Fit Check Friday: Week 2 at Atlanta

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are going back to the traditional late-summer vibes this week, with a slight variation.
The team will be back in the silver helmets this week, and the full white-on-white.
That's the most common jersey-britches combination in franchise history, a week after they wore blue jerseys and black pants with the black helmets.
The Panthers are mixing it up with the black socks, for a little contrast. When you mix in the socks, they're 4-6 all-time in that combination.
Adjust your wardrobes for the weekend accordingly.
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.