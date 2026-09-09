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Around the NFC South, recapping the 2026 offseason ahead of Week 1

Sep 09, 2026 at 08:47 AM
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Kassidy Hill
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CHARLOTTE — There are three truths in life: death, taxes, and the NFC South being as dramatic as possible. The Carolina Panthers are coming off their first division title since 2015, but it didn't come without theatrics, as three teams — the Panthers, Buccaneers, and Falcons — finished with identical 8-9 records overall. And every team, including the Saints, finished with the same division record. The tiebreaker didn't come into effect until literally the final regular-season play of a divisional game last season.

So, with that excitement now back at the forefront of our minds, let's dive back in. The Panthers retained most of their playmakers on offense from last season, but added two huge names on defense: linebacker Devin Lloyd and pass rusher Jaelan Phillips.

The rest of the division experienced some of their own roster turnover. Let's whip around the rest of the NFC South ahead of the 2026 season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea celebrates an interceptionin the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2025 season: 8-9 overall, 3-3 division, 2nd in NFC South)

Baker Mayfield and the Bucs started last season red-hot, going 6-2 to open, including a win against eventual Super Bowl champs, the Seattle Seahawks. But the club stumbled down the stretch, going 2-7 after their bye week. Mayfield's touchdown-to-interception ratio was 16-2 across the season's first nine games, but fell to 11-9 over the final eight. By season's end, he had suffered a sprained MCL, sprained PCL, bruised knee, bruised bicep and sprained AC joint.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield leaves the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Since arriving in Tampa, Mayfield has gone 27-24 as a starter with two playoff performances and had a career year in 2024 with a 71.4 percent completion rate and 4,500 yards with 41 touchdowns.

How 2025 ended though made things interesting going into the offseason, since 2026 was the last year on Mayfield's contract. The two parties negotiated throughout the summer and came to an agreement this week when the Bucs rewarded Mayfield with a three-year extension that will have him facing the Panthers twice a year through 2029. The deal also makes the quarterback the highest paid player in Tampa Bay history.

Mayfield's wasn't the only big contract the Bucs did late in the process. In mid-August, the club inked standout defensive tackle Vita Vea to a one-year extension, keeping him in Tampa at least another season after he had requested a trade. Thus secured, he'll be joined by former Panthers defensive lineman, A'Shawn Robinson.

Tampa Bay will return exciting young playmaker Emuka Egbuka, who pushed Tetairoa McMillan last season for rookie of the year until late in the schedule. Egbuka, who led all Bucs receivers in 2025, will presumably get a lion's share of the load thanks to Mike Evans' departure to the 49ers. This will be the first regular season since 2014 the Panthers will not have to face Evans.

The Bucs will face the Panthers in Week 7 (in Charlotte) and Week 12 (at Tampa)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa talk on the sidelines during an NFL preseason football game in Miami Gardens, Fla., Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
Doug Murray/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Atlanta Falcons (2025 season: 8-9 overall, 3-3 division, 3rd in NFC South)

The Falcons currently have four quarterbacks on their roster, but questions still hang over the unit. Tua Tagovailoa came over from the Dolphins this offseason, jumping into a competition with Michael Penix. The latter is coming off an ACL tear he suffered during Week 11 last season against Carolina. He wasn't cleared for full-team activities until mid-August, and he did not appear in any preseason games.

During the preseason, Tagovailoa went 10-of-13 for 117 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

On Monday, the Falcons officially named Tagovailoa the starter for Week 1 after Penix told coach Kevin Stefanski, "I'm not where I want to be right now," Penix said Monday. "And I want to be able to be 100 percent so I can help the team win football games. And I'm really close. Really close."

Of course, much of the Falcons' offensive firepower will, as it has for three years now, center around running back Bijan Robinson. The Falcons' biggest weapon finished with 2,298 all-purpose yards last season, third-most in the entire NFL (1,478 yards on the ground, 820 receiving yards).

