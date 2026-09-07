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Monday Brew: Getting a bonus day in before long season

Sep 07, 2026 at 02:15 PM
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by Darin Gantt & Kassidy Hill
26_MondayBrew (1)

CHARLOTTE — It wasn't a long practice, but after a long weekend, it was what the Panthers needed.

Dave Canales put his team through a quick hour of work on their bonus Monday, as they transitioned out of a six-week preseason mode to prepare for this weekend's opener against the Bears.

"What a difference a couple of days can make," Canales said Monday afternoon. "A fantastic opportunity to reconnect with family and friends. "Got to talk to some of the guys and they feel great, as a collective group. They looked fast today, had a little bounce.

"That extra week, the few extra practices we were able to have last week, really valuable work for us, to continue to just work yourself into game shape, get the reps on the things we needed. But it was definitely a long camp, and these last couple of days were really crucial, and I could tell by the energy of the guys and the speed of the practice."

As it's a game week, Canales was short on specifics when asked about injuries or related absences.

Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II wasn't on the practice field during the portion open to the media, and running back Jonathon Brooks continued to work on the side field.

"I'll give you guys all the updates on Wednesday," Canales said of the injuries. And when asked again about Brooks after saying last week he was optimistic he'd play, Canales replied: "I hope so. We have to just keep taking it one day at a time. He ran out there today, and then we'll evaluate what that looked like; we'll see that and compare it to what he looked like before, and we'll go from there."

Starting running back and team captain Chuba Hubbard continued to work in team drills, and Canales has said all offseason he wants to get to the place where they can take advantage of their complementary strengths.

"The film that I remember is a guy who just makes plays in space down the field in the pass game, the screen game, the home run speed," Canales said of Brooks. "And his ability to, once he sets an angle, all of a sudden you see people start turning and realize he's moving a lot faster than you think he is because he's such a smooth long strider you don't realize that. So, it's a factor; it's a pretty special dynamic in that regard.

"And then from a personal note, just the character of the guy, the way he works, the way he's a great teammate, he's always connecting with people, across the stretch line and talking to guys before the practices, before games, he has a real positive leadership about him, and I love that too."

Tackle Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

Monroe Freeling learning as he goes

There are a lot of new things happening this week, and first-round pick Monroe Freeling is about to make his first start at right tackle against the Bears.

Freeling has had a good summer but a long day in the joint practice against the Texans, and Canales said that he's had to remind him during and after that was just one day.

"I talked to him the whole time, coming off the field, going into it," Canales said. "The good part about Monroe: really confident guy, and he really enjoys playing ball. I don't want to say happy-go-lucky because that wouldn't be accurate in describing him, but he does have a self-deprecating nature to him. He's acknowledging it, and I just told him, hey, if that's not the best tandem, I don't know what it is. This is what we need to take our steps and continue to improve stuff. But he's excited about this week, and he's had a couple of nice days of practice. I would expect him to have moments, but I would expect the work to just continue to improve, and that's pretty common.

"And for me, my message to our rookies is: you gotta hold two things, especially your rookie year. It gets really long. You've got to hold a lot of grace for the lessons you don't know yet that you're going to learn, and they'll be humbling at times. And you've got to have a lot of urgency, and those things will balance you out if I can say, OK, I can learn from this moment, and then I can say, now let me get back to work, because that balance is what sustains them through a 17-game season. It's just really important to me that the guys understand that my expectation is that you just get better the next day and then just get better the next day. We can't be way down the road with where we're at, and then you can just take a deep breath and then get back to work."

Patrick Jones II and LB Devin Lloyd are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

Lloyd grateful for captaincy

Devin Lloyd didn't arrive in Charlotte to sign with the Panthers until March of this year. He spent 2025 in Jacksonville, where he was a huge part of the Jaguars' defense. These are all verifiable facts. But in Lloyd's mind, being a member of the Panthers now means taking on all that came before him.

For example, when asked about preseason expectations of this team based on the 2025 result, he included himself in a narrative that he didn't actively play a part in.

