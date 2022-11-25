JJ Jansen, John Kasay linked by time and perspective

CHARLOTTE — More than a decade later, JJ Jansen remembers the feeling.
The fear, the anxiety, the disappointment in himself, the not knowing what to say.
Not just because of his key mistake in a game the team lost, but because of his reaction to it. His mistakes are rare enough that you can remember them in detail years later, but it was what happened after that game in 2010 in New York against the Giants that seems seared into his memory now, a lesson learned that day, among a lot of lessons he learned his first two years with the Panthers. That day, he remembers not knowing what to say to reporters about his mistake, so he didn't want to say anything at all.
But now, with the benefit of perspective, Jansen remembers seeing a specific teammate stand up and talk forever after a loss about his own mistakes while being the first one out of the locker room — before the first reporter ever arrived — after he won a game for the Panthers.
So it's not surprising that this year, when Eddy Piñeiro missed a couple of kicks in a close loss at Atlanta, Jansen was standing by Piñeiro's locker, offering tacit support in a quiet room. It's the same reason that when Piñeiro redeemed himself two weeks later, Jansen was there to offer congratulations but also to make sure that everyone knew that his kicker's single missed extra point on a night of nearly impossible conditions was his fault because of a bad snap.
JJ Jansen knew when to stand up and raise his hand. Because he saw John Kasay do it for so long and offer so many lessons to a young player who didn't even know what questions to ask, that now, 14 years later, they're just ingrained. He does what he does every day, well and exactly the same way, because that's the way John Kasay showed him how to do it.