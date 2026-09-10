Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Area Transit System team up to launch the Game Day Express, an extended Express Service for Gamedays

Fans will exit and board buses on Brevard St., between 3rd St. and Brooklyn Village Ave., just a few blocks away from Bank of America Stadium. Buses will be strategically positioned to allow for an efficient departure from Uptown while minimizing impacts to pedestrian and vehicular traffic near Graham, Church, Mint and Morehead Streets.

"As we continue to implement our findings from the ongoing traffic study, we're excited to work together with CATS to offer our fans another transportation option to and from Bank of America Stadium on gamedays," said Eric Sudol, Chief Revenue Officer at TSE. "The Game Day Express will provide fans with a convenient and affordable way to get to Panthers games and will help improve the overall flow of traffic around the stadium. TSE remains committed to enhancing the gameday experience, and this service is another step toward making travel to and from the stadium easier for our fans."

Over the past year, TSE has worked closely with key stakeholders including CMPD, CDOT, CATS and Charlotte Center City Partners to identify congestion points around Bank of America Stadium on event days and how pedestrian movement, vehicle traffic, public transportation, and ride share interact in real time. New traffic patterns have been enacted on Morehead and Church Streets as the result of an ongoing comprehensive traffic study and data-driven fan feedback from Panthers and Charlotte FC games and will be in effect for Panthers games this season.