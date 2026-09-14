Inside The Numbers: Panthers vs. Bears in Week 1

CHARLOTTE — A look inside the numbers and snap counts from Sunday's 59-37 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1.
- Sunday's gametime temperature of 89 degrees Fahrenheit is tied with the 2010 home opener (September 19) for the second-hottest home opener in team history. Only the 2005 home opener (September 18 - 90 degrees) was hotter.
- Carolina's 37 points scored and 478 total net yards are both the most in a season-opening game in team history.
- The Panthers totaled 353 yards of passing and 125 yards of rushing, marking the third game in franchise history where the team totaled over 350 yards passing and 125 yards rushing. The other two instances were 9/18/16 vs. San Francisco and 10/2/11 at Chicago.
- The Panthers' 24 points scored in the first half were their most in a first half since scoring 24 against Detroit in Week 16, 2022 (12/24/22). It also marks the most points scored in a season-opening half in team history.
- The Bears and Panthers combined to score 55 points in the first half. According to ESPN Insights, that is tied for the highest scoring first half in a season opener this century.
- Quarterback Bryce Young passed for 361 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for a score. It marks the second-most single-game passing yards in Young's career and the second game in his career with three touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown.
- Young became the second player in team history to record at least 350 passing yards, three touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown in a game, joining Steve Beuerlein (12/12/99 at Green Bay).
- Young's 361 passing yards mark the second-most in a season-opening game in team history, trailing only Cam Newton's 422 yards against Arizona in 2011 (9/11/11).
- Young connected with running back Chuba Hubbard for a 4-yard touchdown in the first quarter, marking the 50th touchdown pass of Young's career. He is the fourth Panther quarterback to total 50 career touchdown passes, joining Cam Newton (186), Jake Delhomme (120) and Steve Beuerlein (86).
- On the Panthers' opening drive, Young surpassed Kerry Collins (8,306) for the fourth-most career passing yards in team history.
- Young's 51-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jalen Coker in the second quarter marked the second-longest touchdown pass of Young's career and the second-longest reception of Coker's career. Young and Coker connected for an 83-yard touchdown against Dallas in Week 15, 2024.
- Coker set regular-season career highs in catches (eight), receiving yards (138) and touchdown receptions (two), marking the third 100-yard receiving game of his career and second in the regular season.
- Coker – who had 134 receiving yards in the 2025 wild card round vs. the Rams – is the third player in team history with at least 130 receiving yards in consecutive games (Steve Smith in 2003 postseason and 2011 and Patrick Jeﬀers in 1999).
- Coker is the first Panther with at least 135 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions in a game since Steve Smith in Week 1, 2011 at Arizona (9/11/11).
- Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan had five receptions for 75 yards, marking his fifth career game with at least 75 receiving yards.
- Hubbard totaled 87 scrimmage yards (49 rushing, 38 receiving) and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving), marking his fourth career game with multiple touchdowns. It marks the first time in his career where he scored both a rushing and receiving touchdown.
- RB Jonathon Brooks caught a 48-yard pass in the second quarter, marking the longest play of his career.
- Corner Will Lee III recovered a fumble forced by linebacker Bobby Okereke on the Bears' first drive of the game, becoming the third player in Panthers history to record a defensive fumble recovery in his NFL debut, joining Bene Benwikere (09/07/14 at Tampa Bay) and Robert Lester (09/22/13 vs. New York Giants).
- Okereke's forced fumble marked the 12th of his career.
- LB Devin Lloyd made his Carolina debut and led the team with 13 combined tackles, marking the third-highest tackle total in his career, and his most tackles since 11/10/24 vs. Minnesota. It is also tied for the third-most tackles in a season-opening game in team history.
- Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips made his Panthers debut, recording three tackles and one sack, the 29th of his career.
- OLB Princely Umanmielen made his first career start and had the second full sack of his career.
- The Bears 59 points were the post points given up by a Panthers defense in franchise history.
- The 59 total points are tied for the second most in a season opener in NFL history. Only the 1973 Falcons (62) scored more.
- The 291 rushing yards put up by Chicago is the third-most rushing yards allowed by Carolina in franchise history. And the 552 total yards are fourth-most allowed in team history.