"I mean the biggest thing is just us being consistent, being the same high level team every week, even though we won the division last year, finished 8-9, and it wasn't in our hands at the end of the year," said Lloyd, his continuous use of the word "we" standing out. "So we want to be more consistent, not have one win and then one loss, one win, one loss. We want to stack great weeks, and that's really been the theme this year."

It's that kind of ownership and intense commitment to this program that led the Panthers' players to elect Lloyd as one of five team captains last week.

Bryce Young and JJ Jansen were elected captain for their fourth stints each, while Derrick Brown got the nod for a third year. Chuba Hubbard was elected a captain for the first time in his career, but he's always been a leader in that locker room, so it was a matter of formality more than anything.

Rasheed Walker, Bryce Young, LB Devin Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers

But Lloyd, as mentioned, has been in the building for six months. He hasn't played a regular-season snap for the Panthers yet. None of that mattered to the team for whom he has quickly become a leader.

The linebacker was humbled when he found out and saw it as a manifestation of all he's poured into his teammates since arriving.

"Oh, I mean, I love these guys," he expressed Monday. "I'm grateful to come into work every day, and it's a lot of fun, and, ultimately, I think they just see the way I go about my process and how intentional I am and how much I care about everybody on the team. And so I think that was felt, and really that's the only reason why I was voted captain.

"But I'm not the only leader on the team. We've got a ton of leaders, and we're going to need everybody. You just hope that you're doing the right things and people notice that, and stuff like that is what comes with it."

Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers

A new neighborhood for Mr. Horn

For five years, Jaycee Horn lived in the same section of the Panthers locker room: back left corner, between the treatment room and the equipment room, in a stretch of four lockers that put their occupants in a bubble — which was the best part for many of them. As time passed, it became laden with pass-rushers, and Horn was the lone defensive back among them.

So, this season, he moved.

"Too many OLBs," he grinned when asked why he shifted lockers.

Now, Horn can hold court in the middle of the locker room, the anchor on a stretch of DBs that includes Mike Jackson, Lathan Ransom, Nick Scott, and Tre'von Moehrig, to name a few.

But Mike Jack runs a tight ship in that neighborhood and has a few rules for his section of lockers, namely that shoes can't spill out of the locker, something he's charging Ransom to pass along to Horn, since their lockers are now next to each other. There's just one problem.

"He's on Lathan's side. (Lathan's) messy," said an exasperated Jackson. "Him and Nick. At least mine is organized."

It didn't take long to see the benefits of the new arrangements, with Isaiah Simmons and Will Lee III pulling Horn into a college football argument. And Horn, from his new perspective in the center of the locker room, was able to volley jokes back and forth with AJ Dillon.

Simply having Horn nearby feels like it's made the defensive back stretch complete though. As for the mess, "That's Lathan's problem," smiled Jackson.

PHOTOS: Panthers 2026 full 53-man roster in numerical order

The Panthers have set their initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2026 season. View pictures of the current roster in numerical order.

0 Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE
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0 Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE

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The Carolina Panthers face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 in Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo by Cassie Baker//Carolina Panthers)
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The Carolina Panthers face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 in Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo by Cassie Baker//Carolina Panthers)

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
2 Mike Jackson, CB
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2 Mike Jackson, CB

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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
3 Princely Umanmielen, LB
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3 Princely Umanmielen, LB

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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
4 Tetairoa McMillan, WR
7 / 106

4 Tetairoa McMillan, WR

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
8 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Lester Barnes/Carolina Panthers
5 Jaelan Phillips, LB
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5 Jaelan Phillips, LB

FRE
Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
6 Sam Martin, P
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6 Sam Martin, P

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Sam Martin is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
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Sam Martin is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
7 Tre'von Moehrig, S
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7 Tre'von Moehrig, S

FRE
trevon moehrig
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8 Jaycee Horn, CB
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8 Jaycee Horn, CB

