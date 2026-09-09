Around the NFC South, recapping the 2026 offseason ahead of Week 1

CHARLOTTE — There are three truths in life: death, taxes, and the NFC South being as dramatic as possible. The Carolina Panthers are coming off their first division title since 2015, but it didn't come without theatrics, as three teams — the Panthers, Buccaneers, and Falcons — finished with identical 8-9 records overall. And every team, including the Saints, finished with the same division record. The tiebreaker didn't come into effect until literally the final regular-season play of a divisional game last season.
So, with that excitement now back at the forefront of our minds, let's dive back in. The Panthers retained most of their playmakers on offense from last season, but added two huge names on defense: linebacker Devin Lloyd and pass rusher Jaelan Phillips.
The rest of the division experienced some of their own roster turnover. Let's whip around the rest of the NFC South ahead of the 2026 season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2025 season: 8-9 overall, 3-3 division, 2nd in NFC South)
Baker Mayfield and the Bucs started last season red-hot, going 6-2 to open, including a win against eventual Super Bowl champs, the Seattle Seahawks. But the club stumbled down the stretch, going 2-7 after their bye week. Mayfield's touchdown-to-interception ratio was 16-2 across the season's first nine games, but fell to 11-9 over the final eight. By season's end, he had suffered a sprained MCL, sprained PCL, bruised knee, bruised bicep and sprained AC joint.
Since arriving in Tampa, Mayfield has gone 27-24 as a starter with two playoff performances and had a career year in 2024 with a 71.4 percent completion rate and 4,500 yards with 41 touchdowns.
How 2025 ended though made things interesting going into the offseason, since 2026 was the last year on Mayfield's contract. The two parties negotiated throughout the summer and came to an agreement this week when the Bucs rewarded Mayfield with a three-year extension that will have him facing the Panthers twice a year through 2029. The deal also makes the quarterback the highest paid player in Tampa Bay history.
Mayfield's wasn't the only big contract the Bucs did late in the process. In mid-August, the club inked standout defensive tackle Vita Vea to a one-year extension, keeping him in Tampa at least another season after he had requested a trade. Thus secured, he'll be joined by former Panthers defensive lineman, A'Shawn Robinson.
Tampa Bay will return exciting young playmaker Emuka Egbuka, who pushed Tetairoa McMillan last season for rookie of the year until late in the schedule. Egbuka, who led all Bucs receivers in 2025, will presumably get a lion's share of the load thanks to Mike Evans' departure to the 49ers. This will be the first regular season since 2014 the Panthers will not have to face Evans.
The Bucs will face the Panthers in Week 7 (in Charlotte) and Week 12 (at Tampa)
Atlanta Falcons (2025 season: 8-9 overall, 3-3 division, 3rd in NFC South)
The Falcons currently have four quarterbacks on their roster, but questions still hang over the unit. Tua Tagovailoa came over from the Dolphins this offseason, jumping into a competition with Michael Penix. The latter is coming off an ACL tear he suffered during Week 11 last season against Carolina. He wasn't cleared for full-team activities until mid-August, and he did not appear in any preseason games.
During the preseason, Tagovailoa went 10-of-13 for 117 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.
On Monday, the Falcons officially named Tagovailoa the starter for Week 1 after Penix told coach Kevin Stefanski, "I'm not where I want to be right now," Penix said Monday. "And I want to be able to be 100 percent so I can help the team win football games. And I'm really close. Really close."
Of course, much of the Falcons' offensive firepower will, as it has for three years now, center around running back Bijan Robinson. The Falcons' biggest weapon finished with 2,298 all-purpose yards last season, third-most in the entire NFL (1,478 yards on the ground, 820 receiving yards).
The Falcons' defensive front was much better last season, thanks to a pass-rushing plan built on two rookies. Now, Atlanta will be without one all season and another for half the year. Jalon Walker suffered an ACL tear early on in training camp and will be out for the season. James Pearce Jr. is suspended for the first eight games of the season for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Additionally, the Falcons' leading tackler in 2025, Kaden Ellis, was signed in free agency by the New Orleans Saints.
Atlanta also restructured their football organization this offseason, hiring Kevin Stefanski as head coach, bringing in Ian Cunningham as general manager, and naming legendary former Falcons QB Matt Ryan as president of football.
The Falcons will face the Panthers in Week 2 (at Atlanta) and Week 18 (in Charlotte)
New Orleans Saints (2025 season: 6-11 overall, 3-3 division, 4th in NFC South)
The Saints, in a unique spot in this division, will enter the 2026 season with relatively few questions at quarterback. Tyler Shough was named the starter midway through the 2025 season and finished on such an impressive run — a 67.6 completion percentage for 2,384 yards, 10 touchdowns, six interceptions, and three rushing touchdowns — he was named a finalist for rookie of the year, despite only starting nine games.
He enters his second year on the same timeline as his coach, Kellen Moore, who finished his first year as the man in charge, winning four of his last five games.
Longtime Saints bell cow Alvin Kamara suffered a sprained MCL in mid-August during a joint training camp practice with the Cowboys. He hasn't practiced since, and initial reports said he would likely be sidelined for a month, which would butt up against the season opener. The Saints didn't put Karma on PUP (physically unable to perform), so if cleared, he could play Week 1. Kamara has been joined in the rehab group by fellow running back, Audric Estime.
But New Orleans had already fortified their running back group earlier in the offseason, bringing home Louisiana native Travis Etienne Jr.
Rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson will miss at least the first four weeks, nursing a hamstring injury.
On defense, the Saints made sure to bring back their venerated leader, Cameron Jordan, for another season on a one-year deal. Jordan, however, could miss the start of the regular season with a hamstring injury. The club also welcomed back Kaden Ellis, who spent his first four years in New Orleans before playing the last three seasons with the Falcons. New Orleans also added former Patriots defensive end Anfernee Jennings in free agency.
The Saints will face the Panthers in Week 10 (at New Orleans) and Week 14 (in Charlotte)
The Panthers have set their initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2026 season. View pictures of the current roster in numerical order.