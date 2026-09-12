Five things to watch as Panthers kick off the season against the Bears

CHARLOTTE — Week 1 in the NFL is an interesting conundrum. Everyone is undefeated, expectations are high, and guys are ready to hit someone in a different jersey. That also means matchups are hard to predict.
In theory, yes, we know quarterback "A" throwing to receiver "X" can be impacted by Pro Bowl corner "Y." But both teams have spent an entire offseason focusing on themselves, fine-tuning their approach, and there will always inevitably be rust and injuries that factor in. That means being as ready as possible and prepared to make in-game adjustments.
"You got plenty of time to go through scenarios, to try to have contingency plans for things. With that, we don't know what they've been practicing," explained coach Dave Canales this week. "They didn't show all their stuff in the preseason games where the starters played. But the core principles were there, so we can count on those things showing up.
"There's wrinkles we've been working on. There are wrinkles that the Bears have been working on throughout camp, throughout the offseason. So while we got to take stock of what did they do last season, we also know there there are going to be some adjustments that are going to need to be made in the middle of the game."
In Chicago, Bears head coach Ben Johnson is also preparing his team to know more about themselves than their opponent.
"Really good test on the road," he said Tuesday. "We're focusing on trying to be sound, playing fast. There will be a lot of unscouted looks here early in the season. That happens every year in September football."
Much of what we'll be watching this Sunday will be the Panthers' approaches in this new season. So, with that in mind, we dive into five things to watch this Week 1.
Jaelan Phillips and the pass rush versus a mobile Caleb Williams
The Panthers brought in prized free agent Jaelan Phillips this offseason, in hopes of elevating a pass-rush that dawdled near the bottom of the league last season with a mere 30 sacks (tied for 28th in the league). Additionally, the defense generated a bottom-two pressure rate last season, ranking 31st in 2025 (26.6 percent).
But Phillips, with the Dolphins then the Eagles last season, tied for the 11th-most pressures (62) and generated the 13th-highest pressure rate (15.7 percent) among 89 edge rushers with at least 200 pass rushes. For comparison, the Panthers' leader in pressures was rookie Nic Scourton (32).
It's no secret Phillips addition was intended to jump-start this unit. But the bulk of his work for this game grew this week. In addition to Scourton being out with a season-ending ACL injury suffered in training camp, Patrick Jones II will be out at least this week with a back injury. That means Phillips is going to be balanced out on the line by a rotation of Princely Umanmielen, Trevis Gipson, and Thomas Incoom.
The group has a significant challenge to start their season with Caleb Williams. The Bears quarterback was sacked on just 12.0 percent of his pressured dropbacks last season, the fifth-lowest rate in the league. He's not scrambling out of the pocket and taking off, either. He's using his legs to buy time while keeping his eyes downfield.
"He's an explosive athlete with his legs and with his arm," defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said this week of Williams. "He has the ability to, from any body posture, whether he's on a move or in a pocket or stationary, he can make big time throws and really push the ball to any part of the field. And so that's the challenge and he's got magic to him in terms of, he's got a sixth sense of when things are around him, when people are around him.
"And, he's elusive, obviously, and he's got real athletic traits, the ability to run and run through tackles and all of those things. So, he's a physical freak. You can see his game has continued to grow. Obviously, coach Johnson and his staff has done a great job of developmental with him."
Added outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, "It just comes down to not falling for a pump fake, not jumping when you're running after him. Try to slow down and break down when you do it, and you can still do all those things and still miss the sack or other cases. So I think with someone like him it's just about being relentless and no matter what happens you've got to have a short term memory."
Do Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan grow the deep passing game?
By the end of 2025, Bryce Young had found a favorite deep target in Tetairoa McMillan, and the receiver rode the results to a rookie of the year title.
While Young attempted a deep pass (20+ air yards) on just 7.1 percent of his attempts last season (34 attempts), the third-lowest rate among qualified passers, when he did send it deep, it was more often than not to TMac.
McMillan received 19 of those deep targets from Young. And when the quarterback did throw downfield, it was often with success; he completed 47 percent of his deep throws, the fifth-highest rate in the league.
Some of it's chemistry, some of it's game plan, or, as McMillan explained it, "I think it's a little bit of everything.
"Sometimes there's schemes, and there's plays that are designed for me to get open, and sometimes it's extended plays. Bryce does a phenomenal job at extended plays, just using his feet, scrambling and finding the open man. But, at the end of the day, it just speaks to his confidence in me, and I feel like he has a lot of confidence in the other receivers and the other tight ends and running backs for all of us to make plays."
The Bears defense, predicated on turnovers more than anything in 2025, went high-risk, high-reward versus the deep pass last season, allowing 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions, both tied for the second-most in the league.
The secondary, particularly the safety unit, will look different for Chicago on Sunday than last year's tape. The Bears lost Kevin Byard to free agency (now with the Patriots). He was replaced by sought-after free agent acquisition Coby Bryant (Seattle), but Bryant will be out several months with a knee injury.
Instead, Young (and McMillan) will be facing two new safeties for Chicago. One is rookie Dillon Thieneman. The other is a familiar face to the Panthers: Xavier Woods.
"He's very intelligent," noted Evero, who coached Woods for three years. "He's not going to be the loudest, most vocal guy, but on the field, and I mean on the class, in the classroom, but on the field, he is very communicative.
"He's very smart, he's got a lot of experience — he has always got the football, he's going to go find a way to get the ball. And so I think that's a great duo for the Bears and for Mr. Thieneman as he comes into the league to have a partner like that in the back end that can help him grow.
"And so a lot of love for Xavier, but hoping he doesn't have a good game on Sunday," joked Evero.