The Falcons' defensive front was much better last season, thanks to a pass-rushing plan built on two rookies. Now, Atlanta will be without one all season and another for half the year. Jalon Walker suffered an ACL tear early on in training camp and will be out for the season. James Pearce Jr. is suspended for the first eight games of the season for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Additionally, the Falcons' leading tackler in 2025, Kaden Ellis, was signed in free agency by the New Orleans Saints.

New Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, speaks as Atlanta Falcons President of Football Matt Ryan looks on during a NFL news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Mike Stewart/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Atlanta also restructured their football organization this offseason, hiring Kevin Stefanski as head coach, bringing in Ian Cunningham as general manager, and naming legendary former Falcons QB Matt Ryan as president of football.

The Falcons will face the Panthers in Week 2 (at Atlanta) and Week 18 (in Charlotte)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) works out during a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

New Orleans Saints (2025 season: 6-11 overall, 3-3 division, 4th in NFC South)

The Saints, in a unique spot in this division, will enter the 2026 season with relatively few questions at quarterback. Tyler Shough was named the starter midway through the 2025 season and finished on such an impressive run — a 67.6 completion percentage for 2,384 yards, 10 touchdowns, six interceptions, and three rushing touchdowns — he was named a finalist for rookie of the year, despite only starting nine games.

He enters his second year on the same timeline as his coach, Kellen Moore, who finished his first year as the man in charge, winning four of his last five games.

Longtime Saints bell cow Alvin Kamara suffered a sprained MCL in mid-August during a joint training camp practice with the Cowboys. He hasn't practiced since, and initial reports said he would likely be sidelined for a month, which would butt up against the season opener. The Saints didn't put Karma on PUP (physically unable to perform), so if cleared, he could play Week 1. Kamara has been joined in the rehab group by fellow running back, Audric Estime.

But New Orleans had already fortified their running back group earlier in the offseason, bringing home Louisiana native Travis Etienne Jr.

New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne, left, runs the ball as Dallas Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson defends during an NFL football joint practice, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Oxnard, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson will miss at least the first four weeks, nursing a hamstring injury.

On defense, the Saints made sure to bring back their venerated leader, Cameron Jordan, for another season on a one-year deal. Jordan, however, could miss the start of the regular season with a hamstring injury. The club also welcomed back Kaden Ellis, who spent his first four years in New Orleans before playing the last three seasons with the Falcons. New Orleans also added former Patriots defensive end Anfernee Jennings in free agency.

The Saints will face the Panthers in Week 10 (at New Orleans) and Week 14 (in Charlotte)

PHOTOS: Panthers 2026 full 53-man roster in numerical order

The Panthers have set their initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2026 season. View pictures of the current roster in numerical order.

0 Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE
1 / 106

0 Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 in Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo by Cassie Baker//Carolina Panthers)
2 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 in Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo by Cassie Baker//Carolina Panthers)

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
2 Mike Jackson, CB
3 / 106

2 Mike Jackson, CB

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
4 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
3 Princely Umanmielen, LB
5 / 106

3 Princely Umanmielen, LB

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
6 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
4 Tetairoa McMillan, WR
7 / 106

4 Tetairoa McMillan, WR

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
8 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Lester Barnes/Carolina Panthers
5 Jaelan Phillips, LB
9 / 106

5 Jaelan Phillips, LB

FRE
Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
10 / 106

Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
6 Sam Martin, P
11 / 106

6 Sam Martin, P

FRE
Sam Martin is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
12 / 106

Sam Martin is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
7 Tre'von Moehrig, S
13 / 106

7 Tre'von Moehrig, S

FRE
trevon moehrig
14 / 106
8 Jaycee Horn, CB
15 / 106

8 Jaycee Horn, CB

FRE
The Carolina Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers)
16 / 106

The Carolina Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers)

Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers
9 Bryce Young, QB
17 / 106