FRE
The Carolina Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers)
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The Carolina Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers)

Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers
9 Bryce Young, QB
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9 Bryce Young, QB

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
18 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
10 Ryan Fitzgerald, K
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10 Ryan Fitzgerald, K

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
12 Kenny Pickett, QB
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12 Kenny Pickett, QB

FRE
QB Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
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QB Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
13 John Metchie III, WR
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13 John Metchie III, WR

FRE
John Metchie III is seen during the Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC
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John Metchie III is seen during the Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC

Carolina Panthers
15 Jimmy Horn Jr., WR
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15 Jimmy Horn Jr., WR

FRE
Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.
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Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
16 Haynes King, QB
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16 Haynes King, QB

FRE
Haynes King is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.
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Haynes King is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
17 Xavier Legette, WR
29 / 106

17 Xavier Legette, WR

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
18 Jalen Coker, WR
31 / 106

18 Jalen Coker, WR

FRE
jalen coker
32 / 106
20 Zakee Wheatley, S
33 / 106

20 Zakee Wheatley, S

FRE
Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
34 / 106

Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
21 Nick Scott, S
35 / 106

21 Nick Scott, S

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
22 Lathan Ransom, S
37 / 106

22 Lathan Ransom, S

FRE
lathan ransom
38 / 106
24 Will Lee III, CB
39 / 106

24 Will Lee III, CB

FRE
Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
25 Jonathon Brooks, RB
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25 Jonathon Brooks, RB

FRE
RB Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
42 / 106

RB Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
26 Chau Smith-Wade, CB
43 / 106

26 Chau Smith-Wade, CB

FRE
CB Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
44 / 106

CB Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
28 AJ Dillon, RB
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28 AJ Dillon, RB

FRE
AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
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AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
29 Akayleb Evans, CB
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29 Akayleb Evans, CB

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
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The Carolina Panthers face the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
30 Chuba Hubbard, RB
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30 Chuba Hubbard, RB

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.
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The Carolina Panthers face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
44 JJ Jansen, LS
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44 JJ Jansen, LS

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.
52 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
46 Jackson Kuwatch, LB
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46 Jackson Kuwatch, LB

FRE
LB Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
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LB Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
48 Thomas Incoom, OLB
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48 Thomas Incoom, OLB

OLB Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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OLB Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
50 Robert Hunt, G
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50 Robert Hunt, G

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
52 Trevis Gipson, OLB
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52 Trevis Gipson, OLB

FRE
Trevis Gipson is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Trevis Gipson is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
53 Claudin Cherelus, LB
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53 Claudin Cherelus, LB

FRE
LB Claudin Cherelus is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
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LB Claudin Cherelus is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
55 Devin Lloyd, LB
63 / 106

55 Devin Lloyd, LB

FRE
LB Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
64 / 106

LB Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
57 Monroe Freeling, T
65 / 106

57 Monroe Freeling, T

FRE
T Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
66 / 106

T Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
26_Headshot_BobbyOkereke
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Indianapolis Colts' Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates his interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
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Indianapolis Colts' Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates his interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
63 Rasheed Walker, T
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63 Rasheed Walker, T

FRE
Rasheed Walker is seen during Carolina Panthers Fan Fest on Friday, Jul. 31, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Rasheed Walker is seen during Carolina Panthers Fan Fest on Friday, Jul. 31, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers
67 Corey Bullock, C
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67 Corey Bullock, C

Baltimore Ravens center Corey Bullock (67) in action during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders in Baltimore, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
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Baltimore Ravens center Corey Bullock (67) in action during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders in Baltimore, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
68 Damien Lewis, G
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68 Damien Lewis, G

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
74 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
73 Stone Forsythe, T
75 / 106

73 Stone Forsythe, T

FRE
Robert Rochell, Miles Davis, Kyle Trask and Stone Forsythe are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
76 / 106

Robert Rochell, Miles Davis, Kyle Trask and Stone Forsythe are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
75 Sam Hecht, C
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75 Sam Hecht, C

