Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Area Transit System team up to launch the Game Day Express, an extended Express Service for Gamedays

Charlotte, N.C. (September 10, 2026) – In a joint effort with Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) and Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE), the Game Day Express will run its inaugural trip this Sunday, September 13, as the Panthers take on the Chicago Bears in their home opener. It will be available for all Panthers home games during the 2026 season. The Game Day Express is an extension of existing Express bus services from Matthews, Davidson, Cornelius, Huntersville, Waverly, Arboretum, and Strawberry Hill, CATS Park and Ride stations. The additional public transit service, along with recent traffic pattern updates, will help improve mobility throughout Uptown Charlotte following Panthers games at Bank of America Stadium this season. Express Service is $3.00 each way or $6.60 for a day pass, all tickets can be purchased via the CATS-Pass App.
To help fans get to and from Uptown on Sundays, CATS will operate three additional routes. Service will begin 2.5 hours before kickoff, with departures every 30 minutes, and return trips will begin 30 minutes after the game ends. For a 1 p.m. kickoff, for example, inbound trips would depart at 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., with return trips departing at 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The Game Day Express will service the following park and ride stations and is available to any passenger with a CATS ticket:
64X Independence Blvd Express
- Matthews-Independence Pointe Parkway
177 North Meck Connector
- Davidson Gateway
- Cornelius
- Northcross
- Huntersville Gateway
61X Arboretum Express
- Waverly
- Arboretum
- Strawberry Hill
Fans will exit and board buses on Brevard St., between 3rd St. and Brooklyn Village Ave., just a few blocks away from Bank of America Stadium. Buses will be strategically positioned to allow for an efficient departure from Uptown while minimizing impacts to pedestrian and vehicular traffic near Graham, Church, Mint and Morehead Streets.
"As we continue to implement our findings from the ongoing traffic study, we're excited to work together with CATS to offer our fans another transportation option to and from Bank of America Stadium on gamedays," said Eric Sudol, Chief Revenue Officer at TSE. "The Game Day Express will provide fans with a convenient and affordable way to get to Panthers games and will help improve the overall flow of traffic around the stadium. TSE remains committed to enhancing the gameday experience, and this service is another step toward making travel to and from the stadium easier for our fans."
Over the past year, TSE has worked closely with key stakeholders including CMPD, CDOT, CATS and Charlotte Center City Partners to identify congestion points around Bank of America Stadium on event days and how pedestrian movement, vehicle traffic, public transportation, and ride share interact in real time. New traffic patterns have been enacted on Morehead and Church Streets as the result of an ongoing comprehensive traffic study and data-driven fan feedback from Panthers and Charlotte FC games and will be in effect for Panthers games this season.
For more information about the updated traffic patterns around Bank of America Stadium, parking and public transportation options, please visit BankofAmericaStadium.com.