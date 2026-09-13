With renewed hope and an electric atmosphere, Panthers hope fans help fuel a new season

This isn't a hopeless task. Both sides have seen what is possible when at their fervent best.

The Panthers went 5-3 at home during the regular season last year, including the first three home games. Each one stoked the flames, building to an inferno of what were arguably the biggest and most important home wins of the season: Week 13 versus the Los Angeles Rams and Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which essentially made the difference in the division title.

It all reached a fever pitch one night this past January in a game the Panthers didn't win, but that showed up close the potential for this era of Carolina football.