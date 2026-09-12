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Panthers promote two from the practice squad for opener

The team activated outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon and safety and special teamer Isaiah Simmons from the practice squad to provide depth for Sunday's regular season opener against the Bears.

Sep 12, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some depth for defense and special teams for Sunday's opener against the Bears.

The team brought up outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon and safety Isaiah Simmons from the practice squad by standard elevation.

Teams can promote up to two players from the practice squad each week, and they automatically revert to the practice squad following the game. Individual players can be elevated up to three times before they'd have to be signed to the 53-man roster to appear in another game.

Moon adds depth at outside linebacker, where the Panthers have already ruled out Patrick Jones II because of a back injury, after losing Nic Scourton during training camp to a season-ending knee injury.

He'll join Jaelan Phillips, Princely Umanmielen, Trevis Gipson, and Thomas Incoom in the rotation there.

Simmons is one of the team's top special teams players, who was caught in a numbers game when the team kept three quarterbacks and five tight ends on the opening-week roster.

Simmons is one of the team's top special teams players, who was caught in a numbers game when the team kept three quarterbacks and five tight ends on the opening-week roster.

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Practice Photos | Week 1 vs. Bears | September 10th, 2026

View the best photographs from the Panthers practice on Thursday as the team gears up for their Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

WR Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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WR Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
TE Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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TE Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
WR Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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WR Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
OLB Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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OLB Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
RB Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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RB Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
CB Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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CB Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Tackle Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Corey Thornton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Corey Thornton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
C Luke Fortner, Guard Damien Lewis and Scott Cooper are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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C Luke Fortner, Guard Damien Lewis and Scott Cooper are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
K Ryan Fitzgerald is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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K Ryan Fitzgerald is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
OLB Jaelan Phillips and LB Bobby Okereke are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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OLB Jaelan Phillips and LB Bobby Okereke are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
OLB Trevis Gipson and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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OLB Trevis Gipson and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
QB Bryce Young and RB Jonathon Brooks are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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QB Bryce Young and RB Jonathon Brooks are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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TE Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
WR Jimmy Horn Jr. and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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WR Jimmy Horn Jr. and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Feleipe Franks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Feleipe Franks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Xavier Legette is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Xavier Legette is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
DE Elijah Garcia, DT Lee Hunter and tackle Monroe Freeling are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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DE Elijah Garcia, DT Lee Hunter and tackle Monroe Freeling are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
OLB Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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OLB Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Corey Thornton, G Damien Lewis and WR Jimmy Horn Jr. are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Corey Thornton, G Damien Lewis and WR Jimmy Horn Jr. are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
LB Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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LB Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Renaldo Hill and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Renaldo Hill and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
RB Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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RB Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
CB Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.
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CB Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers practice ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
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