New Panthers linebackers versus the Bears multiple looks
General manager Dan Morgan hit the linebacker free agency class hard this offseason, adding the top target on the board, Devin Lloyd, in March, and bookending that by bringing in Bobby Okereke on the last day of August. The two will start alongside each other Sunday with a huge test out of the gate.
Ben Johnson has become synonymous with "multiple" plays, the kind that rely on pre-snap motions and unique formations to confuse the defense with eye-candy. They lean on that especially in the run game, according to Canales.
"Multiple in the run game," said the coach, "and that's one thing that I've always appreciated about Ben Johnson's offenses is, it's not going to be just this run; it's going to be multiple runs out of similar looks. The play passes to match it up, the usage of tight ends and screen game, or hiding a guy out in one way, shape, or form.
"So, expecting that part, expecting those wrinkles, and it really forces you to dial in. Is there anything we can pick up? Is there any tell that can kind of differentiate what's going to happen before the snap?"
A lot of that will fall on the shoulders of Lloyd, the green dot in the middle who has to protect the second level.
"They want to run the ball, and so a lot of shifts and motions, especially," explained Lloyd. "Great offensive coordinator, offensive head coach (in) Ben Johnson; just want to play eye candy with you, shifts and motions, pretty much every play. They want to be a ground-and-pound team, play action off that, boot off that, so we got to really be assignment sound when it comes to handling the shifts and motions and then playing the play off those."
Many plays off those multiple looks are intended for tight end Colston Loveland. He was the Bears' leading receiver in 2025 with 58 receptions for 713 yards and six touchdowns. He took 35 of his 58 catches for first downs, 60 percent. Loveland averaged 1.9 yards per route last season, the fourth-most among tight ends with at least 200 routes.
Most of Loveland's production came when he was detached from the formation, producing 548 receiving yards, or 76.9 percent of his total, when lined up in the slot or out wide. Loveland had an average route depth of 10.6 yards, the third-highest mark among tight ends.
"He's a very good athlete," nodded Okereke. "He's got a tall, big frame. He's a very smooth runner at that size as a tight end. So it'll be a great challenge for us. That's kind of the NFL nowadays. It's moving towards these big tight ends that can run 4.4 and make incredible catches.
"They use him all over. He'll be in a wing position, and he's plunging, flashing back, or he'll line up as a slot receiver, and maybe a receiver will motion in and out, and he'll be the X, and he's running individual routes because he has that ability.
"So it creates a great matchup for them, and we're very excited for that challenge."
A new play caller on offense
One of the biggest changes for the Panthers this season will come not on the field but on the sideline. Dave Canales handed over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Brad Idzik this offseason. While Idzik has experience calling games during the preseason, this will be his first time doing so in a regular-season game.
Players have said all summer few things will change in this regard, considering Idzik has been by Canales' side since arriving in Charlotte in 2024, and at previous stops in Tampa and Seattle as well. The two worked hand in hand to build this offense together, and now Idzik will take over the reins.
Regardless, there will be changes, however nuanced, because football is an imperfect game impacted by humans in high-stress situations. And there are no metrics, necessarily, to know what to watch for as Idzik takes over play-calling, because it's a brand new situation. Play calling in preseason games is often dependent on personnel available and needing to get certain looks in certain situations on certain guys. Starters might be on a pitch count, and defenses are often playing soft, prevent coverages.
Sunday will really be the first time we get a glimpse of what Idzik might bring to this role. And he's ready.
"If you don't have nerves, I don't think you care," said Idzik ahead of his regular season debut as play caller. "So I think the nerves are a good thing. It's not a nervousness in a bad way. It's a nervousness because I'm juiced up. I'm ready to go, and I think our players feel the same way.
"They came out roaring yesterday in a Wednesday practice. Those are nerves of week one. Like, let's go. We got to attack this thing. And I feel the same way. You got a group of guys, as I mentioned with our staff, like, they're all supporting me. We're all trying to march in the right direction, together, and we've got a group of players that are trying to capture that as well.
"So, I feel covered. I'm ready to roll."
Idzik's shift to play caller was partly to free up Canales to essentially be a head coach for the whole team. He wants to talk with guys in the moment and be more mentally present for big decisions like challenges, timeouts, and such. And while the Panthers rely heavily on George Li for in-game analytics and such — something that pays off particularly on fourth down; the Panthers led the league in attempts last season (40) and were fourth in conversions (27) — it will be interesting to see what else can benefit from Canales' full attention.
It'll be a big weekend for Idzik all around as he and his wife Emily prepare to welcome their first child.
Introducing Darren Waller
The Panthers grew their tight end unit this training camp, quite literally, by adding 6-6 veteran tight end Darren Waller. The Pro Bowler has been a touchdown magnet during his career. Even last season with the Dolphins, despite playing only nine games due to injury, he caught six touchdowns. That's one more than the entire Panthers tight end unit had together last season.
Expectations should be tempered when it comes to Waller; he's been in town for a month and wasn't ready in time to participate in any preseason game with the Panthers. He's been rolling through practice with the first team, those reps growing the longer he's in Charlotte. But there is still a ramp-up period that must be adhered to.
For what it's worth, Waller told reporters this week he attacked his training starting in February and doesn't anticipate the nagging injuries that plagued him during 2025 after a year away from football.
So while he may not play a majority of the offensive snaps, simply having him on the field whenever that does happen will force the Bears defense to honor him. Because if they don't, he's a proven red zone option.
And as Canales told reporters Friday afternoon, "He's ready to go."
View the best photographs from the Panthers practice on Thursday as the team gears up for their Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears.