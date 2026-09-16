Brad Idzik's big weekend

After some early pregnancy struggles, the Idziks decided what will be will be, even if it will be during football season. Blakelynn Hope's original due date was over Labor Day weekend. She didn't care. So when the doctor suggested scheduling a delivery, Dad had just one request.

"I was like, 'If we do it, can we please schedule it to be Thursday night, Friday, not creeping to the game,'" shared the play-caller.

Following Thursday's practice, Idzik sprinted off the field, running home to his wife and the family who poured into town for two debuts: the Panthers and a new granddaughter.

"My parents were already in town. Her dad was in town, met him for her last meal, and then took her to the hospital, and we were there through Friday," he shared.

The newest Panther finally made her appearance Friday at nearby Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. Just a short jump away at Bank of America Stadium, Canales was curious but also trying to give his OC as much space as possible to enjoy a special window of time the father of four understands well.

"I know for (my wife) Lizzie and me, there was just that sweet window even when we had our babies, when we didn't right away start sending pictures and texting, and it was just the three of us, and it's a special moment," shared Canales on Friday. "You kind of want to drag that out as long as possible before, before you invite everybody else into that moment."

When Idzik slipped out Saturday morning, though, and came to the stadium for walk-through, it was time to share his important life update with the team.