Bryce Young had a better opener, though he couldn't enjoy it

"I thought Bryce was rhythmic," Canales said. "He extended plays, made some stuff happen with his legs. I really loved the way he played, hit some nice balls down the field to Jalen Coker, and gave the guys opportunities, gave us an opportunity to move the chains that way. And then, I'll be able to comment more about that once I see the whole thing, but I'm excited about that. Again, I wish I could dive more into the stuff I'm excited about. I can't. We didn't play great; we didn't play good enough in any of the phases of the game to win the game. So we have to all collectively take that."