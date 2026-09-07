Monday Brew: Getting a bonus day in before long season

CHARLOTTE — It wasn't a long practice, but after a long weekend, it was what the Panthers needed.
Dave Canales put his team through a quick hour of work on their bonus Monday, as they transitioned out of a six-week preseason mode to prepare for this weekend's opener against the Bears.
"What a difference a couple of days can make," Canales said Monday afternoon. "A fantastic opportunity to reconnect with family and friends. "Got to talk to some of the guys and they feel great, as a collective group. They looked fast today, had a little bounce.
"That extra week, the few extra practices we were able to have last week, really valuable work for us, to continue to just work yourself into game shape, get the reps on the things we needed. But it was definitely a long camp, and these last couple of days were really crucial, and I could tell by the energy of the guys and the speed of the practice."
As it's a game week, Canales was short on specifics when asked about injuries or related absences.
Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II wasn't on the practice field during the portion open to the media, and running back Jonathon Brooks continued to work on the side field.
"I'll give you guys all the updates on Wednesday," Canales said of the injuries. And when asked again about Brooks after saying last week he was optimistic he'd play, Canales replied: "I hope so. We have to just keep taking it one day at a time. He ran out there today, and then we'll evaluate what that looked like; we'll see that and compare it to what he looked like before, and we'll go from there."
Starting running back and team captain Chuba Hubbard continued to work in team drills, and Canales has said all offseason he wants to get to the place where they can take advantage of their complementary strengths.
"The film that I remember is a guy who just makes plays in space down the field in the pass game, the screen game, the home run speed," Canales said of Brooks. "And his ability to, once he sets an angle, all of a sudden you see people start turning and realize he's moving a lot faster than you think he is because he's such a smooth long strider you don't realize that. So, it's a factor; it's a pretty special dynamic in that regard.
"And then from a personal note, just the character of the guy, the way he works, the way he's a great teammate, he's always connecting with people, across the stretch line and talking to guys before the practices, before games, he has a real positive leadership about him, and I love that too."
Monroe Freeling learning as he goes
There are a lot of new things happening this week, and first-round pick Monroe Freeling is about to make his first start at right tackle against the Bears.
Freeling has had a good summer but a long day in the joint practice against the Texans, and Canales said that he's had to remind him during and after that was just one day.
"I talked to him the whole time, coming off the field, going into it," Canales said. "The good part about Monroe: really confident guy, and he really enjoys playing ball. I don't want to say happy-go-lucky because that wouldn't be accurate in describing him, but he does have a self-deprecating nature to him. He's acknowledging it, and I just told him, hey, if that's not the best tandem, I don't know what it is. This is what we need to take our steps and continue to improve stuff. But he's excited about this week, and he's had a couple of nice days of practice. I would expect him to have moments, but I would expect the work to just continue to improve, and that's pretty common.
"And for me, my message to our rookies is: you gotta hold two things, especially your rookie year. It gets really long. You've got to hold a lot of grace for the lessons you don't know yet that you're going to learn, and they'll be humbling at times. And you've got to have a lot of urgency, and those things will balance you out if I can say, OK, I can learn from this moment, and then I can say, now let me get back to work, because that balance is what sustains them through a 17-game season. It's just really important to me that the guys understand that my expectation is that you just get better the next day and then just get better the next day. We can't be way down the road with where we're at, and then you can just take a deep breath and then get back to work."
Lloyd grateful for captaincy
Devin Lloyd didn't arrive in Charlotte to sign with the Panthers until March of this year. He spent 2025 in Jacksonville, where he was a huge part of the Jaguars' defense. These are all verifiable facts. But in Lloyd's mind, being a member of the Panthers now means taking on all that came before him.
For example, when asked about preseason expectations of this team based on the 2025 result, he included himself in a narrative that he didn't actively play a part in.
"I mean the biggest thing is just us being consistent, being the same high level team every week, even though we won the division last year, finished 8-9, and it wasn't in our hands at the end of the year," said Lloyd, his continuous use of the word "we" standing out. "So we want to be more consistent, not have one win and then one loss, one win, one loss. We want to stack great weeks, and that's really been the theme this year."
It's that kind of ownership and intense commitment to this program that led the Panthers' players to elect Lloyd as one of five team captains last week.
Bryce Young and JJ Jansen were elected captain for their fourth stints each, while Derrick Brown got the nod for a third year. Chuba Hubbard was elected a captain for the first time in his career, but he's always been a leader in that locker room, so it was a matter of formality more than anything.
But Lloyd, as mentioned, has been in the building for six months. He hasn't played a regular-season snap for the Panthers yet. None of that mattered to the team for whom he has quickly become a leader.
The linebacker was humbled when he found out and saw it as a manifestation of all he's poured into his teammates since arriving.
"Oh, I mean, I love these guys," he expressed Monday. "I'm grateful to come into work every day, and it's a lot of fun, and, ultimately, I think they just see the way I go about my process and how intentional I am and how much I care about everybody on the team. And so I think that was felt, and really that's the only reason why I was voted captain.
"But I'm not the only leader on the team. We've got a ton of leaders, and we're going to need everybody. You just hope that you're doing the right things and people notice that, and stuff like that is what comes with it."
A new neighborhood for Mr. Horn
For five years, Jaycee Horn lived in the same section of the Panthers locker room: back left corner, between the treatment room and the equipment room, in a stretch of four lockers that put their occupants in a bubble — which was the best part for many of them. As time passed, it became laden with pass-rushers, and Horn was the lone defensive back among them.
So, this season, he moved.
"Too many OLBs," he grinned when asked why he shifted lockers.
Now, Horn can hold court in the middle of the locker room, the anchor on a stretch of DBs that includes Mike Jackson, Lathan Ransom, Nick Scott, and Tre'von Moehrig, to name a few.
But Mike Jack runs a tight ship in that neighborhood and has a few rules for his section of lockers, namely that shoes can't spill out of the locker, something he's charging Ransom to pass along to Horn, since their lockers are now next to each other. There's just one problem.
"He's on Lathan's side. (Lathan's) messy," said an exasperated Jackson. "Him and Nick. At least mine is organized."
It didn't take long to see the benefits of the new arrangements, with Isaiah Simmons and Will Lee III pulling Horn into a college football argument. And Horn, from his new perspective in the center of the locker room, was able to volley jokes back and forth with AJ Dillon.
Simply having Horn nearby feels like it's made the defensive back stretch complete though. As for the mess, "That's Lathan's problem," smiled Jackson.
The Panthers have set their initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2026 season. View pictures of the current roster in numerical order.