PAL makes big impression at Panthers practice

Joint practices have become commonplace during NFL training camps, but on Monday the Panthers hosted a one-of-a-kind joint practice experience with a Pop Warner youth football team in partnership with CPI Security. As part of the NFL's "Play Football" initiative, the team welcomed the 11U PAL Panthers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Activities League for a unique training camp "joint practice."

The PAL 11U team walked onto the Panthers practice field in full gear for a football memory they'll never forget. Exchanging high fives with their NFL counterparts while participating side-by-side during dynamic stretching and warmups, the energy was as high as the mid-August temperatures. Following warmups, the PAL team exited the practice field for their own exclusive practice on the Bank of America Stadium game field ... but their day was not done ... not even close.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales welcomed PAL back onto the practice field for a live action scrimmage as the elder Panthers players cheered and exhorted them on. The sidelines exploded when PAL running back Jamoni Young leaked out of the defense and showed off his speed down the sideline.

Guys poured onto the field, ready to follow him down the field, anticipating what was going to happen. Receiver Tetairoa McMillan kick-stepped his way down the sideline with Jamoni (his 6-5 frame made it easy to keep up) and was ready to celebrate with everyone in the end zone.

The scrimmage was also a chance for Canales to work on a few calls he didn't get to during the normal practice time.

"A big shout out to the PAL Panthers, just finished off our practice," praised Canales afterward.

"There's a couple of situations I missed throughout the day, so I was able to get a 4th and 1 on the 1-yard line," he joked. "I was able to get a little bit more second-and-long situations right there, but there was some really good tackling, and I had my flag just in case. The guys get a little unruly, sometimes.

"But it was great to be a part of the community, for the guys to show up where it all started."