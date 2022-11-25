JJ Jansen, John Kasay linked by time and perspective

But in the preseason finale for the Packers in 2008, Jansen blew out his left knee, on a play that with the gift of time and perspective, taught a couple of John Kasay lessons to JJ Jansen.

Jansen's snap to Packers punter Jon Ryan was high, which triggered a strange avalanche of events which led him to this place.

"I saw his eyes flash up, a guy got beat off the edge, so Jon grabbed the ball and took off running," Jansen recalled. "I don't know what's happening, so go to throw a block, Jon cuts back, I put my foot in the ground to throw a block, tear my LCL in my left knee."

Jansen had many thoughts at that moment, but they began with a bigger question for a kid who had plenty. His girlfriend at the time, whom he strongly suspected he had a future with, was in the stands. So were his parents, and on the fringes of his NFL rookie season, the football part was gone.

"Why did that happen?" Jansen said. "In that moment, Laura had just moved up to Green Bay. I knew I wanted to marry her. She had just moved up there, my parents in the stands, like, why is this happening?

"Now I have a philosophy. I know the Lord is moving in a way that's always good for me. I might not know why this bad thing happening is a good thing. Now I call it my five-year rule. In five years I'll know.

"That was in 2008. By 2013 we had a long-term contract, a home, and a kid here in Charlotte. It's like, 'Ahhh, that's why that happened in August of 2008. The Lord wanted me here, I don't know why. But the mentorship of John when I got here was the most important in my career, but also in my life."

But before Jansen could look back and realize the great blessings that were in store for him here, there were a lot of lessons, and some of them go back to that night in 2008 before he ever met John Kasay.

Jansen was sort of out there freelancing on the play after he screwed up the snap a little. Fast forward to the 2009 preseason, Jansen and Kasay and the Panthers were playing the Giants (of course it was the Giants, this story is all about paths crossing in ways you only realize down the line). (These stories also contain a lot of specific time-and-place memories, because if you're going to kick or snap in the NFL for 221 games, you have to be detailed.)

"I snap the ball, it was a good snap, and I get downfield and set a good pick, but get juked in the open field, and I go flying by," Jansen recalled. "I remember John standing right on the white line on the sideline. His toes were never on the field. With one finger, he starts bringing me in."

"Your job is to make a good snap, protect the punter, and don't get hurt," Kasay said flatly and a bit sternly.

"Yes sir," Jansen replied.

"Did you notice anything about making a tackle in that list of demands?" Kasay asked.

"No sir," Jansen replied.

"Your job is not to make tackles. Do you remember last preseason?" Kasay reminded the youngster.

"He was the first one to tell me; your job is super-important, don't do anything stupid. You don't have a replacement," Jansen said. "We had a long talk about being comfortable being uncomfortable. Literally, that practice, I banged knees with somebody. Like the next three weeks couldn't move the way I wanted to. He said, 'you're the snapper; no matter how you feel, what your emotional state is, that's your job.'