Monday Brew: Getting a bonus day in before long season

Monroe Freeling learning as he goes

There are a lot of new things happening this week, and first-round pick Monroe Freeling is about to make his first start at right tackle against the Bears.

Freeling has had a good summer but a long day in the joint practice against the Texans, and Canales said that he's had to remind him during and after that was just one day.

"I talked to him the whole time, coming off the field, going into it," Canales said. "The good part about Monroe: really confident guy, and he really enjoys playing ball. I don't want to say happy-go-lucky because that wouldn't be accurate in describing him, but he does have a self-deprecating nature to him. He's acknowledging it, and I just told him, hey, if that's not the best tandem, I don't know what it is. This is what we need to take our steps and continue to improve stuff. But he's excited about this week, and he's had a couple of nice days of practice. I would expect him to have moments, but I would expect the work to just continue to improve, and that's pretty common.