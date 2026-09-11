As the Panthers build on defensive improvements, it has a familiar theme

"I would just say when you add a guy like Devin Lloyd to the fold in the middle of the defense, who is a coach on the field, who understands the plan, the game plan, the whys of why we do things, and he's on the grass, and he's able to verbalize and communicate and get everybody on the same page, that is certainly tremendous," the veteran coordinator said. "And so, I think that's where we've made a lot of growth. There's a feeling that we can do more in terms of our operation. How do we adjust versus empty? How do we adjust versus a certain look, or, if we want to get to two or three layers in our calls, all of those things.