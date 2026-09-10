For JJ Jansen, 277 (and counting) isn't the only big number

Jansen is also five games away from passing Trey Junkin as the longest-tenured long snapper in league history. Junkin, who also played tight end and once caught 38 passes in a season, is at 281 games.

But when he thinks of entering his 18th season on the field, he doesn't think of it in those terms.

"I don't think of myself as 40," Jansen said. "I don't think of myself as 40, which is screwed up and weird to say. But here's the interesting part to me: when I step on the field, I never thought, man, I'm an outstanding athlete on this field. I've always felt like I'm really good in my little 3-foot-by-3-foot box.

"So when you get to be 40, and you're still playing. It wasn't like I used to be faster than everybody and now I'm slower. Not like I used to be stronger and now I'm weaker. I've always thought I was the least athletic person on the field. I had this unique trait. So you get to be 40. It's not like I went past you. It's not like there's things I used to be able to do that I can't anymore. I still do whatever it was that I did when I was 22. And there are some things that I think I do better now. So it's kind of interesting, but I don't think of myself as 40."

As it turns out, you don't have to. Some of his teammates might joke about it, but the vast majority of them all think he's younger — because he's still getting it done.

So when you see that Interstate 277 sign on your way to the game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, let it remind you that numbers aren't static.