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Week 1 Thursday Injury Report: Bobby Brown a full participant

Sep 10, 2026 at 03:28 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers got a little healthier on Thursday, as they prepare for the regular season opener against the Bears.

Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (back) was listed as a full participant on Thursday, after he was limited in practice on Wednesday.

He'll start up front along with Derrick Brown and rookie Lee Hunter.

Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II (back) did not participate again on Thursday. Head coach Dave Canales said he doesn't expect Jones to play this week, but that the issue isn't related to last year's surgery.

Running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) was again a limited participant, but said Wednesday he expects to play.

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

Check out the Panthers 2026 Regular Season Schedule.

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