Snap Counts
Take a look at the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers in Week 1 of the regular season against the Bears.
|Player
|Offensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Rasheed Walker
|68 (100%)
|6 (16%)
|Damien Lewis
|66 (97%)
|6 (16%)
|Monroe Freeling
|61 (90%)
|6 (16%)
|Robert Hunt
|61 (90%)
|6 (16%)
|Luke Fortner
|61 (90%)
|Bryce Young
|61 (90%)
|Jalen Coker
|57 (84%)
|Tetairoa McMillan
|56 (82%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|48 (71%)
|Tommy Tremble
|38 (56%)
|11 (30%)
|Xavier Legette
|36 (53%)
|10 (27%)
|Mitchell Evans
|27 (40%)
|17 (46%)
|Darren Waller
|24 (35%)
|Jimmy Horn
|14 (21%)
|12 (32%)
|Jonathon Brooks
|13 (19%)
|Brycen Tremayne
|12 (18%)
|22 (59%)
|Stone Forsythe
|10 (15%)
|6 (16%)
|Corey Bullock
|9 (13%)
|6 (16%)
|Sam Hecht
|7 (10%)
|6 (16%)
|AJ Dillon
|7 (10%)
|Kenny Pickett
|7 (10%)
|Feleipe Franks
|5 (7%)
|22 (59%)
- The tight end allocation was going to be interesting, with the four they kept up for the game. Only Tommy Tremble played over half of them (38), while Mitchell Evans had 27. Darren Waller, who didn't play in the preseason, got 24 snaps, with Feleipe Franks getting five snaps of offense late. As expected, Franks got most of his work on special teams (22), while Waller has no role there. The veteran pass-catcher has value on offense (and had a touchdown called back by penalty), but also has an injury history, so they want to monitor his work.
- The Panthers spent a larger portion of the game than usual with just two wideouts on the field, with Jalen Coker at 84 percent and Tetairoa McMillan at 82 percent, just one snap separating them. Xavier Legette was next with 53 percent, as they rolled other players and other personnel groups through.
- As expected, Chuba Hubbard (71 percent) took the bulk of the running back work, with Jonathon Brooks (19 percent) spotting in and AJ Dillon getting 10 percent late. They want to be judicious with Brooks, and the fact that the game got out of hand kept his workload down as well.
- With the late clearing of the decks and playing backups, including quarterback Kenny Pickett, only left tackle Rasheed Walker played all 68 offensive snaps. That allowed Stone Forsythe, Corey Bullock, and Sam Hecht to make their Panthers debuts on the line.
|Player
|Defensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Mike Jackson
|75 (100%)
|9 (24%)
|Jaycee Horn
|75 (100%)
|Tre'von Moehrig
|75 (100%)
|Devin Lloyd
|74 (9%)
|Nick Scott
|72 (96%)
|Bobby Okereke
|66 (88%)
|Jaelan Phillips
|58 (77%)
|Derrick Brown
|46 (61%)
|9 (24%)
|Trevis Gipson
|45 (60%)
|9 (24%)
|Bobby Brown
|39 (52%)
|1 (3%)
|Princely Umanmielen
|35 (47%)
|Aaron Hall
|34 (45%)
|9 (24%)
|Lee Hunter
|34 (45%)
|8 (22%)
|Will Lee
|27 (36%)
|2 (5%)
|TeRah Edwards
|22 (29%)
|9 (24%)
|Chau Smith-Wade
|19 (25%)
|16 (43%)
|Jeremiah Moon
|15 (20%)
|9 (24%)
|Lathan Ransom
|9 (12%)
|31 (84%)
|Thomas Incoom
|4 (5%)
|31 (84%)
|Claudin Cherelus
|1 (1%)
|31 (84%)
- Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is generally a high-volume player, but especially in the heat, they wanted to rotate him with an eye toward a long season. He played 46 snaps (61 percent), which is a normal number but low for him. Bobby Brown III was next, with rookies Aaron Hall and Lee Hunter at 45 percent each. TeRah Edwards was the least-used of the defensive linemen at 29 percent.
- With Patrick Jones II out, they rotated the outside linebackers, with Jaelan Phillips at 77 percent, Trevis Gipson at 60 percent, and Princely Umanmielen at 47 percent. Umanmielen is getting better as a run defender, but Gipson is better suited for that duty. Practice squad call-up Jeremiah Moon also got 15 snaps, and they needed him.
- Cornerbacks Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn and safety Tre'von Moehrig played every snap, while linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Nick Scott only missed four snaps between them.
|Player
|Special teams snaps
|Isaiah Simmons
|31 (84%)
|Jackson Kuwatch
|22 (59%)
|Akayleb Evans
|13 (35%)
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|12 (32%)
|Sam Martin
|10 (27%)
|JJ Jansen
|9 (24%)
- The Panthers have a core of veteran special teamers getting a lot of work, with Thomas Incoom, Claudin Cherelus, and Isaiah Simmons logging more than 30 snaps, and Brycen Tremayne and Feleipe Franks getting more than 20.
- Rookie linebacker Jackson Kuwatch also played 22 snaps of special teams in his debut.
Check out all the best game action shots from Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.