Panthers make outside linebacker change on the practice squad

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made a change on the practice squad Wednesday morning.
The team brought back outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon to the practice squad and released outside linebacker Cam Gill.
Both players were here during training camp.
Moon spent time last season on the practice squad and appeared in one game. The 28-year-old has also spent time with the Ravens and Steelers and has appeared in 24 games with two starts in three seasons.
He had a sack and a forced fumble, along with two quarterback hits in the preseason.
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