FRE
Kenny Pickett and C Sam Hecht are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
78 / 106

Kenny Pickett and C Sam Hecht are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
76 Albert Reese, T
79 / 106

76 Albert Reese, T

FRE
Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
80 / 106

Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
77 Luke Fortner, C
81 / 106

77 Luke Fortner, C

FRE
Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
82 / 106

Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
81 Feleipe Franks, TE
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81 Feleipe Franks, TE

FRE
Feleipe Franks is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC
84 / 106

Feleipe Franks is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
82 Tommy Tremble, TE
85 / 106

82 Tommy Tremble, TE

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
86 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers
84 Mitchell Evans, TE
87 / 106

84 Mitchell Evans, TE

FRE
The Carolina Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers)
88 / 106

The Carolina Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers)

Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers
87 Brycen Tremayne, WR
89 / 106

87 Brycen Tremayne, WR

FRE
The Carolina Panthers play the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sep. 14, 2025 in Glendale, AZ.
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The Carolina Panthers play the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sep. 14, 2025 in Glendale, AZ.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
88 Darren Waller, TE
91 / 106

88 Darren Waller, TE

Darren Waller is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
92 / 106

Darren Waller is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
91 Patrick Jones II, OLB
93 / 106

91 Patrick Jones II, OLB

FRE
The Carolina Panthers play the Cleveland Browns in a preseason game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers play the Cleveland Browns in a preseason game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
92 Lee Hunter, DT
95 / 106

92 Lee Hunter, DT

Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
96 / 106

Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
93 TeRah Edwards, DT
97 / 106

93 TeRah Edwards, DT

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle TeRah Edwards (94) runs onto the field before an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
98 / 106

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle TeRah Edwards (94) runs onto the field before an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
94 Aaron Hall, DT
99 / 106

94 Aaron Hall, DT

FRE
Chau Smith-Wade and Aaron Hall are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Chau Smith-Wade and Aaron Hall are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
95 Derrick Brown, DT
101 / 106

95 Derrick Brown, DT

FRE
derrick-brown-12-17
102 / 106
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
97 Bobby Brown III, DT
103 / 106

97 Bobby Brown III, DT

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
99 Cam Jackson, DT
105 / 106

99 Cam Jackson, DT

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
106 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Lester Barnes/Carolina Panthers
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Rookie Diaries, 2026: Sam Hecht

Follow along from draft, through rookie minicamp, training camp, and more with the Panthers 2026 rookie class. Sam Hecht recalls the emotions of his draft day, the culmination of hard work, and how his confidence has grown since.

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Ask The Old Guy: Switching into regular season mode

Hail, the end of a long, long, preseason. Now it is upon us. Whether it's cuts, expectations, depth issues, trading cards, or the importance of having a few Eagle Scouts around, you had questions.

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Carolina Panthers release the 2026 jersey schedule

The Panthers will wear their alternate blue jerseys three times this year at home, and the black jerseys six times.

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Rookie Diaries, 2026: Zakee Wheatley

Follow along from draft, through rookie minicamp, training camp, and more with the Panthers 2026 rookie class. Zakee Wheatley shares how his childhood shaped his approach to the NFL in the second rookie diary.

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Panthers players choose five captains for the 2026 season

Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard, Derrick Brown, Devin Lloyd, and JJ Jansen were chosen captains for the year in voting by their teammates earlier this week.

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Rookie Diaries, 2026: Jackson Kuwatch

Follow along from the draft, through rookie minicamp, training camp, and more with the Panthers 2026 rookie class. Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch takes us inside his mindset approaching the season in the first rookie diary.

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Panthers add a running back to the practice squad

The team signed former Appalachian State running back Ahmani Marshall to the practice squad on Thursday.

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Four takeaways from Wednesday, including AJ Dillon finding his role, and more

The veteran running back brings a new dimension to the room, plus years of experience as a guide. Plus, updates on Darren Waller, Jonathon Brooks, and what the break looks like for the Panthers ahead of Week 1.

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