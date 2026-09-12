Panthers promote two from the practice squad for opener

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some depth for defense and special teams for Sunday's opener against the Bears.
The team brought up outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon and safety Isaiah Simmons from the practice squad by standard elevation.
Teams can promote up to two players from the practice squad each week, and they automatically revert to the practice squad following the game. Individual players can be elevated up to three times before they'd have to be signed to the 53-man roster to appear in another game.
Moon adds depth at outside linebacker, where the Panthers have already ruled out Patrick Jones II because of a back injury, after losing Nic Scourton during training camp to a season-ending knee injury.
He'll join Jaelan Phillips, Princely Umanmielen, Trevis Gipson, and Thomas Incoom in the rotation there.
Simmons is one of the team's top special teams players, who was caught in a numbers game when the team kept three quarterbacks and five tight ends on the opening-week roster.
Simmons is one of the team's top special teams players, who was caught in a numbers game when the team kept three quarterbacks and five tight ends on the opening-week roster.
View the best photographs from the Panthers practice on Thursday as the team gears up for their Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears.