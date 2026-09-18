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Fit Check Friday: Week 2 at Atlanta

The Panthers are going with the traditional white-on-white this weekend, with the black socks for the quick trip to Atlanta.

Sep 18, 2026 at 12:42 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are going back to the traditional late-summer vibes this week, with a slight variation.

The team will be back in the silver helmets this week, and the full white-on-white.

That's the most common jersey-britches combination in franchise history, a week after they wore blue jerseys and black pants with the black helmets.

The Panthers are mixing it up with the black socks, for a little contrast. When you mix in the socks, they're 4-6 all-time in that combination.

Adjust your wardrobes for the weekend accordingly.

Practice Photos | Week 2 vs. Falcons | September 17, 2026

View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.

EJ Williams and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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EJ Williams and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Jaycee Horn and cornerback Mike Jackson are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Jaycee Horn and cornerback Mike Jackson are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Albert Reese IV and tackle Monroe Freeling are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tackle Albert Reese IV and tackle Monroe Freeling are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Mike Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Mike Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Akayleb Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Akayleb Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson and outside linebacker Patrick Jones II are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson and outside linebacker Patrick Jones II are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Mapalo Mwansa is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Mapalo Mwansa is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II and outside linebacker Thomas Incoom are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II and outside linebacker Thomas Incoom are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Rob Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Rob Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back Ahmani Marshall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Ahmani Marshall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Joe Gilbert and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Joe Gilbert and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tackle Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown and running back Ahmani Marshall are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown and running back Ahmani Marshall are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown and running back Ahmani Marshall are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown and running back Ahmani Marshall are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Tyrel Dodson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Tyrel Dodson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Xavier Legette is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Xavier Legette is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and Wide receiver David Moore are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd and Wide receiver David Moore are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Xavier Legette and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Xavier Legette and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
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