Five things to watch as Panthers kick off the season against the Bears

"If you don't have nerves, I don't think you care," said Idzik ahead of his regular season debut as play caller. "So I think the nerves are a good thing. It's not a nervousness in a bad way. It's a nervousness because I'm juiced up. I'm ready to go, and I think our players feel the same way.

"They came out roaring yesterday in a Wednesday practice. Those are nerves of week one. Like, let's go. We got to attack this thing. And I feel the same way. You got a group of guys, as I mentioned with our staff, like, they're all supporting me. We're all trying to march in the right direction, together, and we've got a group of players that are trying to capture that as well.

"So, I feel covered. I'm ready to roll."

Idzik's shift to play caller was partly to free up Canales to essentially be a head coach for the whole team. He wants to talk with guys in the moment and be more mentally present for big decisions like challenges, timeouts, and such. And while the Panthers rely heavily on George Li for in-game analytics and such — something that pays off particularly on fourth down; the Panthers led the league in attempts last season (40) and were fourth in conversions (27) — it will be interesting to see what else can benefit from Canales' full attention.