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Panthers add wide receiver to the practice squad

The team signed former Clemson and Indiana wide receiver EJ Williams to the practice squad on Thursday.

Sep 17, 2026 at 12:38 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added a wide receiver to the practice squad Thursday.

The team signed former Clemson and Indiana wideout E.J. Williams Jr. to the practice squad, to fill the space created when linebacker Tyrel Dodson was signed the the 53-,man roster earlier this week.

The 24-year-old Williams spent this preseason with the Raiders.

The Panthers considered bringing Jimmy Horn Jr. back to that spot on the practice squad, but he chose to sign with the Browns practice squad on Thursday after he cleared waivers.

Practice Photos | Week 2 vs. Falcons | September 16th, 2026

Check out the best shots of Wednesday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 2 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Wide receiver Jalen Coker is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Wide receiver Jalen Coker is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Xavier Legette and wide receiver Jalen Coker are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Wide receiver Xavier Legette and wide receiver Jalen Coker are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Ahmani Marshall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Running back Ahmani Marshall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Parker Petersen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Defensive tackle Parker Petersen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips and outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips and outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Ahmani Marshall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Running back Ahmani Marshall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Jonathon Brooks and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Running back Jonathon Brooks and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Ahmani Marshall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Running back Ahmani Marshall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Ahmani Marshall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Running back Ahmani Marshall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Mike Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Cornerback Mike Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Ahmani Marshall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Running back Ahmani Marshall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Danny O'Toole, long snapper JJ Jansen, tight end Darren Waller and punter Sam Martin are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Danny O'Toole, long snapper JJ Jansen, tight end Darren Waller and punter Sam Martin are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Nick Scott is seen during
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Safety Nick Scott is seen during

Sarah Boeke
Cornerback Will Lee III and safety Nick Scott are seen during
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Cornerback Will Lee III and safety Nick Scott are seen during

Sarah Boeke
Cornerback Will Lee III and safety Nick Scott are seen during
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Cornerback Will Lee III and safety Nick Scott are seen during

Sarah Boeke
Safety Nick Scott is seen during
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Safety Nick Scott is seen during

Sarah Boeke
Tight end Feleipe Franks is seen during
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Tight end Feleipe Franks is seen during

Sarah Boeke
Tight end Feleipe Franks is seen during
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Tight end Feleipe Franks is seen during

Sarah Boeke
Tight end Feleipe Franks is seen during
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Tight end Feleipe Franks is seen during

Sarah Boeke
Tight end Mitchell Evans is seen during
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Tight end Mitchell Evans is seen during

Sarah Boeke
Punter Sam Martin and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald are seen during
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Punter Sam Martin and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald are seen during

Sarah Boeke
Punter Sam Martin and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald are seen during
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Punter Sam Martin and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald are seen during

Sarah Boeke
Linebacker Tyrel Dodson, defensive tackle Lee Hunter and linebacker Claudin Cherelus are seen during
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Linebacker Tyrel Dodson, defensive tackle Lee Hunter and linebacker Claudin Cherelus are seen during

Sarah Boeke
Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during
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Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during

Sarah Boeke
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