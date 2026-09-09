For Bryce Young, getting off to a faster start begins before the snap

Of course, for Young, there's obviously an added scrutiny this year, the fourth of his rookie deal. The Panthers have said consistently all offseason they believe in him, and his ability, but that hasn't come with a contract. And with every quarterback getting a new deal, he gets asked about it again. (It was Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield this week, and Young said he was "super happy" for his division rival and predecessor here.)

"For me, it's just about football; all that stuff happens. It's outside my control," Young said. "All that stuff, other people and upstairs and agents, all that.

"It's season time. We're going into Week 1; that's all that matters. We have all the inspiration. There's a great challenge ahead of us, and our first opponent, so that's all that I have the capacity to be focused on."

And this week, that means changing the way openers have gone for them, against an opponent in Chicago, which comes with an added freight of history considering the circumstances of his arrival here.