With a "C" on his chest and chip on his shoulder, Chuba Hubbard is ready to take on the 2026 season

"It was definitely a blessing," said Hubbard on Thursday to finding out the news. Canales shared the results of the player vote in the team meeting last Friday. "I always looked at myself as a leader before that, and I'm thankful that obviously my team voted me as a captain.

"I work hard just to be able to not just push myself but push others. I want to see the success of not just myself but others and just — the team wins games, guys sign contracts, everyone gets what they deserve. That's what you want to see when you're part of an organization. That's what you see when you're part of a winning organization.

"So anything I can do to not just bring myself along but others, I'm all for that."

Hubbard is famous for how he pushes himself, bringing others with him along the way, as he mentioned. He's on the practice field before the ground crew at times; he arrives at the stadium as the lights are getting switched on, and he's in a helmet and cleats on game days before some guys have even pulled into the parking lot.