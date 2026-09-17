Panthers add wide receiver to the practice squad

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added a wide receiver to the practice squad Thursday.
The team signed former Clemson and Indiana wideout E.J. Williams Jr. to the practice squad, to fill the space created when linebacker Tyrel Dodson was signed the the 53-,man roster earlier this week.
The 24-year-old Williams spent this preseason with the Raiders.
The Panthers considered bringing Jimmy Horn Jr. back to that spot on the practice squad, but he chose to sign with the Browns practice squad on Thursday after he cleared waivers.
Check out the best shots of Wednesday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 2 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.