Diaries, 2026: Monroe Freeling

I remember I was asking (offensive line coach) Joe (Gilbert) as soon as the T-Mo ( Taylor Moton blood clot) news came out, and he was like, 'Yeah, you should be fine on the left.' Then, a couple of days before training camp, he called me up and was like, 'Hey, you're actually working right.'

I only had like 160 snaps on the right side in college. Most of them were on the left. At first I was like, well, that's great news I'm with the ones, but I wish I'd known a little earlier. I was going to be working to get that left tackle role, and then I kind of got tossed into the right tackle spot, and so it was just like, all right, let me figure this out. I knew there was going to be growing pains in that department, but I was just excited. It's a new challenge for me to go and attack, so I was excited to do it.