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Brad Idzik is seen during the Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC
Brad Idzik's big weekend
The Panthers offensive coordinator officially took over the reins as play-caller on Sunday. It was always going to be a big day for the young coach, but it came on the heels of an even bigger day; becoming a father for the first time.
By Kassidy Hill Sep 16, 2026
Photographs By Cassie Baker

CHARLOTTE — Brad Idzik only had a couple of minutes to spare. Tuesdays are always busy, dense days for the Carolina Panthers coaching staff, since that's when they game plan for the next week. But after hours of meetings breaking down every possible entry into the Panthers' game plan for the Falcons, Idzik also felt a tether back home.

Because back home, his wife Emily was waiting with their new baby daughter, Blakelynn Hope. She was an answered prayer in many ways for Idzik and his wife, and was named for two special women: Idzik's sister, who passed as an infant, and his mother-in-law, who passed last year.

"It definitely tugs you to be home for sure so you can help, but also just to spend time with both of them," shared Idzik, sitting down for a few quick minutes late Tuesday to catch his breath, have a bottle of water, and recap one of the busiest and most exciting weekends of his life, both professionally and personally.

"I'm still recovering, and it's hard to sleep. You want to help; obviously, I can't feed the baby, but you hear any noise, you're on high alert of like, 'Oh, is everything OK?' So it's fun. It's exhausting for sure."

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

This past week was always going to contain a red-letter day for Idzik, and by extension, his entire family. The eighth-youngest offensive coordinator in the NFL (and at only age 34) was handed play-calling duties by head coach Dave Canales back in February. The two are entering their eighth year together, having molded, created, and evolved this offense the whole time.

Canales has been the primary play-caller for the Panthers since the staff arrived in 2024, with Idzik serving as offensive coordinator the entire time. But being handed the headset, the call sheet, and the keys to the car was always going to be a nerve-wracking new experience.

"If you don't have nerves, I don't think you care," said Idzik last Thursday of his regular-season debut as play caller. "So I think the nerves are a good thing. It's not a nervousness in a bad way. It's a nervousness because I'm juiced up. I'm ready to go, and I think our players feel the same way."

Then the anticipation ratcheted up ten-fold when he and his wife, Emily, realized their first child would make her appearance during her dad's busy weekend.

"No, it wasn't the plan," laughed Idzik.

But babies don't adhere to football schedules, and life can only be planned so far.

Brad Idzik is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026 at The Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

After some early pregnancy struggles, the Idziks decided what will be will be, even if it will be during football season. Blakelynn Hope's original due date was over Labor Day weekend. She didn't care. So when the doctor suggested scheduling a delivery, Dad had just one request.

"I was like, 'If we do it, can we please schedule it to be Thursday night, Friday, not creeping to the game,'" shared the play-caller.

Following Thursday's practice, Idzik sprinted off the field, running home to his wife and the family who poured into town for two debuts: the Panthers and a new granddaughter.

"My parents were already in town. Her dad was in town, met him for her last meal, and then took her to the hospital, and we were there through Friday," he shared.

The newest Panther finally made her appearance Friday at nearby Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. Just a short jump away at Bank of America Stadium, Canales was curious but also trying to give his OC as much space as possible to enjoy a special window of time the father of four understands well.

"I know for (my wife) Lizzie and me, there was just that sweet window even when we had our babies, when we didn't right away start sending pictures and texting, and it was just the three of us, and it's a special moment," shared Canales on Friday. "You kind of want to drag that out as long as possible before, before you invite everybody else into that moment."

When Idzik slipped out Saturday morning, though, and came to the stadium for walk-through, it was time to share his important life update with the team.

"Dave put it in front of the group in the meeting. At that point I was all on fumes just trying to remember where my feet were," he joked.

Brad Idzik is seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 5 on Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

His feet took him back to the hospital after the walk-through, where he slept for the third night in a row. While running home Sunday morning to change before coming to the stadium, his wife was released from the hospital. But the weekend was all about being malleable, adjusting to life as both coaches and parents already.

"She got released right as I was driving to the stadium," laughed Idzik. "So she decided to wait it out and watch the game with my mom and my grandma. They watched it at the hospital, and then I picked her up afterward."

While life as an NFL coach might depend on being flexible, the job itself is about being regimented right up till kickoff. Idzik arrived and worked out, grabbed the call sheet and did a few laps, spoke to other coaches, "and at that point I was more in the normal headspace for a game day, which helps."

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

Idzik has been learning from Dave Canales for years how to strike a balance in this new phase of life. The duo has coached together since 2019, learning the ways of the NFL. But it was the spring of 2023 when Idzik got a crash course in how to be both an NFL coordinator and a father, when he and Canales took jobs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where Idzik's family had previously lived, so the Canales family moved in with the young Idzik for the first three months.

"I got to see it firsthand. It's pure, utter chaos, and it's beautiful. It's awesome," shared Idzik. "I remember coming home from work late at night in the spring in Tampa, and I wake up on the couch to (Canales' daughter) Amaya poking me in the cheek, and I'm dead and tired, and I'm just trying to sit there and watch the hockey game, and two minutes later, you smell something weird, and it's (Canales' son) Ben; he's like baiting his hook in the house with fresh squid.

"There was one night I woke up, and there was a random kid who tapped me on the shoulder. He said, 'Hey, do you know where Ben is?' And I'm like, 'In my own house, how did you get in the door?!' A stranger is asking me where Ben is, and I'm like, 'No, I haven't seen him; check upstairs.'

"That was a great peek into it; you just go with the flow. We want to have a couple, hopefully, but we're kind of going with the flow right now of what the baby rhythms are, and it's a lot, but it's fun too."

Carolina Panthers

Life imitates art and football imitates life.

There were a lot of lessons for Idzik coming off his first game as a play-caller, ones he poured over in minute detail Sunday night, even with a new baby and a house full of 15 family members, into Monday morning and meetings that afternoon.

Even after putting up 37 points and 478 yards of offense in his debut with the call-sheet, the OC saw the points left on the field.

"The crazy thing is, you put up a good amount of points, but you go back, and you watch the film, and you're like, 'Wow, we should have had the same game that they had; we should have just kept rolling,'" Idzik said. "When we poured into the film the next day, I just showed two of our touchdown drives, so you can show them the positivity of like, 'Look, we marched down the field and we scored on these two drives, but there were so many elements in there that were fixable, that we can take steps forward.'

Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, Wide receiver David Moore and Harrison Grube are seen during Carolina Panthers season opener against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sep. 13, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

"So it was a great opportunity for us to say, like, 'Hey, we focus on our part; this could be so much better on our end too,' and you love to be able to coach hard in those moments when you do put up points and guys feel maybe a little bit better about themselves than they would if they were struggling to score, but there's so much room to grow."

It's a poignant lesson for football.

It's a poignant lesson for parenting.

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