9 Bryce Young, QB

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
18 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
10 Ryan Fitzgerald, K
19 / 106

10 Ryan Fitzgerald, K

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
20 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
12 Kenny Pickett, QB
21 / 106

12 Kenny Pickett, QB

FRE
QB Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
22 / 106

QB Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
13 John Metchie III, WR
23 / 106

13 John Metchie III, WR

FRE
John Metchie III is seen during the Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC
24 / 106

John Metchie III is seen during the Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC

Carolina Panthers
15 Jimmy Horn Jr., WR
25 / 106

15 Jimmy Horn Jr., WR

FRE
Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.
26 / 106

Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
16 Haynes King, QB
27 / 106

16 Haynes King, QB

FRE
Haynes King is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.
28 / 106

Haynes King is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
17 Xavier Legette, WR
29 / 106

17 Xavier Legette, WR

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
30 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
18 Jalen Coker, WR
31 / 106

18 Jalen Coker, WR

FRE
jalen coker
32 / 106
20 Zakee Wheatley, S
33 / 106

20 Zakee Wheatley, S

FRE
Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
34 / 106

Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
21 Nick Scott, S
35 / 106

21 Nick Scott, S

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.
36 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
22 Lathan Ransom, S
37 / 106

22 Lathan Ransom, S

FRE
lathan ransom
38 / 106
24 Will Lee III, CB
39 / 106

24 Will Lee III, CB

FRE
Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
40 / 106

Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
25 Jonathon Brooks, RB
41 / 106

25 Jonathon Brooks, RB

FRE
RB Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
42 / 106

RB Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
26 Chau Smith-Wade, CB
43 / 106

26 Chau Smith-Wade, CB

FRE
CB Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
44 / 106

CB Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
28 AJ Dillon, RB
45 / 106

28 AJ Dillon, RB

FRE
AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
46 / 106

AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
29 Akayleb Evans, CB
47 / 106

29 Akayleb Evans, CB

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
48 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
30 Chuba Hubbard, RB
49 / 106

30 Chuba Hubbard, RB

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.
50 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
44 JJ Jansen, LS
51 / 106

44 JJ Jansen, LS

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.
52 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
46 Jackson Kuwatch, LB
53 / 106

46 Jackson Kuwatch, LB

FRE
LB Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
54 / 106

LB Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
48 Thomas Incoom, OLB
55 / 106

48 Thomas Incoom, OLB

OLB Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
56 / 106

OLB Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
50 Robert Hunt, G
57 / 106

50 Robert Hunt, G

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
58 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
52 Trevis Gipson, OLB
59 / 106

52 Trevis Gipson, OLB

FRE
Trevis Gipson is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
60 / 106

Trevis Gipson is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
53 Claudin Cherelus, LB
61 / 106

53 Claudin Cherelus, LB

FRE
LB Claudin Cherelus is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
62 / 106

LB Claudin Cherelus is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
55 Devin Lloyd, LB
63 / 106

55 Devin Lloyd, LB

FRE
LB Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
64 / 106

LB Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
57 Monroe Freeling, T
65 / 106

57 Monroe Freeling, T

FRE
T Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
66 / 106

T Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
26_Headshot_BobbyOkereke
67 / 106
Indianapolis Colts' Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates his interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
68 / 106

Indianapolis Colts' Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates his interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
63 Rasheed Walker, T
69 / 106

63 Rasheed Walker, T

FRE
Rasheed Walker is seen during Carolina Panthers Fan Fest on Friday, Jul. 31, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
70 / 106

Rasheed Walker is seen during Carolina Panthers Fan Fest on Friday, Jul. 31, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers
67 Corey Bullock, C
71 / 106

67 Corey Bullock, C

Baltimore Ravens center Corey Bullock (67) in action during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders in Baltimore, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
72 / 106

Baltimore Ravens center Corey Bullock (67) in action during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders in Baltimore, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
68 Damien Lewis, G
73 / 106

