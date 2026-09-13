 Skip to main content
Advertising

With renewed hope and an electric atmosphere, Panthers hope fans help fuel a new season

After a season in which the Panthers won five at home and set a new standard for atmosphere in the postseason, players and coaches are hoping an inspire fans, which in turn will fuel a new season.

Sep 13, 2026 at 08:00 AM
Author Image
Kassidy Hill
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE —There's an anxiousness that precipitates the beginning of a new season. An excitement tinged with nerves, because this is an uncertain sport powered by unyielding loyalty.

The relationship between this game and these fans is symbiotic. One cannot exist without the other.

So when fans filter into Bank of America Stadium today with that hope that springs eternal and a duty to create an atmosphere advantageous to the team that holds their loyalty, it is a duty only matched by those coming through the canopy of trees on the other side of the stadium.

"We take a lot of pride in being able to put out a brand of football that we're proud of, that the Panthers fans are proud of, and especially the ones who get to show up on Sunday to see their team," said coach Dave Canales this week.

"And to see what we could look like at times last year, but to see us do that consistently, it's going to be important, and we got to be able to feed off that energy."

The Carolina Panthers face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers

Related Links

This isn't a hopeless task. Both sides have seen what is possible when at their fervent best.

The Panthers went 5-3 at home during the regular season last year, including the first three home games. Each one stoked the flames, building to an inferno of what were arguably the biggest and most important home wins of the season: Week 13 versus the Los Angeles Rams and Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which essentially made the difference in the division title.

It all reached a fever pitch one night this past January in a game the Panthers didn't win, but that showed up close the potential for this era of Carolina football.

The din of the crowd from a Jalen Coker touchdown with less than two minutes still echoes off the buildings in Uptown Charlotte. It quieted somewhat in what followed, but instead of disappearing, it has been lying in wait the past nine months.

Jalen Coker

"The fans were electric," recalled receiver Tetairoa McMillan this week. "I feel like everybody, not only the fans, but the players could feel it. Everybody in that stadium could feel what Bank of America Stadium is capable of…if we can get that playoff scene, that crowd, that's going to definitely set it off right there."

Now, another MVP hopeful and Super Bowl contending team comes to town. So what is this stadium going to do?

"It's exciting. It's exciting opening at home. The playoff game was decked out, so I'm expecting the same thing for the home opener," predicted corner Jaycee Horn. "It'll be fun."

The Carolina Panthers face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers

It would be foolish to say the Panthers are fine with how the playoff game ended just because the atmosphere was great. But sports lives in the margins. While a team's reputation might be built on hard numbers, a team's legacy can be defined by how they made a stadium, a city, a region, and a fan base feel in a moment.

"Super excited, obviously, we've got a great team. It's been a lot of work this offseason," shared running back Chuba Hubbard. "Obviously, I don't want to talk about last year, but off last year, just being able to see how the crowd was then, having everyone kind of come back out here and fuel this season off on the right note, it'll be fun."

The Carolina Panthers face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers

Because the field begets fans and fans fuel the field. So when the drum is pounded by Jonathan Stewart this afternoon just before kickoff (and Mike Tolbert at the start of the fourth quarter), it will match the beat in the heart of every Panthers fan who is daring to dream once again.

And that sort of belief can do magical things.

"The Bank is doing something special," noted quarterback Bryce Young this week, "and we're super grateful for the community, for the fans, for the Carolinas showing up and making it that way. We know that's what they bring to a game, for all of us, making it harder on the opponents, so we're excited for that this weekend."

PHOTOS: The 99 best photos of BY9

The top 99 photographs of No. 9. Peruse through a collection of the subjectively-best photographs of our QB1, Bryce Young.

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #1
1 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #1

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #2
2 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #2

Chanelle Smith-Walker
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #3
3 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #3

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #4
4 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #4

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #5
5 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #5

Alex Herko
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #6
6 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #6

Chanelle Smith-Walker
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #7
7 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #7

Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #8
8 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #8

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #9
9 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #9

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #10
10 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #10

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #11
11 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #11

Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #12
12 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #12

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #13
13 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #13

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #14
14 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #14

Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #15
15 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #15

Adam Glanzman/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #16
16 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #16

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #17
17 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #17

Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #18
18 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #18

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #19
19 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #19

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #20
20 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #20

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #21
21 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #21

Lester Barnes/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #22
22 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #22

Adam Glanzman/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #23
23 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #23

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #24
24 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #24

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #25
25 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #25

Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #26
26 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #26

