Monroe Freeling held up well in his first NFL game, a solid first step

He arrived here as a guy who they thought might compete for a job at left tackle, but ended up starting on the other side after Taylor Moton was diagnosed with a blood clot before training camp. And once he got to camp, he got thrown into the deep end of the pool in joint practices with the Jaguars (Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker) and Texans (Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson).

Those weren't always fun days for Freeling, but Panthers head coach Dave Canales was relieved he got to experience them and came out as well as he could.

"That was the first thing that (offensive line coach) Joe Gilbert and I said coming out of it," Canales said Monday. "What a blessing it was to go against Jacksonville, and their two amazing humans on the edge, and then Houston right after that. And to give, you know, Monroe some exposure to what that could look like, and I mean he's coming off the field with big smiles, man. He enjoys playing the game, and that didn't mean he won all of them; it just meant he was enjoying the process of battling and figuring out ways to block different guys as they rotate in and give them different looks.