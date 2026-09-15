Carolina Panthers and Bank of America Launch 3rd & Goal

ABOUT 3RD & GOAL presented by Bank of America

The 3rd and Goal platform includes the following three pillars:

READ 20

Research shows that children who are not reading proficiently by the end of third grade are four times more likely to drop out of high school, making early literacy a critical predictor of long-term success. A Read Charlotte-commissioned study conducted by researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill found that students with below-average reading ability in third and fourth grade face significantly worse outcomes later in life, including lower household income, reduced likelihood of attending college, high unemployment and increased mental health challenges.

Together, these findings underscore the importance of early intervention and provide the foundation for Read 20, an initiative aimed at improving literacy during the most pivotal years of a child's development through Panthers-themed, incentive-based activities designed to motivate young people to read twenty minutes a day and reinforce positive reading habits.

PLAY 60 presented by Atrium Health

Play 60, an NFL-wide initiative long-supported by the Carolina Panthers, promotes at least 60 minutes of daily physical activity for children. The effort is especially critical in the Carolinas, where many young people fall short of recommended activity levels, with North Carolina and South Carolina ranking 33rd and 23rd, respectively, among states. Through school based, Panthers-themed programming, including flag football equipment support, educator resources, student engagement experiences and recognition opportunities, the initiative encourages healthy habits, sustained movement and positive outcomes for young people.

FEEL 100 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina

The addition of Feel 100 reflects the growing need to support the personal well-being of young people and reinforces Blue Cross NC's broader youth mental health strategy by advancing a prevention-first approach to mental health that supports students during critical developmental windows. Feel 100 rounds out 3rd & Goal by supporting students' personal well-being through literacy, discussion, and experiential learning in classroom settings to help students understand emotions, practice self-regulation, and build healthy social connections.

Annual 3rd & Goal Field Day at Bank of America Stadium