Five takeaways from Wednesday, including planning for Atlanta's QB situation

"I remember it was kind of up in the air whether he was going to play, and I wasn't gonna force him to," Canales said. "I wasn't going to push him in that direction. It was all up to Miles, and I give credit to the guys in the locker room. They all talked together, and Miles wanted to get out there with his teammates one more time and, in fitting fashion, to be able to run the ball in and to see the guys just celebrate, and it was a special moment.

"Because that's what I picture. That's my dream for our locker room: that it's a group of guys that love playing for each other, and sure, the coaches were involved, and we spent a lot of time together. But the connection, camaraderie, that was a big stride for us as a program, to be able to put a game together and to see us play the way that I know we can play when we do things right, when we play with our style and the physicality and all those things. So, it was something good for us to just put a pin in and say, guys, this is Panthers football. This is how we can finish, this is how we can do things, and that helped us along the way."