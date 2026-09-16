Brad Idzik's big weekend

CHARLOTTE — Brad Idzik only had a couple of minutes to spare. Tuesdays are always busy, dense days for the Carolina Panthers coaching staff, since that's when they game plan for the next week. But after hours of meetings breaking down every possible entry into the Panthers' game plan for the Falcons, Idzik also felt a tether back home.
Because back home, his wife Emily was waiting with their new baby daughter, Blakelynn Hope. She was an answered prayer in many ways for Idzik and his wife, and was named for two special women: Idzik's sister, who passed as an infant, and his mother-in-law, who passed last year.
"It definitely tugs you to be home for sure so you can help, but also just to spend time with both of them," shared Idzik, sitting down for a few quick minutes late Tuesday to catch his breath, have a bottle of water, and recap one of the busiest and most exciting weekends of his life, both professionally and personally.
"I'm still recovering, and it's hard to sleep. You want to help; obviously, I can't feed the baby, but you hear any noise, you're on high alert of like, 'Oh, is everything OK?' So it's fun. It's exhausting for sure."