Around the NFC South, recapping the 2026 offseason ahead of Week 1

Atlanta Falcons (2025 season: 8-9 overall, 3-3 division, 3rd in NFC South)

The Falcons currently have four quarterbacks on their roster, but questions still hang over the unit. Tua Tagovailoa came over from the Dolphins this offseason, jumping into a competition with Michael Penix. The latter is coming off an ACL tear he suffered during Week 11 last season against Carolina. He wasn't cleared for full-team activities until mid-August, and he did not appear in any preseason games.

During the preseason, Tagovailoa went 10-of-13 for 117 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

On Monday, the Falcons officially named Tagovailoa the starter for Week 1 after Penix told coach Kevin Stefanski, "I'm not where I want to be right now," Penix said Monday. "And I want to be able to be 100 percent so I can help the team win football games. And I'm really close. Really close."

Of course, much of the Falcons' offensive firepower will, as it has for three years now, center around running back Bijan Robinson. The Falcons' biggest weapon finished with 2,298 all-purpose yards last season, third-most in the entire NFL (1,478 yards on the ground, 820 receiving yards).