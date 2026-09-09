Week 1 Wednesday Injury Report: One out, two limited

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers were without one starter in Wednesday's practice, as they prepare for the regular season opener against the Bears.
Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II (back) did not participate on Wednesday. He was also absent on Monday when the Panthers got a bonus day of work in.
Running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) and defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (back) were listed as limited on Wednesday.
Brooks worked on the side with the athletic training staff last week, but returned to practice with his teammates on Wednesday.
Check out photos of Bank of America stadium getting painted and prepped for Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears.