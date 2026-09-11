Five takeaways from Friday, including "no limitations" on Jonathon Brooks

CHARLOTTE — Now that Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks has been medically cleared, he's cleared for action.
And according to head coach Dave Canales, he's ready to use him.
Canales said Brooks would be part of the run game alongside Chuba Hubbard Sunday against the Bears, returning him to the field for the first time since his second ACL tear in 2024.
"No limitations," Canales said of Brooks, who was limited in practice earlier this week with a groin injury, but practiced fully on Friday.
"Just ready to see him play," Canales continued. "And try to utilize his talents the best way possible, with some different things. But also just running the football. Very excited to see Chuba get back to his work, and this is a tandem that we've been thinking about for a really long time, and I'm excited to see those guys get out there and help their team."
The Panthers want to run anyway by philosophy, but getting Brooks back in the mix with Hubbard (and third back AJ Dillon) gives them a versatile and talented group.
Brooks played through the preseason and scored a touchdown to break the seal on that milestone. But that first regular season game figures to be meaningful for many people who have watched Brooks' comeback.
"I think it's like anything in life, it's that delayed gratification," Canales said. "When you've worked so hard for something, and you've had to overcome hardships. And people experience this in family and in business and football happens to be our business, and JB just wants to get back to work. And the joy that he's brought to our group in the process also is special to me, because of what a teammate he was during the time as he's rehabbing again. He just stayed around the guys; he stayed engaged in what we were doing, and, you know, he's walking out to practice and high-fiving guys in the stretch lines. He doesn't get to practice that day for a while, but to see that consistency of his character, to see the guys embrace him as their teammate, even though we haven't played that many games together, he has very much been with us this whole time, so it'll be special."
Multiple looks at outside linebacker
With veteran outside linebacker Patrick Jones II out this week with a back issue, the Panthers are going to be in all-hands-on-deck mode against the Bears.
Canales wouldn't commit to a starter opposite Jaelan Phillips, because that could change situationally between Princely Umanmielen and Trevis Gipson. He also said that special teamer Thomas Incoom would have to be ready, and they recently brought Jeremiah Moon back to the practice squad for another known commodity. That group was thinned by Nic Scourton's ACL tear on the first day of training camp.
Umanmielen has had a good preseason, and Canales said he's "absolutely" become more comfortable as a three-down defender after being used almost exclusively as a pass-rusher last year.
"It'll be a mix of those guys," Canales said. "Thomas Incoom's going to have to help as well, and he's had a phenomenal camp, a guy that continues to get better in the techniques playing on the edge. So, those are the guys that, you know, we're going to count on. . . .
"That (run defense) is the growth that we were asking for is to make sure that you can get quality snaps on whatever down it is. While Princeley does have a future role as a rusher, he's certainly grown a lot. (Position coach) AC Carter's been working with him just on his hand placement, taking on blocks, setting edges, doing different things like that. And so that's another element that they really took steps in, and we want to see it come alive this season."
Wharton looks explosive as he ramps up toward his return
The Panthers are still working with Tershawn Wharton as he prepares to return from neck surgery. The veteran defensive tackle underwent surgery in May, and while he hasn't been able to take part in team practice since, he has been ramping up his return to play this summer with encouraging results.
"With Turk, just what I see right now, he looks explosive," noted Canales on Friday, ahead of the Panthers' Week 1 match. "He looks amazing. He's fit, he's ready to go. Of course it's just about structural integrity and making sure he's ready to rock when that time is."
Wharton is currently on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. He can return to practice as soon as Week 3 (after the Week 2 game). He wouldn't be eligible to play until after Week 4. The Panthers bye is Week 5, so the earliest Wharton could appear in a game is Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
As for what that timeline might be, it remains to be seen.
"We'll ramp him up the right way," Canales said. "We have a whole team of doctors that are all over this, and they'll be able to give us the nod when he's ready to go."
In the meantime, Carolina's defensive line room skews really young, with veteran Derrick Brown serving as the pillar for the group. Having such a young room with multiple rookies ( Lee Hunter and Aaron Hall, plus second-year player Cam Jackson) would be worrisome. But having Brown as a leader gives the unit a lot of grace.
"When one of your best players is also one of the hardest workers, the type of effort that he practices with, that he plays with, when you show the style of football that we're looking for, Derrick Brown jumps off the table," bragged Canales.
"No better room than for Lee Hunter, Aaron Hall to be in there, TeRah Edwards to be in there to see what an example looks like of a guy who is conscientious about what he does and then just plays with everything he has. So, I love that they get to see that firsthand, and I'm excited to see those guys play their first regular-season football."
A big weekend for Brad Idzik
This was already set to be a big weekend for Brad Idzik. The offensive coordinator is heading into his regular-season game on Sunday as the primary play-caller for the Carolina Panthers. He's prepared for years, and especially this offseason, since Canales handed over the duties in February.
But Idzik had to miss Friday's practice for the only thing that could have made this weekend even more special. He and his wife Emily are welcoming their first child this weekend. Canales didn't want to bug them right after practice to find out an update, but will be patiently waiting by the phone for updates.
"I don't have any of the updates, and I know for (his wife) Lizzie and me, there was just that sweet window even when we had our babies, when we didn't right away start sending pictures and texting, and it was just the three of us, and it's a special moment," shared Canales. "You kind of want to drag that out as long as possible before, before you invite everybody else into that moment."
Idzik not being at practice on Friday meant Canales got to pick up the headset and play sheet again for the first time since last season. And now, Idzik might have to fight a little to get them back out of Canales' hands.
"I got to call the plays today. I mean, I'm sorry, Brad. I don't know," he shrugged with a laugh, like he can't help himself now. "I feel like Gollum a little bit, like 'My precious.'
"I think I did well. I think it was OK. Bryce Young kind of looked back and heard a familiar voice. But I'm just glad that we're all working together, and for Brad, he'll be ready to go."
The Panthers anticipate Idzik will be back in the fold Sunday for the game. He was also present the rest of the week ahead of Friday. When he arrives, it will be with that new-dad glow and excitement.
"He's fired up," added Canales. "So our prayers have been with them all day. I haven't got any updates yet since we went out to practice, but I've been thinking about him and Emily."
Flag football kicks off in NC this weekend
Canales opened his press conference by congratulating the North Carolina high school girls flag football teams, which began play this week. The sport was sanctioned by the NCHSAA this offseason, and over 170 schools across the state (and 22 in Mecklenburg County) are playing.
"First of all, huge congratulations to high school girls' flag football in our state," Canales said. "This week's their first week of competition. I can't even imagine how much work went behind getting the sport sanctioned, something that's been in the works for a really long time, and I know it's something near and dear to Nicole Tepper's heart and Kristi (Coleman, the CEO of Tepper Sports and Entertainment) and the whole crew, just pitching in to help any way they can. It was great to have them out to practice and greet them, and be a part of celebrating this.
"And for me, I have three daughters, and I've got a junior in high school. Who knows? She might want to try her hand at some football. She's been around it long enough, and then I've got younger girls, 10 and 8 years old. So this is something that could be a part of their future, a really exciting time."
The season began on Wednesday, and state champions will be crowned on November 14. The Panthers and the David & Nicole Tepper Foundation have committed over $1.7 million in funding, equipment, and resources since 2022 to support the growth of the sport in North Carolina and South Carolina. DNTF recently pledged an additional $1 million for the continued growth of girls' high school flag in the two-state region.
View the best photographs from the Panthers practice on Thursday as the team gears up for their Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears.