Today's the day JJ Jansen breaks the record

SEATTLE — It's probably kind of appropriate that when JJ Jansen breaks the Panthers franchise record for games played, that he's doing it in this place. Not only is that where his mentor John Kasay began his own NFL career before joining the Panthers in 1995, but Jansen will also get a chance to walk across the field and shake the hand of the man who set him on a path to the Panthers to begin with.

During the offseason of 2009, Jansen was coming off a season-ending injury the previous year with the Packers. They changed special teams coaches, and they also found a new long snapper while he was hurt.

So as players were beginning to return to Green Bay to work out, a young John Schneider, now the Seahawks general manager but then a young lieutenant to Packers GM Ted Thompson, called Jansen into his office.

"Schneider calls me into his office, says we're going to release you or trade you by the end of the day," Jansen recalled. "And I'm sad, but I knew what was going on. They could have easily just discarded me."

But as with a lot of Jansen stories, this one takes a minute to develop.

"That night, I didn't hear anything," he said. "One night turned into two, two into three. I called the team, said should I come back to workouts? They said no, you can go home."

So he returned to Phoenix, while the rest of the Packers were working out in Wisconsin, to see where he was heading next. His agent heard the Chiefs or Seahawks could be interested and the most likely destinations. But Jansen was still an undrafted rookie long snapper, so it wasn't like there was a land rush for him, or a hurry.

So on a Friday afternoon the next week, his agent asked if he had talked to Panthers long snapper Jason Kyle (a free agent who also lived in the Phoenix area), but Jansen said he hadn't.

The following Monday morning, April 13, 2009, he walked into the gym he trained at and happened to run into Kyle. The veteran long snapper told Jansen the Panthers were apparently moving on from him, and it didn't look like he'd be returning to Charlotte. Kyle figured they were looking for someone younger.

That night, then-Panthers GM Marty Hurney and Thompson worked out the deal; the trade paperwork was filed and signed by both GMs on Monday, but they weren't scanned into the Panthers system until after midnight (which you can see on the time stamps), and since it was late enough, the word didn't get to Jansen immediately.

"The next morning, about 5 in the morning on a Tuesday, I got a call from my agent that Marty traded for me," Jansen said with a laugh. "I didn't know where Carolina was, didn't know anything about Charlotte at all.