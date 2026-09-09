Four takeaways from Wednesday, including Princely Umanmielen knowing it's time to rise to the challenge

Jonathon Brooks back on the practice field

Running back Jonathon Brooks worked on a limited basis in practice Wednesday, after missing time last week with some groin soreness.

Canales said he expected Brooks to be able to play this week against the Bears.

"He went out there, went through the full individuals, took selective reps throughout the practice so it wouldn't have been his full normal load of a practice, but pretty much he practiced the whole day," Canales said. "Very optimistic, very confident that he'll be out there on Sunday."

Of course, any practice missed causes great breath-holding when it comes to Brooks, who had just nine carries as a rookie and missed all of last season after a pair of ACL tears.

But Brooks said this latest hurdle wasn't frustrating for him, after a healthy preseason, which included a touchdown that became the latest milestone is his comeback.

"I think ultimately just me coming out healthy every single day, every game, waking up another day just to give God all the glory, I feel like that's, that's been a major thing for me," he said. "Just taking it one day at a time, and just knowing that I'm in these milestones, I'm really grateful for them.