Adam Glanzman/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #27
27 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #27

Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #28
28 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #28

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #29
29 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #29

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #30
30 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #30

Adam Glanzman/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #31
31 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #31

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #32
32 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #32

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #33
33 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #33

Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #34
34 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #34

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #35
35 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #35

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #36
36 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #36

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #37
37 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #37

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #38
38 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #38

Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #39
39 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #39

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #40
40 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #40

Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #41
41 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #41

Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #42
42 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #42

Lester Barnes/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #43
43 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #43

Krista Jasso/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #44
44 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #44

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #45
45 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #45

Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #46
46 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #46

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #47
47 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #47

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #48
48 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #48

Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #49
49 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #49

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #50
50 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #50

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #51
51 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #51

Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #52
52 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #52

Carolina Panthrs/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #53
53 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #53

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #54
54 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #54

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #55
55 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #55

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #56
56 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #56

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #57
57 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #57

Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #58
58 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #58

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #59
59 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #59

BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY/BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY 2023
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #60
60 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #60

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #61
61 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #61

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #62
62 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #62

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #63
63 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #63

Myicha Drakeford
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #64
64 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #64

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #65
65 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #65

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #66
66 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #66

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #67
67 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #67

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #68
68 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #68

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #69
69 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #69

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #70
70 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #70

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #71
71 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #71

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #72
72 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #72

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #73
73 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #73

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #74
74 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #74

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #75
75 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #75

Alex Herko
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #76
76 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #76

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #77
77 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #77

Alex Herko
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #78
78 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #78

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #79
79 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #79

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #80
80 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #80

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #81
81 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #81

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #82
82 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #82

Cassie Baker
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #83
83 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #83

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #84
84 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #84

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #85
85 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #85

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #86
86 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #86

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #87
87 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #87

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #88
88 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #88

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #89
89 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #89

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #90
90 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #90

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #91
91 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #91

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #92
92 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #92

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #93
93 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #93

Alex Herko
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #94
94 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #94

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #95
95 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #95

Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #96
96 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #96

Krista Jasso/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #97
97 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #97

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #98
98 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #98

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #99
99 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #99

Evan Triplett/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week 1 Inactives vs. Chicago: Ja'Tavion Sanders out for Bears game

The Panthers kept four tight ends active for the game including Darren Waller. Here's a look at the full list of inactives for the regular season opener against the Bears on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

news

Panthers promote two from the practice squad for opener

The team activated outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon and safety and special teamer Isaiah Simmons from the practice squad to provide depth for Sunday's regular season opener against the Bears.

news

Legend of the Game: Mike Tolbert

The former Panthers fullback sees what's happened to the current team in the last few years, and can feel the excitement. He catches up on this defense, Luke Kuechly going into the Hall of Fame, and golfing with Jonathan Stewart.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Panthers versus Bears in Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV on Fox and listen live on the radio in the Panthers regional area.

news

Five things to watch as Panthers kick off the season against the Bears

From big tests for the pass-rushers and linebackers, to a deep game connection between Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan, here are five things to watch as the Panthers take on the Bears in Week 1 of the 2026 season.

news

Five takeaways from Friday, including "no limitations" on Jonathon Brooks

The third-year running back is medically cleared, and ready to go Sunday against the Bears. Plus more from Friday's practice, including pass-rush options, and a last-minute adjustment to the practice routine.

news

Week 1 Friday Injury Report: Pat Jones out, Jonathon Brooks clear

The Panthers ruled outside linebacker Patrick Jones II out for Sunday's opener against the Bears, but he's the only player on the report with an injury status for the game. That means running back Jonathon Brooks is good to go.

news

Fit Check Friday: Week 1 vs. Chicago

The Panthers are going with the black helmets and blue jerseys this weekend, a look that worked out pretty well the last time they wore it for a home opener at Bank of America Stadium

news

As the Panthers build on defensive improvements, it has a familiar theme

The Panthers rose from last in the league in defense in 2024 to the middle of the pack last year. With some significant additions to an improving core, they think they can take another major step this year.

news

With a "C" on his chest and chip on his shoulder, Chuba Hubbard is ready to take on the 2026 season

The veteran running back feels healthier than ever and earned a captaincy after years of being a leader. He'll add it to the chip on his shoulder that drives him day after day.

news

For JJ Jansen, 277 (and counting) isn't the only big number

The venerable long snapper is about to become the third player in franchise history to play a game after his 40th birthday. But most of his teammates think he's younger than that, which is a testament to his work and athleticism.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising