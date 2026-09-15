Panthers add a linebacker, waive wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added an experienced player on defense Tuesday.
The team signed veteran linebacker Tyrel Dodson off the practice squad, and waived wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.
The 28-year-old Dodson has 43 career starts and has appeared in 92 games with Buffalo, Miami, and Seattle. He was signed by the Bills as an undrafted rookie from Texas A&M when Panthers general manager Dan Morgan was on staff there.
Horn, a sixth-rounder last year, served as the primary returner Sunday, but muffed a punt in the loss to the Bears.
Check out all the best game action shots from Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.