68 Damien Lewis, G

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
74 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
73 Stone Forsythe, T
75 / 106

73 Stone Forsythe, T

FRE
Robert Rochell, Miles Davis, Kyle Trask and Stone Forsythe are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
76 / 106

Robert Rochell, Miles Davis, Kyle Trask and Stone Forsythe are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
75 Sam Hecht, C
77 / 106

75 Sam Hecht, C

FRE
Kenny Pickett and C Sam Hecht are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
78 / 106

Kenny Pickett and C Sam Hecht are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, Aug 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
76 Albert Reese, T
79 / 106

76 Albert Reese, T

FRE
Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
80 / 106

Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
77 Luke Fortner, C
81 / 106

77 Luke Fortner, C

FRE
Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
82 / 106

Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
81 Feleipe Franks, TE
83 / 106

81 Feleipe Franks, TE

FRE
Feleipe Franks is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC
84 / 106

Feleipe Franks is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
82 Tommy Tremble, TE
85 / 106

82 Tommy Tremble, TE

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
86 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers
84 Mitchell Evans, TE
87 / 106

84 Mitchell Evans, TE

FRE
The Carolina Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers)
88 / 106

The Carolina Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers)

Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers
87 Brycen Tremayne, WR
89 / 106

87 Brycen Tremayne, WR

FRE
The Carolina Panthers play the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sep. 14, 2025 in Glendale, AZ.
90 / 106

The Carolina Panthers play the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sep. 14, 2025 in Glendale, AZ.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
88 Darren Waller, TE
91 / 106

88 Darren Waller, TE

Darren Waller is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
92 / 106

Darren Waller is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
91 Patrick Jones II, OLB
93 / 106

91 Patrick Jones II, OLB

FRE
The Carolina Panthers play the Cleveland Browns in a preseason game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
94 / 106

The Carolina Panthers play the Cleveland Browns in a preseason game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
92 Lee Hunter, DT
95 / 106

92 Lee Hunter, DT

Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
96 / 106

Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
93 TeRah Edwards, DT
97 / 106

93 TeRah Edwards, DT

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle TeRah Edwards (94) runs onto the field before an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
98 / 106

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle TeRah Edwards (94) runs onto the field before an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
94 Aaron Hall, DT
99 / 106

94 Aaron Hall, DT

FRE
Chau Smith-Wade and Aaron Hall are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
100 / 106

Chau Smith-Wade and Aaron Hall are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
95 Derrick Brown, DT
101 / 106

95 Derrick Brown, DT

FRE
derrick-brown-12-17
102 / 106
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
97 Bobby Brown III, DT
103 / 106

97 Bobby Brown III, DT

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
104 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
99 Cam Jackson, DT
105 / 106

99 Cam Jackson, DT

FRE
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
106 / 106

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Lester Barnes/Carolina Panthers
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Darren Waller changed his offseason approach. Now he's hoping it helps change the Panthers

The veteran tight end made a splash when he returned to the game in 2025, but not without some hard lessons. He took what he learned and completely reshaped himself this year. Now, he's thrown himself into the Panthers playbook and is ready to see his hard work pay off for Carolina.

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Monday Brew: Getting a bonus day in before long season

The Panthers got a quick bonus workout in Monday, as the head into the regular season opener against the Bears on Sunday. And for many of them, this weekend will be full of firsts.

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Rookie Diaries, 2026: Lee Hunter

Follow along from draft, through rookie minicamp, training camp, and more with the Panthers 2026 rookie class. Lee Hunter shares why he always knew Carolina was the place for him, the only thing that makes him mad, and what he's looking forward to in Week 1.

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Rookie Diaries, 2026: Will Lee III

Follow along from draft, through rookie minicamp, training camp, and more with the Panthers 2026 rookie class. Will Lee III pulls back the curtain on how he developed a chip on his shoulder, and how it's driving him into his rookie season.

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