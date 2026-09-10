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With a "C" on his chest and chip on his shoulder, Chuba Hubbard is ready to take on the 2026 season

Sep 10, 2026 at 07:52 PM
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Kassidy Hill
Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL. Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL. Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

CHARLOTTE — Chuba Hubbard has always been a leader. Since the moment he was drafted to the Panthers in 2021, the fierce running back has come bowling through the door, ready to make his impact on the city and this franchise in whatever way he could.

As Hubbard joked back during training camp, his approach wasn't always appreciated.

"Since I first came to Carolina, that was something that I brought with me as a rookie," shared Hubbard in August. "Obviously, a guy speaking up and being rah-rah, a lot of guys didn't like that, but a big thing is I've always just wanted to win. I wanted to change the culture in Carolina, and I want to bring the best out of not just myself but other people."

So he stayed true to what he knew, pushing everyone around him and never asking more of a teammate than he'd ask of himself. And his teammates rewarded the leadership.

On Sunday, when Hubbard takes the field for his sixth NFL season, it will be with a C on his chest. He was one of five Panthers players voted as a season-long captain last week, along with Bryce Young, Derrick Brown, Devin Lloyd, and JJ Jansen.

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"It was definitely a blessing," said Hubbard on Thursday to finding out the news. Canales shared the results of the player vote in the team meeting last Friday. "I always looked at myself as a leader before that, and I'm thankful that obviously my team voted me as a captain.

"I work hard just to be able to not just push myself but push others. I want to see the success of not just myself but others and just — the team wins games, guys sign contracts, everyone gets what they deserve. That's what you want to see when you're part of an organization. That's what you see when you're part of a winning organization.

"So anything I can do to not just bring myself along but others, I'm all for that."

Hubbard is famous for how he pushes himself, bringing others with him along the way, as he mentioned. He's on the practice field before the ground crew at times; he arrives at the stadium as the lights are getting switched on, and he's in a helmet and cleats on game days before some guys have even pulled into the parking lot.

His approach is simple: nurture the chip on his shoulder, letting it motivate and drive him.

Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

"I don't think it ever leaves," shrugged Hubbard of that chip. "But I also think that God puts me in positions to stay hungry and keep working hard, so there's nothing wrong with having a chip on your shoulder. I like to think that I work best sometimes when it's like that. So I'm blessed.

"I obviously just want to be able to contribute more to the team. Obviously I had injuries and battles and stuff like that. I want to be able to be there for my team regardless of being injured or not, but obviously we had a lot of great success, and obviously that triumphs over everything else.

"But at the end of the day, I want to be able to help my team win games, so I feel like I missed the mark last year."

Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks and Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

Last year refers to the nagging hamstring injury that limited him to 15 games but only six starts,  and almost half the carries he had the year prior. He posted a thousand-yard season in 2024, but that chip on his shoulder won't let him fall back on that.

"To be honest, I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life," Hubbard promised. "I worked really hard this offseason. Obviously I had a chip on my shoulder from last year. I needed to get my mind right, my body back right, but I feel really good.

"I feel like my whole life I've always kind of had to battle back or fight against different things, like everyone else in this league or in life in general. So I think a big thing for me is just, look, you know who you are, you know what you've been through, you know what you've done, so I put my faith in God and I know that no matter what, they'll deliver me to where I need to be."

Chuba Hubbard and Cam Miller are seen during a preseason game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

And now, that includes a C on his chest and the complete trust of his team.

"I'm definitely blessed and thankful that my teammates look at me as a captain, as someone that they can look at as a leader on this team," said Hubbard. "But regardless if I got that C or not, I was going to continue to be me, just like last year and the year before.

"But I'll say it's definitely a blessing, and I'm thankful. I don't take it for granted."

Practice Photos | Week 1 vs. Bears | September 10th, 2026

View the best photographs from the Panthers practice on Thursday as the team gears up for their Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

WR Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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WR Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
TE Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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TE Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
WR Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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WR Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
OLB Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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OLB Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
RB Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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RB Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
CB Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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CB Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Tackle Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Corey Thornton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Corey Thornton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
C Luke Fortner, Guard Damien Lewis and Scott Cooper are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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C Luke Fortner, Guard Damien Lewis and Scott Cooper are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
K Ryan Fitzgerald is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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K Ryan Fitzgerald is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
OLB Jaelan Phillips and LB Bobby Okereke are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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OLB Jaelan Phillips and LB Bobby Okereke are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
OLB Trevis Gipson and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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OLB Trevis Gipson and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
QB Bryce Young and RB Jonathon Brooks are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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QB Bryce Young and RB Jonathon Brooks are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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TE Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
WR Jimmy Horn Jr. and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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WR Jimmy Horn Jr. and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Feleipe Franks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Feleipe Franks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Xavier Legette is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Xavier Legette is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
DE Elijah Garcia, DT Lee Hunter and tackle Monroe Freeling are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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DE Elijah Garcia, DT Lee Hunter and tackle Monroe Freeling are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
OLB Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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OLB Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Corey Thornton, G Damien Lewis and WR Jimmy Horn Jr. are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Corey Thornton, G Damien Lewis and WR Jimmy Horn Jr. are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
LB Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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LB Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Renaldo Hill and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Renaldo Hill and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
RB Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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RB Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
CB Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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CB Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
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