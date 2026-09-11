Five takeaways from Friday, including "no limitations" on Jonathon Brooks

CHARLOTTE — Now that Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks has been medically cleared, he's cleared for action.

And according to head coach Dave Canales, he's ready to use him.

Canales said Brooks would be part of the run game alongside Chuba Hubbard Sunday against the Bears, returning him to the field for the first time since his second ACL tear in 2024.

"No limitations," Canales said of Brooks, who was limited in practice earlier this week with a groin injury, but practiced fully on Friday.

"Just ready to see him play," Canales continued. "And try to utilize his talents the best way possible, with some different things. But also just running the football. Very excited to see Chuba get back to his work, and this is a tandem that we've been thinking about for a really long time, and I'm excited to see those guys get out there and help their team."

The Panthers want to run anyway by philosophy, but getting Brooks back in the mix with Hubbard (and third back AJ Dillon) gives them a versatile and talented group.

Brooks played through the preseason and scored a touchdown to break the seal on that milestone. But that first regular season game figures to be meaningful for many people who have watched Brooks' comeback.